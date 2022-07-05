Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • VINIA® sales orders reached a record high of USD 947k representing 99% growth compared to Q2 2021 and 24% growth compared to Q1 2022
  • BioHarvest reiterates guidance for year-on-year sales orders growth of 2.5-3.5X to reach USD 5M - 7M
  • Started production of VINIA® at new 20 tons/year facility enabling the scaling of VINIA® sales and conversion of current 2 tons/year facility to Cannabis
  • Applied for the Cannabis production license in Israel
  • Unveiled the profile of its unique Cannabis composition triggering serious partnership discussions with several Cannabis Multi State Operators (MSO's) in the US

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC PINK: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced Q2 2022 sales orders of its flagship VINIA® product reached a record high of USD 947k, representing 99% growth compared to the same quarter of last year and 24% growth compared to Q1 2022.

BioHarvest also had a strong quarter in R&D execution, highlighted by a May 12th announcement unveiling the profile of its unique Cannabis biomass composition produced in large-scale industrial bioreactors. BioHarvest also applied for a Cannabis production license in Israel. This quarter also saw the transition to the new 20Tons/year VINIA® facility in Yavneh, Israel which will enable the further scaling of the VINIA® business in the US in H2, 2022 and will deliver significant cost reductions over the next 12 months.

"Our strong Q2 results demonstrate our consistent growth and represent a validation of our major assumptions and performance so far," said CEO Ilan Sobel. "BioHarvest's strategy of growth remains well intact and its performance on all fronts validates its leadership in plant-based bio-technology."

Q2 sales orders in the US reached USD 376k (representing 460% growth over Q2 2021 and 21% growth over Q1 2022). The US sales metrics were extremely healthy and demonstrate steady improvement. For example, customer Average Revenue per Unit for the last 6 months was USD 229 compared to over the last 12 months at USD 198. The percentage of 3 month or greater subscriptions increased from 56% of the subscription mix in Q1, 2021 to 76% for Q2, 2022. In addition, VINIA® continues to achieve a best-in class verified customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 with over 700 verified reviews, demonstrating a high level of customer satisfaction. These strong results were delivered through the 2nd quarter as the Company continued to manage US VINIA® sales orders in line with production capacity constraints, which will be further alleviated early in the 2nd half of 2022 with the increased manufacturing scale of the new 20 ton/year facility, enabling increased inventory to flow through to the US market.

The Israeli market continued to demonstrate increased consumer adoption of VINIA® and delivered USD 571k (39% growth over Q1 2021 and 26% growth from Q1 2022). Total Customers in Israel grew at a record 51% in Q2 2022 over Q1 2022. It is also noteworthy that June saw the highest ever "average spend per order" of USD 203.

The second half of the 2022 marketing plan includes the addition of influencer endorsements, customer referral programs and affiliate programs as well as a focused approach addressing key lucrative market segments such as the Christian evangelical market. Given the above marketing activity, B2B pipeline opportunities and the release of the VINIA® manufacturing bottle neck, the Company is reiterating its 2022 sales orders guidance of USD 5M-7M representing a 2.5-3.5X growth over 2021.

"I look back with satisfaction at our achievements in H1 2022 and look forward with enthusiasm to H2 2022. The accomplishments of H1 2022 give me the confidence in delivering strong results in H2 2022 and to continue to fuel our growth engines, as I have articulated consistently several times to the market and to our investors." Sobel said. "I am equally satisfied and enthusiastic for how the unique, highly differentiated composition of our Cannabis is opening the doors for the partnership discussions with Multi State Operators in the US."

Q2 2022 Shareholder Update

BioHarvest invites all interested investors and media to the Q2 BioHarvest Shareholder Update at 2PM EST July 7th, 2022. The online meeting will be hosted by CEO Ilan Sobel and will feature a live Q&A session. Free registration to the event is available here:

https://app.livestorm.co/st-financial/q2-2022-bioharvest-sciences-shareholder-update?type=detailed

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director 
Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186
Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that strong sales metrics experienced to date will result in future demand or that proposed additional marketing expenditures will result in increased sales. Markets for nutraceuticals are unpredictable and subject to changes in consumer tastes and trends as well as economic factors beyond our control. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance, and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion are subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance that the Company sales revenue for 2022 will reach USD 5 to 7 million and there is no assurance that the Company cash flow breaking point will be achieved in 2023. There is no assurance of commercial availability of our Cannabis product in 2022 or that the Company achieves the conversion of the two tons VINIA® facility to Cannabis production in 2022. These things are subject to construction and approval delays and uncertainties that may be beyond the control of BioHarvest. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the Company to obtain production and/or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129989

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BioHarvest SciencesCSE:BHSCEmerging Tech Investing
BHSC:CNX
CSE:BHSC

BioHarvest Sciences


Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Appointment of Gavriel Lambert to the Board of Advisors

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Appointment of Gavriel Lambert to the Board of Advisors

  • Gavriel Lambert's 27 years of investment banking experience, covering the consumer and retail sectors and working on numerous capital markets transactions including IPOs, financings and M&A, will significantly enhance the Board of Advisors.
  • His appointment continues to demonstrate the Company's resolve to partner with top life science and Cannabis companies.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") today announced that effective immediately, Gavriel Lambert will be serving on its Board of Advisors. Gavriel brings 27 years of experience in global investment banking and will complement BioHarvest's highly competent Board of Advisors.

Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest, said: "Gavriel's extensive experience in banking comes at an important junction of the company's evolution as it seeks new partnerships with several US and international entities that would accelerate the market reach of BHSC's products and technology. Not only will he help introduce us to the right strategic partners but he will also assist us in the process of achieving the best possible agreements. Furthermore, his capital markets experience will offer us valuable advice as a public company."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Live Quarterly Shareholder Update Event July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Live Quarterly Shareholder Update Event July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM ET

 BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") invites its shareholders and the general public to join a Live Video Conference ("Webinar") on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (11:00 AM Pacific Standard Time).

BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel will host the event, which will include coverage of Q2 sales results and a detailed progress update on the 2022 Growth Priorities, with specific focus on the VINIA scale-up progress in the USA and on the Company's Cannabis market entry strategy into North America.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Hires Dr. Brian S. Cornblatt as Chief Medical Officer

BioHarvest Sciences Hires Dr. Brian S. Cornblatt as Chief Medical Officer

Move confirms the Company's commitment to bring to market scientific and clinically based therapeutic solutions derived from plants and sets the path for the development of next generation therapeutic solutions including botanical drugs.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") has hired Dr. Brian S. Cornblatt as its Chief Medical Officer, marking a significant milestone in the Company's route for the development of next generation therapeutic solutions including botanical drugs.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Unveils Profile of Unique Cannabis Composition

BioHarvest Sciences Unveils Profile of Unique Cannabis Composition

  • Full spectrum profile to include major and minor Cannabinoids as well as Terpenes
  • Unique trichome structure provides for potentially higher solubility and bio-availability 
  • With Trichomes representing 93% of the Cannabis biomass produced using the proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ technology, taste bitterness is significantly reduced

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. the (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "company") today unveiled the composition profile of its full-spectrum Cannabis produced in large-scale industrial bioreactors based on its proprietary Bio-Plant CELLicitation™ platform technology.

On December 8th, 2021, BHSC became the first company ever to announce that it could produce Cannabis biomass without growing the plant itself. The revealing of the unique composition profile of its first product comes as BioHarvest gears up for potential Cannabis commercialization - optimizing the manufacturing process, perfecting measurement techniques, transitioning the 2-ton/year facility to Cannabis and applying for the necessary regulatory approvals.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces a Private Placement of up to USD $5 Million of Convertible Notes to Finance Production Facilities and Scaling of Core Business

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces a Private Placement of up to USD $5 Million of Convertible Notes to Finance Production Facilities and Scaling of Core Business

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTC:CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") announced today a financing plan based on a private placement of up to USD $5 Million (approximately $6.3 Million CAD). The funds raised will allow the Company to accelerate the growth plan for its polyphenolsantioxidants and Cannabis verticals.

On March 23, 2021, BHSC announced the completion of the Company's Cannabis R&D program, marking the start of the proposed transition to commercial scale manufacturing. BioHarvest plans to bring its first Cannabis products to market in 2022 and will be converting the current VINIA® 2 tons/year facility in Rehovot, Israel to produce Cannabis. This is happening in conjunction with the transition of all VINIA ® manufacturing to the new 20 tons/year facility in Yavneh, Israel, which will provide the required VINIA ® production capacity to scale VINIA® sales in the US. The transition to Cannabis manufacturing in Israel, combined with the planned incremental marketing spend for VINIA® in the USA, requires additional financing which the Company will seek to raise by issuing up to $5 Million USD of Convertible Notes (the "Notes").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Partners with Waisman Biomanufacturing to Manufacture and Supply Prostate Cancer Immunotherapy

BriaCell Partners with Waisman Biomanufacturing to Manufacture and Supply Prostate Cancer Immunotherapy

  • Extended survival and tumor shrinkage in advanced breast cancer patients who matched the immunotherapy HLA types, lead to the development of BriaCell's prostate cancer program based on the patient's HLA type.
  • Bria-Pros™ is a novel off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy approach to treating prostate cancer.
  • Waisman Biomanufacturing has entered an agreement with BriaCell to manufacture clinical supplies for BriaCell's anticipated clinical trial in advanced prostate cancer.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, has entered a manufacturing service agreement with Waisman Biomanufacturing at the University of Wisconsin–Madison (Waisman), to manufacture Bria-Pros™, BriaCell's off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for prostate cancer, for anticipated use in clinical studies. Waisman is a leading contract manufacturing organization (CMO) with experience in the manufacturing of cellular therapies for clinical trials.

Under the terms of the agreement, Waisman will be responsible for good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturing of Bria-Pros™ for anticipated use in clinical studies. Waisman's expert team will be working closely with BriaCell's scientific and product development teams to ensure timely production of Bria-Pros™ in compliance with applicable regulatory requirements by the FDA.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports $1M Contract with a Global Leader in Digital Audio Content

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports $1M Contract with a Global Leader in Digital Audio Content

Annual Service Contract Extension Valued at $1M CAD Focused on Engagement Labs Premiere Data Analytics PaaS, TotalSocial®

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs Inc. ("Engagement Labs" or the "Subsidiary) has secured an annual multi-service contract with the global leader in premium audio storytelling (i.e. podcasts, audiobooks, etc.). This key account client is a subsidiary of a multinational technology leader that is Nasdaq listed with a market capital of US $1.1 trillion. The agreements includes four prolific new title launch studies and a one (1) year PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) contract with a total value of nearly $1,000,000 (with options for contract renewal).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV Announces MedLine Places Follow-On Order

Applied UV Announces MedLine Places Follow-On Order

Continued Demand Due to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Policy

Strongest Sales Channel in Company History

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Strategic Restructure of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Strategic Restructure of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

Restructure to Divest of an Estimated $5M in Liabilities and Annual Operating Expenses and to Reposition DGTL Holdings Inc. for Scalable Revenue Growth, Cashflow Positivity and Accretive M&A

The DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") board of directors reports that the Company has initiated a strategic restructuring of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Hashoff LLC ("Hashoff"") and Engagement Labs Inc. ("Engagement Labs"). The goal of restructuring its subsidiaries is to apply objective third-party financial analysis to current business operations to assess long term viability and to optimize organizational structures. The result of this initiative is an estimated divestiture of $5,000,402[i] in liabilities and operating expenses and a repositioning of the Company for scalable revenue growth, near-term cashflow positivity, and long-term shareholder equity.

On June 1, 2022, Hashoff LLC retained the services of Lindenwood Associates, a New York based strategic development and restructuring firm ("Lindenwood") to assess legal and financial viability as well as Klestadt Winters Jureller Southard & Stevens, LLP ("KWJSS") to provide legal services to Hashoff LLC in connection therewith. The Hashoff LLC restructuring team has completed a thorough and objective viability assessment. After presenting their report, and reviewing the facts, the board voted unanimously to accept the recommendations of Lindenwood to commence a formal orderly wind down and subsequent dissolution of Hashoff LLC in accordance with Section 18-801 of the Delaware Limited Liability Company Act.

The result of the Hashoff LLC wind down is the divestiture of an estimated $1,939,053 in accounts payable and accrued expenses and $572,849 in contingent liabilities from the DGTL Holdings Inc. consolidated balance sheet.[ii] As the initial step towards this financial restructuring project, both of DGTL's wholly owned subsidiaries have been approved for PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan forgiveness. PPP loan forgiveness applications were processed by the SBA (Small Business Association) a US federal administration agency that administers small business relief loans (as authorized by s.1106 of the federal CARES Act). Hashoff LLC had $177,000 in PPP loans forgiven and Engagement Labs had $420,000 in loans forgiven totalling $597,000 in interest bearing loans removed from the DGTL Holdings balance sheet.

In addition, by identifying and implementing numerous cost savings and efficiency measures, the new DGTL executive team has produced a 50% reduction in annual operating expenses for Engagement Labs Inc. The financial restructure of Engagement Labs provides a viable entity which will now serve as DGTL's flagship social media subsidiary, with multiple operating business lines. In doing so, Engagement Labs Inc. will expand product and service offerings to include strategy, execution, measurement and distribution solutions to serve DGTL's Fortune 100 clients as a full-service social media PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service).

Therefore, within the first 120 days under the leadership of the new DGTL executive team, the Company has proactively divested over $3,234,743 in current and non-current liabilities and an additional $1,891,500 in annual operating expenses[iii] totalling an estimated first year reduction of $5,000,402 in long term debt and on-going operating expenses. When accounting for the longer-term impact of the significant reduction in annual operating expenses, a continuance of the previous cost structure would continue to increase this total estimate with every future year of on-going operations. Financial improvements will begin to be reflected within the Q1 2023 financial statements (October 30, 2022), and subsequent filings, thereafter.

In summary, the new DGTL executive team is dedicated to restoring fiscal responsibility, accountability and sound corporate governance in order to maximize long term value of shareholder equity. Reducing liabilities and post-restructure operating expenses by an estimated $5,000,402 is a major material improvement to the consolidated financial position of the Company. Moving forward, DGTL is now positioned for scalable revenue growth and accretive M&A with a stronger corporate structure and a viable financial position.

In closing, DGTL will be hosting a video webinar on Wednesday July 6th, 2022, which will include a CEO update on the Company and its current operations and future business interests. The participant details for this meeting are listed below. Availability is limited. Register in advance to secure participation.

DGTL CEO Update
July 6th, 2022, 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting via the link below.
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYpdO2tpjkrE9SXqxzeWGtson8BaIOSH3LK

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

For more information, please contact:

DGTL Holdings Inc.
John David A. Belfontaine
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com
Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

------

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software and services companies. DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) and PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) companies entering a rapid growth stage within the sectors of social media, gaming, streaming, OTT and others. In doing so, DGTL is seeking to build full-service operating business lines in each sector complete with content, analytics and distribution solutions. DGTL is seeking new accretive M&A opportunities via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L". DGTL Holdings Inc. has 44,549,265 common shares issued and outstanding, as of the date of this release. For more information visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Engagement Labs' TotalSocial® platform focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its diverse group of enterprise level clients. Engagement Labs Inc. will expand product and service offerings to include strategy, execution, measurement and distribution solutions to serve DGTL's Fortune 100 clients as a full-service social media PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service).

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com.

Lindenwood Associates LLC

Lindenwood Associates is an experienced strategic development and restructuring firm. Lindenwood is led by corporate turnaround and restructuring specialists with progressive expertise leading and managing distressed companies, delivering results in crisis situations, divestitures, and a wide range of corporate development initiatives. Lindenwood leads companies through complex challenges spanning a diverse range of industries to achieve improved strength, value, and growth.

For more information visit https://www.lindenwoodassociates.com.

KWJS&S, LLP

Klestadt Winters Jureller Southard & Stevens (KWJS&S), LLP is a boutique commercial law firm dedicated to providing superior legal services. The firm specializes in the primary areas of practice Corporate Reorganization and Restructuring, Commercial Litigation, Transactions & Finance.

For more information, please visit https://klestadt.com.

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to DGTL and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are accurate, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, DGTL will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, DGTL assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to the impact of all intangible and variable economic and legal risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Reports Year-End Results for 2021

Naturally Splendid Reports Year-End Results for 2021

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

Naturally Splendid Chief Financial Officer Mr. George Ragogna states, "The company continues to focus on reducing operating overheads while we continue to re-purpose our existing certified food facility in Pitt Meadows, BC to optimize production of plant-based entrees. We have made positive strides for the Company in several areas including securing an exclusive ten (10) year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd, Australia's largest plant-based manufacturer. This 10-year exclusive manufacturing agreement can be extended for a further ten (10) year period.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Billy Goat Brands Announces Letter of Intent

Billy Goat Brands Announces Letter of Intent

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat Brands ") (CSE: GOAT), an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the food technology sector, is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the " LOI ") dated June 30, 2022 with Kojo Pet Performance Inc. (" Kojo ").

The LOI contemplates a Proposed Transaction, whereby the Company would acquire all issued and outstanding securities of Kojo by way of a share exchange agreement. Kojo is an innovative pet-food brand focused on producing and marketing plant and cell-based pet food offerings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×