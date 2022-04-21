Resource News Investing News

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating high-potential companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce a one-year commitment to SeaLegacy through The Good Ocean . SeaLegacy is an organization that uses a variety of collaborations, experts and the latest digital and social technologies to aid in the building of a healthy future for oceans across the ...
  • The Company's Commitment is Aligned with its Focus on the Oceans and Proactive Attentiveness to the Growing Consumer Demand for Accountability in how Products are Made, Sold and Marketed
  • SeaLegacy a Global Non-Profit Using the Power of Media and Storytelling to Amplify Ocean Solutions
  • Funds Raised Through SeaLegacy's Good Ocean Support Impact Grants to Organizations Leading On-the-Ground Projects that Conserve Oceans While Building a More Just and Equitable Planet
  • SeaLegacy and its Co-Founders Boast a Combined Audience of Over 10 Million Instagram Followers

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating high-potential companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce a one-year commitment to SeaLegacy (" SeaLegacy ") through The Good Ocean (" Good Ocean " or the " Program "). SeaLegacy is an organization that uses a variety of collaborations, experts and the latest digital and social technologies to aid in the building of a healthy future for oceans across the world. The Good Ocean is a community of businesses that supports SeaLegacy's mission and aligns with its values to create a better planet. GOAT is dedicated to making a difference when it comes to the sustainability of oceans through sustainable commerce, which is reinforced by its sponsorship of the Program.

The Company will be acknowledged on SeaLegacy's established social media network and website, be exposed to exclusive networking opportunities, have access to visual assets provided by SeaLegacy and the Program, as well as work with the communications team to create other bespoke amplification opportunities. SeaLegacy has a wide reach with 2.4 million followers on its @sealegacy Instagram account, while its Co-Founders Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen have 1.5 million and 7.3 million followers on their @mitty and @paulnicklen Instagram accounts, respectively. Therefore, the SeaLegacy team is creating ocean conservation awareness on an unmatched scale.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42670a42-d7f5-468c-8c4d-5d301657415c

Members of The Good Ocean share a common love of the ocean and are eager to help reverse the destruction that is currently occurring. More than 70% of the planet is covered in water, and yet less than 2% of the ocean is fully protected. 1 The Program is unified, passionate, and takes a business approach to increase the protection of the world's oceans. GOAT, as a new member of The Good Ocean, is committing to supporting the development of a more sustainable ocean economy through its operations and investments. SeaLegacy aligns with businesses who genuinely care about their impact on the ocean – and the planet – and are proactively attentive to the growing consumer demand for accountability in how products are made, sold and marketed.

Additionally, The Good Ocean has recently announced a partnership with the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) to accelerate the protection of 30% of the ocean by 2030 and is participating in a campaign to protect the New Zealand shark community from poaching. More information on The Good Ocean can be found on its website: https://www.sealegacy.org/pages/good-ocean .

Management Commentary

"SeaLegacy's Good Ocean is a community of passionate and proactive businesses unified by an ability and commitment to disrupt their industry," said Cristina Mittermeier, Co-founder and President of SeaLegacy. "Our members are leaders in their space, responding to the growing consumer demand for accountability in how products are produced, distributed and packaged. I am honored that the team at GOAT has chosen to align with SeaLegacy, and together, we can take steps towards systemic change in our consumer culture," added Ms. Mittermeier.

"GOAT is a proud new member of SeaLegacy's Program, which is a growing community of aligned businesses guided by a commitment to respond quickly to the urgent need to make systemic changes in consumer habits regarding our oceans. We are excited to participate in making sustainable choices and encouraging other businesses to do the same, while encouraging strong returns on investment and high levels of customer satisfaction," said Tony Harris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GOAT.

ABOUT SEALEGACY

SeaLegacy, in partnership with action hub Only One, is building a global movement of ocean activists who support critical ocean conservation and climate solutions — to drive meaningful change for our planet in this decade. Founded by Cristina Mittermeier, Paul Nicklen and Shawn Heinrichs, SeaLegacy leverages compelling visual storytelling content to move people from apathy to action, countering climate anxiety by connecting people everywhere with opportunities to catalyze change, fund innovative solutions, and drive significant impact for the ocean and our planet. More information about SeaLegacy can be found on its website: https://www.sealegacy.org .

ABOUT BILLY GOAT BRANDS

Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating high-potential companies in the ocean economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) sustainable packaging technologies. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including but not limited to go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of Billy Goat Brands will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/ . Its final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Endnotes

  1. "Urge world leaders to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030", Only One Inc., 2022, https://only.one/act/ocean30

