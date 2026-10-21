Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces Distribution Increase and Schedules Earnings Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Results

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces Distribution Increase and Schedules Earnings Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Results

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) ("Black Stone," "BSM," or "the Partnership") today declared the distribution attributable to the third quarter of 2026. Additionally, the Partnership announced the date of its third quarter 2026 earnings call.

Common Distribution

The Board of Directors of Black Stone's general partner has approved a cash distribution of $0.35 per common unit attributable to the third quarter of 2026. This represents an increase of approximately 9% over the common distribution paid with respect to the prior quarter and approximately 17% from the $0.30 per unit distribution paid with respect to the first quarter of 2026. Distributions will be payable on November 13, 2026, to unitholders of record on November 6, 2026.

Taylor DeWalch, Black Stone's Co-CEO and President, commented, "We are pleased to announce another increase in our distribution to common unitholders, reflecting continued strong performance across our business and a constructive commodity price environment. We are encouraged by our results and remain well positioned to deliver attractive returns to unitholders while maintaining appropriate distribution coverage and financial flexibility. We look forward to discussing our quarterly results on the earnings call on November 3."

Earnings Conference Call

The Partnership is scheduled to release details regarding its results for the third quarter 2026 after the close of trading on November 2, 2026. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for November 3, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time). The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Partnership's investor relations website at https://investor.blackstoneminerals.com . If you would like to ask a question, the dial-in number for the conference call is (833) 461-5787 for domestic participants and (585) 542-9983 for international participants. The conference ID for the call is 956 681 565. Call participants are advised to call in 10 minutes in advance of the call start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through a link on the Partnership's investor relations website.

About Black Stone Minerals, L.P.

Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Partnership owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States. Black Stone believes its large, diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests provide for stable to growing production and reserves over time, allowing the majority of generated cash flow to be distributed to unitholders.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Contacts
Chris Bonner
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer
Telephone: (713) 445-3200
investorrelations@blackstoneminerals.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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