Biomea Fusion to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity company, today announced that Mick Hitchcock, Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 from 5:15 PM to 5:55 PM Pacific Time. Additionally, Biomea's management team will host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference, which will take place from January 12-15.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed here or by visiting the Investors & Media section of Biomea's website at https://investors.biomeafusion.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world's population. Biomea's mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.

Visit us at biomeafusion.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Contact:
Meichiel Jennifer Weiss
Sr. Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ir@biomeafusion.com


