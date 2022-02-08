Resource News Investing News
Billy Goat Brands Ltd. a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Evanesce Packaging Solutions Inc. has refined its long-term growth strategy via an operational update provided to shareholders, including GOAT, that featured numerous highlights regarding its ...

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (OTC: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Evanesce Packaging Solutions Inc. (" Evanesce " or the " Portfolio Company "), has refined its long-term growth strategy via an operational update provided to shareholders, including GOAT, that featured numerous highlights regarding its production facilities, sales achievements and marketing efforts. Additionally, the Portfolio Company is working to increase its investor base by potentially listing on a North American stock exchange in the near future. Evanesce is a sustainable technology innovator that is developing standard disposable food containers using a patented molded starch technology comprised of plant-based by-products that is 100% compostable and decomposes in 90 days.

Manufacturing and Production Update

Evanesce continues to increase its production capacity with the expansion to two production facilities in the United States, located in South Carolina and Nevada. These facilities will support the addition of four straw production lines, which are expected to grow the Portfolio Company's straw production capacity by threefold in the second quarter of 2022. Evanesce's first order of 10 million compostable straws was shipped at the end of 2021 from its South Carolina facility, with another 20 million straws scheduled for shipment in the first quarter of 2022. The Portfolio Company's patented molded starch technology is scheduled to become fully operational later in 2022, upon the arrival of some specialized equipment.

Sales and Marketing

In the third quarter of 2021, Evanesce opened its facility in Early Branch, South Carolina, which was covered by multiple American news outlets. The celebration hosted 75 attendees that included the Secretary of Commerce and other representatives from the State of South Carolina, the Chair and members of the Hampton County Council, and the Southern Carolina Alliance. Evanesce continues to implement new technologies and add key infrastructure to enhance its processes in order to broadly market Evanesce as a leader in compostable alternative packaging.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Evanesce launched a new website with enhanced product information and other features to boost its brand awareness. The Portfolio Company is also focusing on accelerating its marketing initiatives and is scheduled to participate in several conferences in early 2022 including:

  • Production Processing Exhibition on January 25 th to January 27 th , 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia;
  • Restaurant Canada Show in Toronto, Ontario on February 27 th to March 1 st , 2022; and
  • Sustainability in Packaging US 2022 in Chicago, Illinois on March 9 th to March 11 th , 2022.

Upcoming Public Listing

By the end of the second quarter of 2022, Evanesce expects to complete the listing of its common shares on a North American stock exchange. This corporate milestone could pave the way for the Portfolio Company to raise the amount of capital needed to help it materially expand its footprint across the global plant-based food service and alternative packaging solutions markets.

The growth in Evanesce's operations can be attributed to the strong level of consumer and corporate demand for alternative green packaging solutions, to help curb the waste created by traditional single-use plastics. As the sustainable packaging market is expected to reach over US$1.2 trillion by 2028 1 , Evanesce's products and innovative technologies are well positioned to become a leader in the market. GOAT's minority stake in Evanesce is part of its strategy to identify and incubate promising companies focused on the ocean economy.

Management Commentary

"We are thrilled to see Evanesce grow and achieve so many milestones in such little time, including the opening of two production facilities that will at least triple its production capacity. Their management team has been able to implement a successful competitive strategy and accelerate the development of its innovative molded starch technology," said Tony Harris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GOAT. "Through investments in ESG-focused companies in the ocean economy like Evanesce, our Company is providing investors with access to some of the necessary improvements that need to be made in the global food supply chain in order to sustain our very existence, which we expect will also deliver strong returns," added Mr. Harris.

"We have an exciting year ahead of us that will increase our capacity and revenue substantially, starting with four additional straw production lines. Two of those have now arrived at our South Carolina facility, and two more are in-transit to our new Nevada facility," said Douglas Horne, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Evanesce. "Evanesce is now positioned to begin to meet the enormous demand of sustainable products. The company will continue to invest in technology to gain market share and deliver superior customer service to optimize revenues and profits," added Mr. Horne.

ABOUT EVANESCE

Evanesce is accelerating the adoption of compostable, plant-based food service and packaging solutions in the global market. Headquartered in Vancouver, Evanesce designs, develops and manufactures sustainable packaging solutions that are certified compostable, commercially scalable and cost-competitive using the latest advancements in material science. Manufactured in the USA, our plant-based compostable foodservice and packaging solutions include Evanesce Biopolymers and Evanesce® Molded Starch technology. Our patented Evanesce® Molded Starch technology is a complete replacement for expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam packaging, commonly known as Styrofoam™ and will be commercially available in 2022. It is made with upcycled plant-based by-products, is home compostable and decomposes in significantly less than 90 days. Evanesce is passionate about delivering environmentally friendly solutions that are affordable and inspire change that contributes to a healthier planet. Learn more at evanesce.com .

ABOUT Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the ocean economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) fermented foods. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including but not limited to go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of Billy Goat Brands will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/ . Its final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of:

Billy Goat Brands Ltd.

"Tony Harris"

Tony Harris, CEO & Chairman
Tel: (778) 222-8221

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Email: info@billygoatbrands.com
Tel: 1-833-4-GOAT-IR (1-833-446-2847)

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties (including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated September 8, 2021), certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Endnotes

  1. Four key trends that will shape the future of packaging to 2028, (2021, November 08). Smithers. smithers.com/resources/2019/feb/future-packaging-trends-2018-to-2028.

SOURCE: Billy Goat Brands Ltd.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Billy Goat Brands CSE:GOAT Agriculture Investing
GOAT:CC
Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands



Overview

According to the Government of Canada, the blue economy is driven by sustainable ocean resources and accounts for about $31.65 billion annually in GDP. A significant factor in the blue economy is the preservation of aquatic life –– specifically, seafood. As a result, seafood alternatives are projected to reach a market size of US$1.6 billion in the next decade at a CAGR of 28 percent. With this in mind, companies with business models that support the blue economy and offer plant-based seafood alternatives will likely be of interest to investors seeking upside potential.

Billy Goat Brands (CSE:GOAT) ("GOAT" or the "Platform") is a venture capital platform focused on building a portfolio of high potential, expansion stage companies working in the blue economy. GOAT is dedicated to investing in and helping grow exciting and innovative companies with ESG values that address climate change, human wellness and the global demand for food security. The Platform's portfolio also offers investors early exposure to functional foods, food technologies and fermented food brands.

cdn.investingnews.com

According to the Government of Canada, the blue economy is driven by sustainable ocean resources and accounts for about $31.65 billion annually in GDP. A significant factor in the blue economy is the preservation of aquatic life –– specifically, seafood. As a result, seafood alternatives are projected to reach a market size of US$1.6 billion in the next decade at a CAGR of 28 percent. With this in mind, companies with business models that support the blue economy and offer plant-based seafood alternatives will likely be of interest to investors seeking upside potential.

Billy Goat Brands (CSE:GOAT) ("GOAT" or the "Platform") is a venture capital platform focused on building a portfolio of high potential, expansion stage companies working in the blue economy. GOAT is dedicated to investing in and helping grow exciting and innovative companies with ESG values that address climate change, human wellness and the global demand for food security. The Platform's portfolio also offers investors early exposure to functional foods, food technologies and fermented food brands.

cdn.investingnews.com

Each investee company currently in GOAT's portfolio is expected to grow rapidly over the next three years. Accordingly, the Platform plans to generate returns on its investments in several ways, including the public listing of its investee companies, mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") or other liquidity events.

Looking ahead, GOAT has identified more than 200 potential portfolio companies and has engaged in more than 40 advanced discussions to make investments into various ventures. It expects to conduct detailed due diligence on dozens of companies in order to arrive at an optimal portfolio of 5 to 10 holdings.

In October 2021, Billy Goat Brands signed a Letter of Intent to purchase an equity stake with Cascadia Seaweed, a vertically integrated company growing to become the largest provider of ultra-premium ocean cultivated seaweed in North America.

GOAT is led by an experienced management team that is well-versed in the nuances of the public markets, venture capital, M&A, strategy, corporate governance and operations. Its management team has executed over $5 billion of various debt and equity transactions. The team has also established highly successful channels, ideas and platforms for brands like Best Buy, Telus and Tourism BC.

Company Highlights

  • Billy Goat Brands (CSE:GOAT) is a venture capital platform focused on building a diversified portfolio of high potential, expansion-stage food and nutraceutical brands companies working in the blue economy with ESG values in the blue economy with ESG initiatives.
  • GOAT differentiates itself from a traditional investor as a partner that provides strategic assistance, network connections and support to its portfolio companies for faster scale and growth. All of Billy Goat Brand's portfolio companies have been more than satisfied with the assistance that Billy Goat Brands has provided to them.
  • GOAT's current portfolio consists of Sophie's Kitchen, KOLD, The Vegetarian Butcher and Evanesce Packaging. Sophie's Kitchen, the company's largest asset, focuses on delivering delicious and nutritious plant-based seafood alternatives that support a blue economy.
  • GOAT signed a Letter of Intent to invest in Cascadia Seaweed, a vertically integrated company growing to become the largest provider of ultra-premium ocean cultivated seaweed in North America
  • Each company that is currently in GOAT's portfolio is expected to produce a more than 50 percent CAGR in each of the next three years.
  • The company is led by an experienced management team that is well-versed in the nuances of the public markets, venture capital, M&A, strategy, corporate governance and operations.

Key Products


Keep reading... Show less
"australian diamond portfolio"

Billy Goat Brands Investee FunGuys Beverages Announces Operations, Distribution and Marketing Updates for its KOLD Line of Products

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (FRA: 26B) a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company FunGuys Beverages ("FunGuys" or "Portfolio Company") has announced key operational updates that will further accelerate bringing its KOLD line of cold-brewed coffee beverages to market. FunGuys is headquartered in British Columbia and is working to become a leading producer and distributor of organic chaga and lion's mane mushroom-infused products as an alternative sustainable coffee ritual for today's health-conscious consumer.

Manufacturing and Production Update

Keep reading... Show less
"australian diamond portfolio"

Billy Goat Brands' Investee Sophie's Kitchen Unveils New Logo, Products and Packaging at 2021 Plant Based World Expo

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance ( "ESG" ) focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Sophie's Kitchen Inc. ( "Sophie's Kitchen" or the "Portfolio Company" ), recently unveiled a new line of plant-based products at the Plant Based World Expo ( the "Expo" ) in New York. Sophie's Kitchen's Chief Executive Officer ( "CEO" ) and Co-Founder, Dr. Miles Woodruff, unveiled the new line of plant-based frozen fish burgers, sauces, and veggie cuts at the Expo late last week. In addition, Dr. Woodruff revealed a new logo and product packaging for the established Sophie's Kitchen brand.

The new plant-based products from Sophie's Kitchen are expected to be available to consumers at various retail outlets across North America in 2022 and are being planned to include the following items:

Keep reading... Show less
"@goldmansachs.com" email

Billy Goat Brands' Investee Sophie's Kitchen to Exhibit at the Plant Based World Expo in New York

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Sophie's Kitchen Inc. (" Sophie's Kitchen " or the "Portfolio Company" ), will be exhibiting at the Plant Based World Expo ( the "Expo") in New York City from December 9-10, 2021. Sophie's Kitchen will be featuring its growing line of Tasty AF (As Fish) plant-based seafood products in Booth #416 at the Javits Center from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Eastern Time daily, in the same area of the Expo Hall as Beyond Meat, the Tofurky Company and the Plant Based Foods Association.

The Expo was founded by the Plant Based Food Association and Eat For The Planet. With over 200 leading brands in the plant-based sector in attendance, it encourages innovative plant-based businesses to network, source, and distribute products and services to consumers, other businesses, and investors. The Expo is expected to bring over 3,000 people together to network with like-minded individuals in the plant-based sector. Speakers and exhibitors will include experts, thought leaders, and innovators from around the world who will be sharing their insights with attendees. In addition to Sophie's Kitchen and the other organizations previously mentioned, notable exhibitors also include but are not limited to Daiya, Gardein Plant-Based Protein, and CHKN Not Chicken, Inc.

Keep reading... Show less

Billy Goat Brands' Investee The Vegetarian Butcher to Open New Location in White Rock

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that GOAT's portfolio company, The Vegetarian Butcher (" TVB "), has begun the permitting process in order to open its third retail location (" Third Location ") in the first quarter of 2022, subject to municipal approvals, which will be situated in White Rock of the Greater Vancouver Area of British Columbia. Pending the receipt of municipal permits, the Third Location is planned to be located at 1431 Johnston Road, to be approximately 830 square feet in size, and is expected to benefit from both a high rate of foot and vehicle traffic. TVB is a bricks-and-mortar grocery concept with two other locations in Kelowna and Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Third Location was selected based on being regionally bounded by the Pacific Ocean to the west and the United States to the south. White Rock and neighbouring South Surrey have a rich and diverse history, are known for their beaches, and are home to unique neighborhoods such as Crescent Beach and Grandview Heights. Millennials make up 15.8% of White Rock's population, which has resulted in an increase in the demand for health and wellness facilities and sustainable food and beverage options in the area. 1 This presents an opportunity for economic growth, as 24% of millennials practice an active and healthy lifestyle and are willing to spend money on compelling brands . 2 Also, the local population's appetite for healthy food has been on the rise with many vegan and vegetarian-friendly restaurants and grocers opening in White Rock and South Surrey over the last several years.

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by the Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Sprout AI, Billy Goat Brands, White Gold Corp., and Logiq Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by the Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Sprout AI, Billy Goat Brands, White Gold Corp., and Logiq Discussing Their Latest News

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Sprout AI, Billy Goat Brands, White Gold Corp., and Logiq discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
Canbud Announces Appointment of Sameet Kanade as Chief Executive Officer and Director and Retirement of Steve Singh

Canbud Announces Appointment of Sameet Kanade as Chief Executive Officer and Director and Retirement of Steve Singh

Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) ("Canbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has appointed Sameet Kanade as a director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Kanade, succeeds Mukesh (Steve) Singh who has stepped down from these positions in order to focus on other ventures. Mr. Singh will serve as a strategic advisor, to the Company to ensure a proper transition and to provide advice the Company on strategic matters.

Steve Singh commented, "I have led Canbud from its inception and I am proud of the progress it has made, including its recent acquisitions in the analytical testing services sector in Canada and the US. It is now the right time for me to transition and hand the reins over to the next leaders to take the Company forward."

Keep reading... Show less
Canbud Distribution Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of Steep Hill Inc

Canbud Distribution Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of Steep Hill Inc

Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) ("Canbud" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of Steep Hill, Inc. ("Steep Hill"), a cannabis science company in the business of providing lab testing, research and development, and consulting services in in the United States and elsewhere in the world. The Transaction was completed in accordance with an agreement and plan of merger and reorganization agreement (the "Merger Agreement") dated December 8, 2021, between the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Canbud Merger Sub, Inc. ("Subco"), and Steep Hill, pursuant to which Canbud acquired all of the outstanding shares of Steep Hill by way of a triangular merger.

Steve Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Canbud stated: "We are pleased to complete the Steep Hill acquisition, which provides Canbud with an enhanced platform to build on its business. Our goal is to accelerate the growth of Steep Hill and the expansion of its brand in new markets, and continue to focus on our expanded analytical testing business operations within the cannabis and hemp market sectors."

Keep reading... Show less
Canbud Distribution Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Steep Hill, Inc.

Canbud Distribution Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Steep Hill, Inc.

Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) ("Canbud" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of August 9, 2021, it has entered into a definitive merger agreement (the "Merger Agreement") with Steep Hill, Inc. ("Steep Hill") and Canbud Merger Sub, Inc. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canbud, on December 7, 2021 pursuant to which it agreed to acquire all of the outstanding securities of Steep Hill by way of a triangular merger (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and certain other conditions as described below.

About Steep Hill Inc.

Keep reading... Show less
Billy Goat Brands Investee Sophie's Kitchen Partners with Leading Seafood Distributor Southwind Foods

Billy Goat Brands Investee Sophie's Kitchen Partners with Leading Seafood Distributor Southwind Foods

  • Sophie's Kitchen achieves flagship master brokerage sales agreement and stands to benefit from Southwind's dedicated national sales force and tens of thousands of distribution points already selling its products
  • Southwind is a highly respected seafood industry leader with over US$550,000,000 in annual sales
  • Sophie's Kitchen's plant-based protein options will now be offered side-by side with the products of this multigenerational leading seafood distributor
  • Equity partnership marks Southwind's entrance into the plant-based food space

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (FRA: 26B) a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that GOAT's portfolio company, Sophie's Kitchen Inc. (" Sophie's Kitchen " or the " Portfolio Company "), has partnered with Southwind Foods, LLC (" Southwind ") to offer its plant-based seafood, fish and other protein options alongside the products of the multigenerational seafood distributor. Through the arrangement, Sophie's Kitchen achieves a flagship master brokerage sales agreement and stands to benefit from Southwind's dedicated national sales force and tens of thousands of distribution points for its products across food service locations (institutions and restaurants), retail stores and grocery chains.

Southwind is a highly respected seafood industry leader with over US$550,000,000 in annual sales and, pursuant to this new master broker agreement and equity partnership, will provide Sophie's Kitchen with its ongoing support and a commitment to its sales growth, product development, and customer support. With plans for a phased roll-out of the Portfolio Company's products, the partnership marks family-owned Southwind's entrance into the plant-based food space. The joint distribution venture is viewed by management as mutually beneficial as it is expected to put Southwind in a strong position to help its customers respond to consumers' growing demands for delicious tasting, healthy, plant-based alternatives.

Keep reading... Show less
Billy Goat Brands Investee Sophie's Kitchen CEO to Speak at the 2nd Annual Aquatic Life Conference

Billy Goat Brands Investee Sophie's Kitchen CEO to Speak at the 2nd Annual Aquatic Life Conference

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. ("GOAT" or the "Company") (CSE: GOAT) (FRA: 26B) a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that Dr. Miles Woodruff, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Sophie's Kitchen Inc. (" Sophie's Kitchen " or the " Portfolio Company "), which is a portfolio company of GOAT, has been invited to speak at the 2 nd Annual Aquatic Life Conference (the " Aquatic Life Conference " or " Virtual Event ") organized to be held virtually from November 15-18, 2021 by the Aquatic Life Institute. Dr. Woodruff is scheduled to participate on a panel entitled "The Future of Fish", which is planned to take place at 12:00 PM Eastern Time on November 18, 2021.

The Aquatic Life Institute is an international non-governmental organization working to improve the lives of all aquatic animals, with a focus on improving the health of our oceans. The Virtual Event will be led by keynote speaker Dr. Sylvia Earle, Founder and Chair of Mission Blue: The Sylvia Earle Alliance and a National Geographic Explorer in Residence. This year's Aquatic Life Conference will focus on the sequential, daily themes of fish welfare pillars; campaigning and policy; neglected research areas and species; as well as sustainability, conservation and food systems intersectionality.

Keep reading... Show less
down to earth cleaning services

Earth Alive Reports Highest Year-to-Date Q3 Revenues in Company's History

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC) ("Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, this morning reported results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021. All financial information herein is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Business Highlights

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×