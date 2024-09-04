Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Skyharbour Commences Summer Diamond Drilling Program at its Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Acquisition of Penny South Gold Project, WA

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 2 at Rio Grande Sur

First Helium Reminds Participants of Webinar to Present High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Base Metals Outlook Report (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Beyond Oil Featured in Television Report by Israel's Broadcast Network

Beyond Oil Featured in Television Report by Israel's Broadcast Network


Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL)(OTCQB:BEOLF)) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company reducing health risks, extending the life of frying oil, reducing costs and waste, and contributing to the environment, is pleased to announce that it has been featured in a television broadcast on August 22, 2024, on Israel's National Public Broadcast Network ("Kan 11").

Nov Reuveni, the health reporter for Kan 11, noted that the public is generally aware deep fried food is not healthy, but they are not aware that the oil itself is the culprit: "What seemed until recently to be impossible, now becomes very simple. And it seems that it is only a matter of time until a cleaner and much less harmful oil becomes the standard."

Founder and President Michael Pinhas Or demonstrates the filtration capabilities of Beyond Oil's product

Michael Pinhas Or, President of Beyond Oil, comments, "We are so pleased to be featured by Israel's National Public Broadcast Network as we continue to work tirelessly to demonstrate Beyond Oil's benefits to global health, environmental stewardship, and cost savings. Fried food in refrying oil remains popular all across the world, and in the United States alone, as many as one in three Americans eat fast food at least once per day.¹ Our team will continue to strive to help reduce certain health ailments for children and adults alike in the coming years by removing toxins from the frying oil."

About Beyond Oil Ltd.
Beyond Oil is a health food-tech company specializing in the health sector. Over the course of 15 years, it has developed a formula comprised of food additives that create an innovative filter powder, protected by a patent. This formula effectively absorbs degradation components from fried oil, slows down the rate of deterioration reactions, and, through a straightforward filtration process, enables the oil to be reused while preserving its quality. Beyond Oil's solution represents a significant global advancement in safeguarding the health of diners and kitchen workers in factories or restaurants that reuse the same oil over an extended period. The integration of Beyond Oil technology in restaurants, hotels, caterers, and factory operations not only enhances public health, social responsibility, efficiency and cost-effectiveness but also represents a significant step towards a more sustainable future for the food industry. By mitigating pollution, conserving resources, and promoting responsible practices, Beyond Oil strives for environmental stewardship within the culinary landscape. For more information, visit our website at: www.beyondoil.co.

Contacts
Jonathan Or
CEO and Co-founder
info@beyondoil.co

Caroline Sawamoto
Investor Relations
1-647-691-9801
ir@beyondoil.co

¹ Mayo Clinic Website: https://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-minute-why-eating-too-many-fried-foods-could-lead-to-early-death/

Forward-Looking Statement and Information
The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Source

cse:boilotcqb:beolfcse stocksresource investing
The Conversation (0)
TRILLION ENERGY REPORTS RECORD PRODUCTION +US$1,000,000 GROSS PRODUCTION REVENUE FOR AUGUST

TRILLION ENERGY REPORTS RECORD PRODUCTION +US$1,000,000 GROSS PRODUCTION REVENUE FOR AUGUST

Black Sea Asset Drives Significant Gas Revenue Growth as Company Prepares for Velocity String Installation

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide this production update for oil and gas fields, highlighting robust performance and strategic developments.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PRODUCTION, HIGHLIGHTED BY ACCELERATED PAYBACK AND INCREASED PRODUCTION     

TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PRODUCTION, HIGHLIGHTED BY ACCELERATED PAYBACK AND INCREASED PRODUCTION     

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide this production update for the SASB gas field.

SASB revitalization program is off to a great start having realized the complete payback of recent perforation costs in just 35 days of production. In first phase of workover all remaining gas pay on the Akcakoca platform was perforated including three long reach deviated gas wells Guluc-2, South Akcakoca-2, West Akcakoca-1 wells and the recompleted legacy well Akcakoca-3, all drilled in the 2022/2023 program. The wells started production over a staggered period from July 9 to July 28 and have already produced 140MMcf representing a 35-day payoff of the recent perforation CAPEX.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

1km Long Copper Zone Grading up to 3% Discovered at Ti-Tree

Augustus Minerals Limited (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce the latest rock chip assays from the Companies Ti-Tree project.

Keep reading...Show less
Queensland on map.

LNP to Give AU$2.5 Million to Expand Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy

The Liberal National Party (LNP) has committed AU$2.5 million to expand the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy, LNP leader David Crisafulli announced in an August 30 press release.

The funds will be used to build a pipeline of resource workers for Queensland’s future, with AU$2 million allotted to boosting the academy and AU$500,000 intended to increase the number of women in operating and technical roles.

“The Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy played a critical role in developing a secure pipeline of skilled workers for the resources sector, which employs more than 50,000 Queenslanders,” Crisafulli said in a statement, adding that the LNP is committed to securing, skilling and protecting the workforce across the state.

Keep reading...Show less
Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge


Keep reading...Show less
Rumble Resources

Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen Confirmed

Rumble Resources Limited (ASX: RTR) (“Rumble” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the return of significant high-grade tungsten assays from selected pulp samples of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed by the Company in 2021. The assays confirm a potentially significant tungsten discovery that is spatially associated with the known gold resources at the Western Queen Gold Project.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

TRILLION ENERGY REPORTS RECORD PRODUCTION +US$1,000,000 GROSS PRODUCTION REVENUE FOR AUGUST

TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL SASB GAS PRODUCTION, HIGHLIGHTED BY ACCELERATED PAYBACK AND INCREASED PRODUCTION     

Mawson Finland Limited Expands Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: New Lens Intercepts 21.75 m at 5.25 g/t Gold & 515 ppm Cobalt

Update to Entitlement Offer Timetable

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Mawson Finland Limited Expands Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: New Lens Intercepts 21.75 m at 5.25 g/t Gold & 515 ppm Cobalt

Gold Investing

Update to Entitlement Offer Timetable

Lithium Investing

Clarification to Chariot’s ASX Announcement dated 30 August 2024

uranium investing

Licence Application Granted for Ulytau Uranium Project

Uranium Investing

Production Ramp-Up Hits Key Milestone as First NIMCIX Column Achieves Nameplate Capacity

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Silver Investing

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

×