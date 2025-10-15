Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces Distribution and Schedules Earnings Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2025 Results

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) ("Black Stone," "BSM," or "the Partnership") today declared the distribution attributable to the third quarter of 2025. Additionally, the Partnership announced the date of its third quarter 2025 earnings call.
Common Distribution
The Board of Directors of the Partnership's general partner has approved a cash distribution of $0.30 per common unit attributable to the third quarter of 2025, consistent with the prior quarter. Distributions will be payable on November 13, 2025, to unitholders of record on November 6, 2025.
Earnings Conference Call
The Partnership is scheduled to release details regarding its results for the third quarter 2025 after the close of trading on November 3, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for November 4, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time). The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on BSM's investor relations website at https://investor.blackstoneminerals.com . If you would like to ask a question, the dial-in number for the conference call is (800) 715-9871 for domestic participants and (646) 307-1963 for international participants. The conference ID for the call is 8003975. Call participants are advised to call in 10 minutes in advance of the call start time.
A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through a link on BSM's investor relations website.
About Black Stone Minerals, L.P.
Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. It owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States. Black Stone believes its large, diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests provide for stable to growing production and reserves over time, allowing the majority of generated cash flow to be distributed to unitholders.
