BioMarin to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, February 23, 2026, at 4:30pm ET

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, February 23, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and provide a general business update.

Dial-in Number 
U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: 800-715-9871
International Dial-in Number: 646-307-1963
Conference Call ID: 4503000  

U.S. / Canada Replay Dial-in Number: 800-770-2030
International Replay Dial-in Number: 609-800-9909
Playback ID: 4503000  

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, https://investors.biomarin.com/. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to translating the promise of genetic discovery into medicines that make a profound impact on the life of each patient. The San Rafael, California-based company, founded in 1997, has a proven track record of innovation with eight commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin pursues treatments that offer new possibilities for patients and families around the world navigating rare or difficult-to-treat genetic conditions. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Marni Kottle

(415) 455-7558

(650) 374-2803

