Bio-Techne to Host Conference Call on May 6, 2026, to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Bio-Techne to Host Conference Call on May 6, 2026, to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. CDT to review its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results.

Access to the discussion may be obtained as follows:

Time:

8:00 a.m. CDT

Date:

May 6, 2026

Dial-in:

1-800-343-4136 or 1-203-518-9843 (for international callers)

Conference ID:

TECHQ3

Webcast:

https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar

A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (for international callers) and referencing Conference ID 11161556.

The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, until 11:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at LinkedIn, X, or YouTube.

Contact:

David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations

david.clair@bio-techne.com

612-656-4416

 

BT Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bio-Techne Corporation)

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SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

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