Bio-Techne Highlights Progress on Climate, Innovation, and Culture in 2025 Sustainability Report

Company advances transition to renewable electricity and sets a pathway to science-based emissions reductions

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global provider of life science tools, reagents, and diagnostic products, today released its 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report, underscoring the company's commitment to advancing human health while protecting the planet.

"As a global innovator in life sciences, our mission is to improve the quality of life by catalyzing advances in science and medicine," said Kim Kelderman , President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "We recognize that human health and the environment are intrinsically connected. By aligning our science with sustainable business practices, we not only unlock potential for better health outcomes, but also create lasting value for our employees, empower our customers, and strengthen the communities in which we live and work."

Highlights from Bio-Techne's 2025 Sustainability Report demonstrate measurable progress and bold commitments, including:

  • Ongoing development and commercialization of breakthroughs in cancer, diabetes, neurodegenerative, autoimmune, and rare diseases—transforming diagnosis and care for millions worldwide.
  • An estimated 40% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions enterprise-wide, driven by the transition to 100% renewable electricity at the company's Minneapolis headquarters.⃰
  • Commitment to set Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets, with submission for validation to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) in 2026.
  • Enhanced governance measures, including new Board oversight of artificial intelligence and completion of the first double materiality and climate assessments to guide sustainability priorities.
  • Investment in culture and careers, with development and learning opportunities designed to empower teams under Bio-Techne's EPIC values—Empowerment, Passion, Innovation, and Collaboration

Bio-Techne's sustainability initiatives also fuel innovation across its life sciences portfolio, driving advances in cell therapy workflows, proteomic analytical instruments, spatial biology, and precision diagnostics—all developed with increased emphasis on efficiency and resource-conscious design.

"Our customers trust us to advance science responsibly, and we know that starts with our people," added Kelderman. "This report underscores our commitment to protecting the environment, supporting our employees and communities, and creating a workplace where diverse perspectives drive innovation and lasting impact."

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available in the Corporate and Social Responsibility section of Bio-Techne's website.

* Based on Scope 1 and 2 market-based greenhouse gas emissions.

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. The company reports in two segments, protein sciences (75% of revenue), and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein-focused segment makes equipment and associated consumables for protein characterization and analysis and sells antibodies for research and clinical purposes. In diagnostics, Bio-Techne provides controls and calibrators for diagnostic manufacturers and has a portfolio of diagnostic oncology assays. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue, and the firm also has operations in EMEA (20% of sales), the U.K. (5%), and APAC (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

