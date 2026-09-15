Beyond Meat® Announces Availability of Beyond Steak® Filet at Erewhon

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, today announced the debut of Beyond Steak Filet at Erewhon locations across Southern California. The launch builds on the recent rollout of Beyond Steak Filet at Wegmans, H-E-B, and Meijer stores, expanding its retail availability and making the tender, juicy plant-based steak cut available to even more consumers.
Made with mycelium and heart-healthy1 avocado oil, the whole-cut filet delivers 28g of plant protein, 3g of fiber, and just 1g of saturated fat per serving. Beyond Steak Filet is Clean Label Project Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified, aligning with Erewhon's high ingredient standards and commitment to transparency.
"Beyond Steak Filet reflects our continued commitment to unlocking the superpowers of plants through what we believe is a category-defining innovation," said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. "Made with mycelium, it offers a delicious taste and texture while delivering 28g of plant protein and just 1g of saturated fat per serving from avocado oil. Launching Beyond Steak Filet at Erewhon brings this exciting offering to a community that values thoughtfully crafted nutrition and simple ingredients, through a retailer that has long been at the forefront of what's next in wellness."
For more information about Beyond Steak Filet, recipes, and availability, visit www.BeyondMeat.com.
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, is a plant protein company offering a portfolio of plant-based products made with non-GMO ingredients, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat's core products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. The company's brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.
Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements." Th statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 9, 2026, Beyond Meat's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026, and Beyond Meat's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 27, 2026 filed with the SEC on August 6, 2026, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.
About Erewhon
Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corporation and Certified Organic Retailer with 14 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically-sourced foods to the communities it serves. It's committed to sourcing high-quality, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment. Recognized for uncompromising quality standards, exceptional customer service, and chef-driven prepared foods, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change.
For more information, visit erewhon.com
Media Contact
Melanie Daifotis
Melanie.daifotis@beyondmeat.com
1 Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and as low as possible in trans fat, may reduce the risk of heart disease.
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