Bio-Techne to Host Conference Call on November 5, 2025, to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. CST to review its first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results.

Access to the discussion may be obtained as follows:

Time:                   

8:00 a.m. CST

Date:                     

November 5, 2025

Dial-in:   

1-800-274-8461 or 1-203-518-9814 (for international callers)

Conference ID:     

TECHQ1

Webcast:               

https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar

A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (for international callers) and referencing Conference ID 11160247.

The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CST on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, until 11:00 p.m. CST on Friday, December 5, 2025.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at LinkedIn, X, or YouTube

Contact: 
David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations
david.clair@bio-techne.com
612-656-4416  

