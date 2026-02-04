Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces Distribution and Schedules Earnings Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) ("Black Stone," "BSM," or "the Partnership") today declared the distribution attributable to the fourth quarter of 2025. Additionally, the Partnership announced the date of its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call.

Common Distribution

The Board of Directors of the general partner has approved a cash distribution of $0.30 per common unit attributable to the fourth quarter of 2025, consistent with the prior quarter. Distributions will be payable on February 25, 2026, to unitholders of record on February 18, 2026.

Earnings Conference Call

The Partnership is scheduled to release details regarding its results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 after the close of trading on February 23, 2026. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for February 24, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time). The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.blackstoneminerals.com . If you would like to ask a question, the dial-in number for the conference call is (800) 715-9871 for domestic participants and (646) 307-1963 for international participants. The conference ID for the call is 8003975. Call participants are advised to call in 10 minutes in advance of the call start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through a link on the Partnership's investor relations website.

About Black Stone Minerals, L.P.

Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Partnership owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States. Black Stone believes its large, diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests provide for stable to growing production and reserves over time, allowing the majority of generated cash flow to be distributed to unitholders.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Contacts

Chris Bonner
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer
Telephone: (713) 445-3200
investorrelations@blackstoneminerals.com

