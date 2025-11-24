Biomea Fusion to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Biomea Fusion to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea" or "Biomea Fusion" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity company, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming investor conferences:

  • Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference: Biomea will participate in a fireside chat at 8:00 AM (EST) and in one-on-one meetings on December 2, 2025 in New York, NY.

  • 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference: Biomea will participate in a Fireside Chat at 7:30 AM (EST) and in one-on-one meetings on December 3, 2025 in Coral Gables, FL.

An audio webcast of the presentations will be available here or by visiting the News & Events Page under the Investors & Media section of Biomea's website. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the live event.

About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing oral small molecule therapies for diabetes and obesity; icovamenib, a selective menin inhibitor for diabetes and BMF-650, a next generation oral GLP-1 receptor agonist for obesity. These programs target cardio metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world's population. Biomea's mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.

Visit us at biomeafusion.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X and Facebook .

Contact:
Meichiel Jennifer Weiss
Sr. Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ir@biomeafusion.com


