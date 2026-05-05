Biomea Fusion Announces Poster Presentations of Icovamenib at the American Diabetes Association 86th Scientific Sessions

Biomea Fusion Announces Poster Presentations of Icovamenib at the American Diabetes Association 86th Scientific Sessions

Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea" or "Biomea Fusion" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity company, today announced that three icovamenib abstracts have been selected for late-breaking poster presentations at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions, taking place June 5–8, 2026 in New Orleans. The presentations include data from icovamenib, the Company's investigational oral menin inhibitor, across both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, highlighting its potential to improve beta cell function and support metabolic health.

Presentation Details

Title: Glycemic Improvements with Icovamenib in T2D on Background GLP-1 Therapy: COVALENT-111 Subgroup Analysis
Session: Late-Breaking Poster Session 2857-LB
Presenter: Juan Pablo Frías, M.D.
Date/Time: June 7, 2026, at 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm CT

Title: Icovamenib, a Menin Inhibitor, Improves Endogenous Insulin Secretion in Type 1 Diabetes: Results from the COVALENT-112 Study
Session: Late-Breaking Poster Session 2858-LB
Presenter: Juan Pablo Frías, M.D.
Date: June 7, 2026, at 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm CT

Title: Menin Inhibitor Icovamenib Activates Mechanisms That Support Metabolic Health
Session: Late-Breaking Poster Session 2871-LB
Presenter: Mini Balakrishnan, Ph.D.
Date/Time: June 7, 2026, at 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm CT

All presentations will be available following the lifting of the embargo on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 6:30 PM CT. At that time, materials will be published on the Diabetes® journal website and in the Investors & Media section of Biomea's website.

About Icovamenib
Icovamenib is an orally administered investigational small molecule currently in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of diabetes. Icovamenib targets menin, a transcriptional regulator implicated in beta cell dysfunction, and has been shown in preclinical and clinical studies to induce transient reductions in menin protein levels in pancreatic islets, thereby modulating pathways associated with insulin secretion and glycemic control. Through this mechanism, icovamenib has the potential to restore beta cell mass and function and improve endogenous insulin production. As a potential short-course therapy, icovamenib could represent a novel treatment approach for patients with diabetes, particularly those who have not achieved adequate control with standard-of-care therapies.

About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the development of its oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world's population. Biomea's mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.

Visit us at www.biomeafusion.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Contact:
Meichiel Jennifer Weiss
Sr. Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ir@biomeafusion.com


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