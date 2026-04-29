Beyond Meat® to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 6, 2026

Beyond Meat® to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 6, 2026

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™ (the "Company"), today announced it will report financial results for its first quarter ended March 28, 2026 on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern, 2:00 p.m. Pacific. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 412-902-4255.

There will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.beyondmeat.com. The webcast will also be archived.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, is a plant protein company offering a portfolio of plant-based products made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat's core products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. The company's brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media:
Shira Zackai
shira.zackai@beyondmeat.com

Investors:
Raphael Gross
beyondmeat@icrinc.com


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