Bio-Techne and Oxford Nanopore Technologies Expand Agreement to Accelerate Development of Genetics Portfolio Through 2032

- Grants Bio-Techne expanded commercial rights to develop a portfolio of genetics products beyond the recently launched AmplideX® Nanopore Carrier Plus Kit
- Establishes a framework to define and propose future portfolios
- Extends collaboration through 2032, reinforcing Bio-Techne's diagnostics growth strategy and strengthening relationship with Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global provider of life science tools, reagents, and diagnostic products, today announced a significant enhancement to its agreement with Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LSE: ONT). The expanded agreement broadens Bio-Techne's ability to develop a portfolio of genetic products on Oxford Nanopore Technologies platforms and extends the collaboration through 2032.
Building upon the successful launch of the AmplideX® Nanopore Carrier Plus Kit in March 2025 , the enhanced collaboration streamlines coordination on the development and commercialization of a broader portfolio of targeted enrichment sequencing kits for the screening and diagnosis of heritable genetic disorders.
"This expanded agreement underscores our commitment to advancing genetic testing solutions that simplify workflows and deliver richer insights for laboratories worldwide," said Matt McManus , President of the Diagnostics and Spatial Biology Segment of Bio-Techne. "By deepening our collaboration with Oxford Nanopore, we are accelerating innovation in diagnostics and creating a foundation for future portfolios."
"We're pleased to expand our collaboration with Bio-Techne to bring new genetic testing solutions to laboratories worldwide. By combining Bio-Techne's diagnostics expertise and innovations with our advanced molecular sensing platform, together we can make testing faster, simpler, and more accessible," said Rosemary Dokos, Chief Product and Marketing Officer of Oxford Nanopore Technologies.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide.
For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies' vision is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Company has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for information-rich, rapid, accessible and affordable DNA and RNA analysis. The platform is also being developed for the analysis of proteins and metabolites. The technology is being used in more than 125 countries to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and environments, as well as a range of diseases including cancer.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies products are intended for molecular biology applications and are not intended for diagnostic purposes. For more, visit: https://nanoporetech.com/
