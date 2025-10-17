Bitcoin Well Adds To Bitcoin Treasury

Bitcoin Well Adds To Bitcoin Treasury

(TheNewswire)

Edmonton, Alberta October 17, 2025 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW,OTC:BCNWF; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces that it has used approximately $194,066 CAD from the recently closed financing to acquire approximately 1.246 bitcoin at an average price of $110,909 USD $155,772 CAD to add to its bitcoin reserve.

The Company now holds a total of 69.00 BTC in its bitcoin reserve, purchased at an average purchase price of $112,477 USD / $157,897 CAD.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook. Forward- looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well

On a mission to enable independence by combining the convenience of modern banking with the benefits of Bitcoin

