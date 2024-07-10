Bitcoin Well Announces 87% Quarterly Growth in Q2 on the Bitcoin Portal

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

High Grade Gold Assays Returned Within Menzies’ Lady Shenton System

Jindalee Secures Up to $6.7M in Funding to Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Reinstatement to Quotation

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Silver Crown Royalties

More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here: Investing in Tech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Bitcoin Well Announces 87% Quarterly Growth in Q2 on the Bitcoin Portal

Bitcoin Well Announces 87% Quarterly Growth in Q2 on the Bitcoin Portal

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - July 10, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW ) ; ( OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that Bitcoin Portal volumes have grown by over 87% in Q2 2024 (CAD ~$16.85 million) compared to Q1 2024 (CAD ~$9 million) . With Bitcoin Portal volumes in the USA growing by over 260% in Q2 (CAD ~$0.4 million) compared to Q1 2024 (CAD ~$0.11 million) .

"The Bitcoin Portal has shown tremendous growth and strength in the first half of 2024," said Adam O'Brien, founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. "We are also excited about the second half of the year as our advertising and partnerships continue to drive new customers seeking independence and non-custodial ways to buy and sell bitcoin."

Notably, in June 2024, a single customer transacted CAD $2 million on the Bitcoin Portal. The normalized Canadian volume in June, excluding this customer, was CAD ~$4.7 million.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin WellBTCW:CCTSXV:BTCWTech Investing
BTCW:CC
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces the Ability to Sell Bitcoin Directly from Self Custody and 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Bitcoin Well Announces the Ability to Sell Bitcoin Directly from Self Custody and 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - July 3, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW ) ; ( OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces Auto Convert bitcoin addresses, which will give customers in the USA the ability to automatically convert bitcoin in their personal bitcoin wallets to dollars in their bank accounts in one single action, as well as the results from the Annual General and Special Meeting results.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Retraction: Singular Research Initiates Coverage On Bitcoin Well

Retraction: Singular Research Initiates Coverage On Bitcoin Well

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta June 14 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, at the request of CIRO wishes to retract the news release issued on June 14, 2024 titled "Singular Research Initiates coverage on Bitcoin Well with Buy Rating". The company did not pay for the report.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Singular Research Initiates Coverage on Bitcoin Well with Buy Rating

Singular Research Initiates Coverage on Bitcoin Well with Buy Rating

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Bitcoin Well TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SINGULAR RESEARCH SUMMER SOLSTICE CONFERENCE

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Release of Bitcoin Well - A Revolutionary Bitcoin Rewards Incentive Program

Bitcoin Well Announces Release of Bitcoin Well - A Revolutionary Bitcoin Rewards Incentive Program

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta June 13 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that it has launched its Bitcoin (Wishing) Well to reward loyal customers and encourage customer activity.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - June 4, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that it has seen volumes in the USA grow by over 43% in May, 2024 compared to April, 2024 .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Announces Extension to MCTO

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Announces Extension to MCTO

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C0) (the "Company" or "Carbon Done Right"), a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, announces that its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, has granted an extension to the existing management cease trade order granted on April 30, 2024 (the "MCTO") from June 30, 2024 to July 12, 2024. The MCTO was granted due to a delay in the filing of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certification of annual filings (collectively, the "Filings").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, is announcing the launch of ReCredit a groundbreaking program designed to help customers achieve their net-zero goals through the purchase of sustainable carbon offsets. Reworld™ processes nearly 10 percent of the United States' garbage, significantly reducing net carbon emissions by avoiding methane-generating landfills. This effort prevents over 40 million metric tons of greenhouse gases annually, equivalent to the amount sequestered by 48 million acres of forest—an area spanning eight U.S. states.

ReCredit is one of several key solutions introduced by Reworld™ in its April rebrand, designed to support businesses in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing toward net-zero. This partner program strengthens its relationships and offers exclusive ReCredits to preferred Reworld™ partners, empowering them to manage their carbon footprint.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HEMPALTA Introduces Biochar Derived from Industrial Hemp, Further Establishes Hemp Carbon Sequestration Activity, and Grants Stock Options

HEMPALTA Introduces Biochar Derived from Industrial Hemp, Further Establishes Hemp Carbon Sequestration Activity, and Grants Stock Options

Newly public AgTech Company continues to push forward with modernization and diversification of the industrial hemp market

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company"), an agricultural technology company focused on harnessing the immense potential of hemp, today announced a new biochar product derived from industrial hemp and shared a number of corporate updates, including a name change for its processing division, expansion of those operations, and the granting of stock options.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Soccer or Football? Northstar Gaming Poll Finds Most Canadians Unexpectedly Divided When Referring to the Game as Soccer or Football but the Friendly Debate Remains Uncapped

Soccer or Football? Northstar Gaming Poll Finds Most Canadians Unexpectedly Divided When Referring to the Game as Soccer or Football but the Friendly Debate Remains Uncapped

Three in five Canadians (60%) refer to the sport as soccer while less than a quarter (21%) refer to it as football or use both names interchangeably (18%).

Among Canadians who call the game soccer, the majority do so to distinguish the sport from North American football (71%), while a quarter use the name because their family and friends (24%) do.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp announce Advance of Secured Loan

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp announce Advance of Secured Loan

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. (the "MAC") (TSXV:FMAC.P) are pleased to announce that, further to their joint news release of May 14, 2024 announcing the proposed transaction between FWTC and FMAC (the "Transaction"), they continue to work to advance the Transaction

Loan Advance

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Resignation of Director Andrew Pasternak

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Resignation of Director Andrew Pasternak

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") announces the resignation of Andrew Pasternak from the Board of Directors of Forward Water Technologies Corp. Mr. Pasternak has been aiding FWTC prior to its listing on the TSXV and well afterward. The Company's board will continue to review potential replacements for Mr. Pasternak and will issue a further news release if and when a replacement is identified

FWTC's CEO, C. Howie Honeyman said,"Mr. Pasternak has been a key asset in the formation of FWTC and has provided essential support for many years. His positive contributions will continue to resonate for many years. We are saddened to see him depart but know he will continue aiding others in bringing innovative technologies to commercial reality."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

FPX Nickel Reports Value Engineering Studies Outlining Improvements in Mineral Processing Facilities and Validating PFS Project Schedule

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm New Thick Copper Intercepts at Cyclone and Lightning Ridge as Drilling Accelerates at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Ascendant Announces Cooperation Agreement With University of Lisbon

Tama Atacama Lithium Project –Exploration Concessions Granted

Related News

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Reports Value Engineering Studies Outlining Improvements in Mineral Processing Facilities and Validating PFS Project Schedule

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm New Thick Copper Intercepts at Cyclone and Lightning Ridge as Drilling Accelerates at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Ascendant Announces Cooperation Agreement With University of Lisbon

resource investing

Tama Atacama Lithium Project –Exploration Concessions Granted

Copper Investing

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

Lithium Investing

IOCG and Epithermal Mineralisation Discovered in Maiden Field Program at Great Bear Lake

Gold Investing

Brightstar Fast-Tracks Development Timeline with Decision to Proceed to Definitive Feasibility Study

×