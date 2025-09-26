Bio-Techne Advances Spatial Biology Solutions Bridging Translational Research to Clinical Applications

- RNAscope™ technology and the Lunaphore COMET™ enable simultaneous RNA and protein detection on the same tissue section
- Technologies support spatial multiomic analysis and deeper insights for pathology workflows
- Research highlights potential role in clinical utility workflows for lymphoid malignancies and B-cell clonality
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH), a global provider of life science tools, reagents and diagnostic products, today announced new advancements in its spatial biology portfolio for the RNAscope™ ISH technology and the Lunaphore COMET™. These solutions help researchers and pathologists bridge the gap between translational research and clinical applications by enabling the detection of RNA and protein biomarkers on the same tissue section.
RNAscope™ empowers pathologists and histologists to detect clinically relevant biomarkers—such as viral markers, secreted proteins, point mutations, and chromosomal translocations—within routine anatomic pathology workflows. COMET™ offers fully automated, high-throughput hyperplex analysis of both RNA and protein biomarkers, accelerating spatial multiomic workflows and enabling deeper biological insights.
Scientific investigations presented this fall explore the potential of facilitating the diagnostic utility of these technologies. Studies include the use of RNAscope™ for assessing B-cell clonality with IGLL5 detection, and COMET™ for spatial profiling of lymphoid malignancies using a 21-plex seqIF™ panel. These findings demonstrate how spatial biology tools can be integrated into diagnostic workflows, especially in cases with limited tissue availability.
Bio-Techne will showcase these innovations at the National Society of Histotechnology (NSH) Convention , taking place September 26–30 in Long Beach, CA. Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD) and Lunaphore will exhibit at booths #139 and #427, respectively.
Presentations include:
- RNAscope ™ for Routine Anatomic Pathology: Dr. Ryan Bremer will highlight the advantages of RNAscope™ over legacy RNA ISH and other methods for well-known markers and new markers of potential clinical significance, as well as the easy adoption of RNAscope into existing workflows. (Session WS29, Sep. 27 , 4:45 p.m. )
- RNAscope ™ of IGLL5 Offers New Insights in B-cell Clonality: Dr. Ishani Das has been selected for a live presentation of her poster focusing on the comparative performance of RNAscope™ for assessing B-cell clonality using immunoglobulin kappa and lambda light chain markers, emphasizing the value of concurrent detection of IGLL5 only offered by RNAscope. (Poster #6038, Sep. 30 , 9:05–9:20 a.m.)
- seqIF™ Panel for Spatial Profiling of Lymphoid Malignancies: Dr. Antonio Sorrentino will present a poster showcasing the COMET technology's potential in improving the diagnosis of lymphoid malignancies, utilizing clinically validated antibodies with a 21-plex (seqIF™) panel that integrates into the workflow of B-cell lymphomas and conserves valuable tissue from biopsies. (Poster #6043)
Bio-Techne and Leica Biosystems continue to advance their partnership by co-hosting a waterfront reception at Parker's Lighthouse on September 28, offering attendees a chance to network and explore RNAscope assays on Leica BOND platforms.
"We are thrilled by the progress we've made in advancing traditional in situ hybridization," said Dr. Matt McManus , President of the Diagnostics and Spatial Biology Segment of Bio-Techne. "By working hand-in-hand with our customers and learning from the exceptional speakers at NSH, we are creating innovative tools that bring us closer to unlocking the molecular drivers of disease and transforming patient care."
Disclaimer :
The RNAscope probe for IGLL5 is an Analyte Specific Reagent. Analytical and performance characteristics have not been established.
RNAscope and COMET are For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at LinkedIn , X or YouTube .
Contact:
Corporate Communications
media.relations@bio-techne.com
David Clair , Vice President, Investor Relations
david.clair@bio-techne.com
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-advances-spatial-biology-solutions-bridging-translational-research-to-clinical-applications-302568115.html
SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation