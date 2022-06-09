GamingInvesting News

Black Shark today unveiled its gaming flagship, Black Shark 5 Pro, and the Black Shark 5, to the global market. The Black Shark 5 series features an all-new sleek design and is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8 series chipset. With upgraded magnetic pop-up triggers, ultra-responsive 144Hz display, anti-gravity dual-VC cooling, and 120W hyper charge, the Black Shark 5 series delivers unparalleled mobile gaming performance. The Black Shark 5 Pro also offers an outstanding audio experience and ranks first in the DXOMARK Audio Ranking.

Mobile gaming flagship Black Shark 5 Series is available

Anti-gravity dual VC liquid cooling and unmatched gaming performance

Black Shark has been leading gaming smartphone cooling since the very beginning, and the latest Black Shark 5 Pro took another unprecedented leap in this regard. The Black Shark 5 Pro's cooling is upgraded to the new anti-gravity dual VC liquid cooling system. It is equipped with two VC liquid cooling plates that have a combined area of 5320mm². The new "anti-gravity" layer of the capillary structure on the VC liquid cooling platel increases liquid circulation speed. In the meantime, the main heat sources such as SoC, 5G antenna, and battery are connected to the VC liquid cold plate by a direct-touch copper alloy design, which accelerates heat dissipation from core heat sources to all edges of the chassis and ensures stable performance. Advanced cooling materials like graphite sheets, graphene, and phase change heat material are widely used to enhance heat dissipation efficiently and evenly. The Black Shark 5 series's GameEngine is also optimized with the new Thermal Control and AI process monitoring to achieve a more stable frame rate.

The Black Shark 5 Pro takes full advantage of Snapdragon's 8 Gen 1 5G Mobile Platform to unleash its unbridled performance. As the most advanced 5G platform, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is built with a 4nm process, the new Cortex-X2 CPU with a clock speed up to 3.0 GHz, and the re-architected Qualcomm® Adreno™ that is 25% more efficient and delivers 50%* faster graphics rendering. The Black Shark 5 Pro features UFS 3.1 and LPDDR5 (6,400 Mbps) RAM, increasing storage speed by 16% compared to the last generation, and with up to 16GB RAM and 256 GB storage, wastes no more time on installing games and loading apps. Enjoy the fast read and write performance for both gaming and day-to-day use.

In terms of network, the Black Shark 5 Pro supports up to 10Gbps 5G download speed through the X65 baseband and WiFi 6E. Certified with Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound and Qualcomm aptX lossless audio technology, the Black Shark 5 Pro delivers a detailed and crystal-clear audio listening experience.

*Data from Qualcomm

E-sport level gaming control with magnetic triggers

Black Shark has been pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming controls for years, from dual-zone pressure-sensitive display to magnetic pop-up triggers. This time, Black Shark 5 series upgraded the dual-zone pressure-sensing technology: the pressure-sensing effective area was expanded by 16%, enhancing gaming controls. Gamers can easily perform multiple actions with just two fingers in competitive gaming scenarios.

The second-generation magnetic pop-up triggers are built with a seven-level magnetic drive lift with gaming-grade microswitches, giving gamers a crisp and comfortable console-level gaming experience. The triggers are built seamlessly into the body, with just a flick of the side-mounted buttons to reveal the triggers. The magnetic pop-up triggers can be mapped into different   buttons for gaming. And apart from gaming, the triggers can also be customized with multiple functions like turning on the flashlight, taking a screenshot, and more. Additionally, the upgraded TouchControl takes control experience to another level. The touch algorithm architecture is restructured, including every node from touch IC to touch firmware, increasing touch computing power by 20% and touch response speed by 15%. Paired with the 720Hz touch sampling rate screen, every control is extremely precise and fast.

All-round visual and audio evolution

The Black Shark 5 Pro is equipped with an excellent 144Hz 6.67" OLED e-sport display, with 10-bit color depth, DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR 10+, and SGS eyecare protection, featuring industry-leading brightness, contrast, color accuracy, and color performance. The Black Shark 5 Pro also supports dynamic refresh rates in different use conditions to save power. Two ambient light sensors (one on the front and one on the back) are used to automatically adjust the brightness to fit lighting conditions perfectly.

Regarding audio performance, the Black Shark 5 Pro once again takes the crown in the DXOMARK audio chart, scoring the highest 86 points in the rankings. Two symmetrical premium 1216 P speakers with 0.8mm amplitude and 1.5 cc cavities deliver the best audio performance ever seen in the industry. Black Shark 5 Pro uses the 4-driver chip solution, equipped with two superpower Smart PAs up to 14V and two boost ICs, and combined with the best-in-industry NLC audio algorithm, to deliver the ultimate sound effect in games and other media content. Four microphones are placed respectively to create an outstanding sound recording experience: one in the lens module, two at the front, and one on the edge. WIth the microphone noise reduction solution and HDR algorithm tuning, the sound recording in gaming or phone calls is exceptional. Additionally, Black Shark's Audio Zoom allows audio focus to shift automatically with video focus, significantly improving recording quality in multi-sound-source scenarios.

The Black Shark 5 Pro upgrades the triple camera system to deliver crisp and vivid photography and videography. For the first time, the 108 MP main camera sensor was used on a gaming phone; the 120-degree ultra-wide camera and the 3-7cm AF macro lens present users with all kinds of photography solutions.

120W Hyper Charge

Say goodbye to battery anxiety thanks to the 4650mAh battery inside the Black Shark 5 series combined with the 120 Hyper Charge that can be fully charged in 15 minutes. The Black Shark 5 Series also supports bypass charging that  disables charging during  gaming when external power is plugged in, which prolongs the battery lifespan and cools down the phone effectively. The phase change heat material solved the temperature problem for high-watt charging and made the charging more stable. The 120W charging brick and 6A type C charging cable are included in the box.

JOYUI 13 and Shark Space 4.0

The Black Shark JOYUI 13 gaming system is built on MIUI 13 and inherits most of its functions, such as the Mi-Light Cone animation framework, intuitive visuals, super wallpaper, and natural notification sound of the system, etc. Through Shark Space 4.0 on JOYUI 13, users can quickly access network settings, performance adjustments, notification muting, and other functions during gaming. The "diving mode" is designed for hardcore players who want to  avoid being interrupted by phone calls or messages while in-game. Multi-tasking during gaming is also possible with Magic Window. It allows chatting, mailing, and watching videos to be performed simultaneously.

All-New Sleek Design

The new Black Shark 5 Pro achieved a breakthrough in design. Its back is built with 3D curved glass and covered with nano-optical coating, creating a futuristic appearance. The curved back design also makes it comfortable when holding the phone, even during extended sessions of gaming. The minimalist linear elements produce a sci-fi visual experience. On the back of the Black Shark 5 Pro, the mechanical lines meet with the customizable RGB light and form a highly recognizable new appearance.

The Black Shark 5 series offers a wide range of color options to satisfy gamers' demands. The Black Shark 5 Pro has two color variants: Matte Black and Explorer Gray; the Black Shark 5 comes with two colors: Stellar Black and Nebula White.

Black Shark Joybuds Pro

Along with the gaming phone lineup, the new Black Shark Joybuds Pro with noise cancellation features was also released. The Black Shark Joybuds Pro is equipped with the 12mm high-quality dynamic driver and uses the Qualcomm QCC3056 chip, offering users with a 24bit 96kHz sampling rate of high-quality music. Certificated by Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound, it aims to create a seamless and immersive audio experience. The Black Shark Joybuds Pro supports adaptive and active noise cancellation with up to 40dB of deep noise cancellation experience. Multiple preset noise cancellation modes are supported: light, balanced, deep, adaptive, wind noise reduction, and other noise cancellation modes. The Black Shark Joybuds Pro supports Bluetooth 5.2, apt-X, and Black Shark private protocol. When paired with Black Shark phones, the latency can be as low as 85ms, bringing ultra-responsive and high-quality sound effects.

Pricing and Availability

The Black Shark 5 series is officially available on June 9th .

For the Black Shark 5, the prices are:

  • 8GB + 128 GB: $/€549, £439
  • 12GB + 256 GB: $/€649, £529

For the Black Shark 5 Pro, the prices are:

  • 8GB + 128 GB: $/€799, £639
  • 12GB + 256 GB: $/€899, £729
  • 16GB + 256 GB: $/€999, £809

The Black Shark Joybuds Pro is priced at $/€79.9, £67.9.

The Black Shark 5 Series and Joybuds Pro are available to order from the official website ( https://global.blackshark.com/ ), Amazon, and AliExpress.

The Black Shark 5 series is available in the following countries and regions:

United States , Canada , Australia , Israel , United Arab Emirates , Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Austria , Belgium , Bulgaria , Croatia , Republic of Cyprus , Czech Republic , Denmark , Estonia , Finland , France , Germany , Greece , Hungary , Ireland , Italy , Latvia , Lithuania , Luxembourg , Netherlands , Poland , Portugal , Romania , Slovakia , Slovenia , Spain , Sweden , United Kingdom and more.

Prices and availability may vary in different markets.

About Black Shark

Black Shark is a cutting-edge gaming technology company striving to develop a gaming ecosystem  with hardware, software, and services mainly on smartphones. Black Shark aims to provide an unrivaled and unique gaming experience and create the best gaming world with global gamers. Black Shark has offices in Beijing , Shanghai , Shenzhen , and Hong Kong .

Follow us on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/BlackSharkGlobal/ ) or Twitter ( https://twitter.com/blckshrk_global )

Contact us:
global.pr@blackshark.com

Visual Assets:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1E1s93hTymy3UQF_H8j0SLya8Y9N24poX?usp=sharing

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-shark-launches-the-mobile-gaming-flagship-black-shark-5-series-globally-301564616.html

SOURCE Black Shark

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Illuvium Land Sale Powered By Immutable X Sells Out And Becomes One Of The Most Successful NFT sales In History With $72 Million In Land Sold

The Highly-Anticipated Illuvium Land Sale, sold out 20,000 land plots during the 72-hour launch event on Immutable X

Immutable X the leading Layer 2 (L2) Ethereum scaling solution for NFTs powered by StarkWare 's zero-knowledge rollup technology, today reported the launch results of Illuvium 's highly-anticipated June 2 Universe Land Sale selling out 20,000 land plots valued at $72 million during the 72-hour launch event, making it one of the most successful NFT sales of all time. This initial sale represents merely the first 20% of available land on Illuvium, with the remaining 80% to be released in the future and sold via Immutable X.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ubisoft launches its first investment fund for indie studios in Quebec

Ubisoft is launching Ubisoft RADAR, its first-ever $10 million investment fund dedicated to identifying, financing, and supporting games created by independent studios in Quebec .

UBISOFT logo (CNW Group/Ubisoft)

Ubisoft RADAR aims to support Quebec entrepreneurs in the video game industry by maintaining intellectual property in Quebec.

The fund will support gaming projects at one of the following key moments in their development:

  • At the beginning of the project in the concept phase and at the start of production
  • At the end of development to launch the best game possible on the market
  • At the time of marketing to optimize the visibility and notoriety of the product

"For 25 years, Ubisoft has contributed to the development of the video game industry in Quebec , now the third largest hub in the industry. With this investment fund, we want to reaffirm the importance of continuing to expand the fantastic local technological and creative ecosystem while supporting independent creators. These are the two essential levers for shaping the future of Ubisoft and more broadly, that of our industry," said Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft CEO and co-founder.

In addition to providing flexible financing solutions adapted to each project, Ubisoft RADAR will provide the selected companies with personalized support from internal experts and external partners.

"Ubisoft RADAR is the latest addition to the partnerships, mentorships, and financial assistance offered by Ubisoft Entrepreneurs to support Quebec independent developers and encourage creativity in this vibrant industry. It's another opportunity to make sure our ecosystem thrives," said Francis Baillet , vice-president of corporate affairs at Ubisoft.

The profits generated by the fund will be reinvested until 2030 to support the creativity of the province's indie studios in the years to come.

The first round of funding will be distributed in the fall of 2022. Entrepreneurs can obtain information and apply for financial assistance today on the Ubisoft RADAR website.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft—creator of worlds—is committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams have created and developed a diverse portfolio of games, including brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy's The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. With Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, earn rewards, and connect with friends on other platforms. The Ubisoft+ subscription service boasts a growing catalogue of over a hundred games and downloadable content (DLC). In the 2021–22 fiscal year, Ubisoft achieved a net book value of €2.129 million. For more information, visit: http://www.ubisoftgroup.com .

© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All rights reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

SOURCE Ubisoft

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/08/c7264.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esports Franchise Valhallan Acquires North American Esports League, Announces Plans for League Expansion Domestically and Internationally

Valhallan Makes Its Arrival to the Esports Industry Known, Pursuing Aggressive Growth, Plans Global League Expansion Starting with the U.K.

New esports franchise concept Valhallan announced today its acquisition of the North American Esports League (NAEL), the largest youth (under 15 years old) esports league with more than 100 total teams. The move establishes Valhallan as a leader in youth esports, bringing its exclusive training program and arenas together with high-profile tournament play.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Appota lands Mirae funding for blockchain initiative

Appota Group announced today the close of a financing round led by Mirae Asset Venture Investment with participation from other strategic partners. The investment is earmarked for developing the company's blockchain ecosystem based on its 10-year gaming publishing business.

Anthony Tran , group co-founder and COO, said in a statement: "We are excited to have Mirae Venture on this journey. As an Appota investor since 2017, Mirae's guidance has been crucial to our focus on continuous innovation. This initiative will make blockchain technology more accessible to gamers, developers, and community members."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Muscular Dystrophy Association Announces MDA Rivals, A Streaming Event Featuring Special Guests Including Indianapolis Colts Running Back Nyheim Hines and More

One-day competition on Saturday, June 18 , aims to support funding for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.

WhatWhereWhen: The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) will host "MDA Rivals," a one-day streaming event featuring the stars of the MDA's Let's Play gaming community and professional streamers, including Indianapolis Colts running back and the MDA 2022 National Spokesperson Nyheim Hines, on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 7-8pm ET on Twitch .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Myria has announced free-to-claim Alliance Sigil NFT for all new and existing community members

  • The Myriaverse asks members to join an Alliance — Federation, Vector Prime or Equinox — to signify their stance against "the Rift", and complete missions to be rewarded with an Alliance Sigil NFT
  • Each Alliance Sigil NFT will also grant holders additional access and utility, which will be revealed at a later date.

Myria Studios the blockchain gaming division of Myria announced that the company is rewarding its community members with its inaugural NFT drop — a free-to-claim Alliance Sigil NFT . For a limited time, all new and existing Myria community members can claim the exclusive NFT for free.

The Alliance Sigil NFT forms part of the intricate lore of the Myriaverse and will signify where each holder chooses to stand in the fight against

The Alliance Sigil NFT forms part of the intricate lore of the Myriaverse and will signify where each holder chooses to stand in the fight against "The Rift" — a powerful force that consumes real worlds and mutates them into digital ones. The Sigil NFT will also grant holders additional access and utility, which will be revealed at a later date.

Participants must complete basic missions to claim their chosen Alliance Sigil NFT, such as joining and introducing themselves to the Myria Discord community, and can also choose to complete further missions to claim additional rare rewards.

Members can select from three Alliances: Federation, which seeks to combat the Rift's expansion on all fronts; Vector Prime, which believes humanity is due for an evolution and will stop at nothing to accelerate the Rift's expansion; and Equinox, which favors balance and coexistence.

The rich lore of the Myriaverse will carry across Myria Studios' game worlds, and metaverse, and will be revealed over time, chapter by chapter.

"Space and time bend and twist, taking your consciousness with it. If you don't move fast, you could get caught in a time loop forever. But if you're quick and smart, and choose your Alliance wisely, you'll be rewarded."

Visit https://www.myria.com/sigil to complete the Alliance Sigil NFT claim.

Members can select from three Alliances: Federation, Vector Prime and Equinox. (PRNewsfoto/Myria Studios)

About Myria

Myria is the first Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution built for gaming. We make digital asset trading and blockchain gaming easy with our all-in-one platform, including the Myria NFT marketplace, Myria Wallet , Myria Game Platform, and a decentralized exchange. With the mission of enabling more people to build, experience and enjoy the benefits of blockchain and the metaverse, we are building a suite of developer tools including easy-to-use API integrations and SDKs for developers to easily harness our platform infrastructure to unlock the potential of blockchain. This suite of infrastructure will also underpin the expansive blockchain gaming ecosystem being developed by our gaming division, Myria Studios.

Myria Studios has a variety of free-to-play AAA blockchain games in the pipeline, spanning across genres from light-hearted multiplayer obstacle course games, action-packed battle-royale shooter games, and everything in between.

Myria Studios currently has its first four games in development. (PRNewsfoto/Myria Studios)

Myria's Roadmap

The coming months of 2022 will mark many notable milestones for Myria, including the launch of the $MYRIA Token and Node License Sale. Node License owners will receive $MYRIA token and NFT rewards for their contribution to Myria's decentralized network, be awarded voting rights, and will receive future benefits, to be revealed later.

Myria Links

Website: www.myria.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/myriagames
Discord: www.discord.gg/myria
Instagram: www.instagram.com/myriagames

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myria-has-announced-free-to-claim-alliance-sigil-nft-for-all-new-and-existing-community-members-301563664.html

SOURCE Myria Studios

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×