Max Resource Discovers New Copper-Silver Zone at the AM District CESAR Project

Beyond Continues Expansive Sampling Campaign over Multiple Projects; Ongoing 2023 Phase 1 Exploration Program on Schedule and on Budget

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The field crews are on track to complete the Phase 1 fully funded exploration program before August including prospecting, mapping, and sampling of all 64 properties in Ontario (Fig. 1).

  • Since the beginning of the Phase 1 exploration program, three teams have covered a total of 15 properties including six properties in the Dryden Mavis Lake area, three properties in the McKenzie Bay area, three properties in the Mountairy and Hill Top Lake areas, and three properties in the Escape Lake area (Fig. 2).

  • Exploration teams have now begin prospecting six properties in the Georgia Lake area around Rock Tech Lithium's Georgia Lake deposit and Imagine Lithium Inc. and two properties in the Hearts area.

  • A fourth team will be deployed in early June to the Case Lake area to prospect three properties around Power Metals' Case Lake property.

  • Historical drill core of three properties that intercepted pegmatites will be relogged and sampled by a senior geologist in June with results expected in July.

  • The LiDAR survey on the Wisa property is anticipated to start in early June and the final report is expected to be delivered in July.

  • Beyond has submitted 73 samples to a lab in Red Lake, Ontario for analysis with an additional 66 collected samples to be submitted for analysis shortly. (Fig. 3) The average turnaround time is expected to be about four weeks.

  • Veteran geologist, Graeme Evans has been appointed as Technical Advisor.

Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2023) - Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that its fully funded 2023 Phase 1 exploration program is progressing on schedule and on budget with prospecting and sampling surveys now completed at multiple properties, and ongoing sampling to continue in the weeks ahead over several additional properties across Ontario. Samples are being submitted to an accredited laboratory for analysis and additional sample submissions will follow as the Company's programs continue. In addition, the Company announces that it has further strengthened its technical team by appointing veteran geologist, Graeme Evans as Technical Advisor.

Allan Frame, President and CEO of Beyond Lithium commented: "I am glad to report that our technical team, under the leadership of our VP Exploration, Lawrence Tsang, is proceeding on schedule and on budget with our fully funded 2023 exploration program. I am also pleased to announce the appointment of accomplished geologist Graeme Evans as Technical Advisor. Both Lawrence and I have had the opportunity to work closely with Graeme on other exploration projects and feel his addition to our existing technical team will increase our ability to explore our entire portfolio comprehensively and effectively with a view to identifying and prioritizing drilling targets."

Graeme Evans graduated from the University of British Columbia Sc. Geology and has worked for more than 40 years in mineral exploration throughout North America. Graeme's experience includes grassroots to advanced feasibility programs exploring for porphyries, sedex, VMS, skarns, and mesothermal and epithermal gold systems for a number of senior mining companies including Hudson Bay Mining, B.P. Selco, Inmet, and more recently, Teck Resources between 1991 and 2009. With Teck, Graeme worked for several years on generative programs focused on gold and nickel projects in Ontario. Since 2009, Graeme has consulted for various junior companies including Ascot Resources from 2009 to 2018. Graeme is a registered Professional Geologist (P.Geo) in British Columbia and Ontario.

Phase 1 Exploration Program Update

The Phase 1 exploration program is designed to sample, map and assess over 500 mapped pegmatites across all 64 Beyond Lithium properties totalling over 150,000 hectares. Most of the properties are accessible via highways and logging roads which allow the field crews to prospect the properties efficiently. The field crews commenced the Phase 1 exploration program in southern Ontario and, as the melting snow conditions permit, are moving progressively north, towards the Pak & Spark deposit owned by Frontier Lithium and the McKenzie Bay area near Green Technology Metals' McCombe Deposit.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/167609_ced8e844741abb46_004.jpg

Figure 1: Locations of Beyond Lithium properties in Ontario in relation to Railway, Hydro Lines, and proximity to towns and communities

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/167609_ced8e844741abb46_004full.jpg

The 64 Beyond Lithium properties located in Ontario (Fig. 1) are exploration properties that historically have not been prospected or explored specifically for Lithium or Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum pegmatites. Beyond Lithium has reviewed the historical and regional data available of all the properties and geo-referenced most of the mapped pegmatite outcrops. The main focus of the Phase 1 exploration program is to assess and systematically sample these mapped pegmatite outcrops, identify new pegmatite showings, and locate prospective regional or terrane structures.

Beyond Lithium commenced the Phase 1 exploration program with three crews prospecting around the Dryden-Mavis Lake district. Shortly after, two teams moved up to prospect three properties in the McKenzie Bay area and the third crew moved south to prospect in the Mountairy and Hill Top areas, as well as the Escape Lake area near Thunder Bay. Over the last two weeks, the three prospecting crews have covered a total of 15 properties (Fig. 2). The three teams will now begin prospecting in the Georgia Lake area and the Hearts area, while a fourth crew will be deployed to the Case Lake area to prospect three properties in early June.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/167609_ced8e844741abb46_005.jpg

Figure 2: Beyond Lithium Phase 1 prospected properties

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/167609_ced8e844741abb46_005full.jpg

Around the Dryden-Mavis Lake area, white pegmatites measuring up to 5 metres in width have been mapped and sampled. Some pegmatites were also noted with green micas and minor garnet, showing encouraging signs that fertile granites may be nearby. Field notes from the other areas are being compiled and the first batch of 73 samples have been submitted to the lab with results expected in the coming weeks. The geochemical database will be compiled and updated as results become available. Ongoing analysis of the expanding database will assist in target delineation, and the prioritizing of properties for the Phase 2 program.

The re-examination and sampling of core from the historical pegmatite drill intercepts from three properties are expected to be completed in June of 2023 and could provide critical guidance for follow up drill targeting. Results are expected in July.

The LiDAR survey for the Wisa Lake property is anticipated to be conducted in early June of 2023 and the final report should be delivered by July. The LiDAR survey will provide a detailed digital elevation model (DEM) of the area which can be useful in identifying and prioritizing areas within the property evidencing the highly prospective combination of outcrop and structure.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/167609_ced8e844741abb46_006.jpg

Figure 3: Locations of grab samples of pegmatites in the Dryden-Mavis Lake area from the Phase 1 exploration program (assays pending)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/167609_ced8e844741abb46_006full.jpg

The Company has granted 50,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"), 1,450,000 stock appreciation rights (the "SARs"), and 535,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company subject to certain vesting requirements. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at a price of $0.33 per share upon vesting, for a period of one year from the date of grant. Upon vesting, each SAR entitles the holder to receive Common Shares in an amount equal to the difference in the fair market value of the Common Shares on the date of grant (i.e., $0.33 per share) and the market price of the Common Shares on the settlement date, for a period of one year from the date of grant. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one Common Share.

All grants of Options, SARs, and RSUs are subject to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan"), which was approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 15, 2023 (the "Meeting"). A copy of the Equity Incentive Plan is included in the Company's management information circular in respect of the Meeting dated April 10, 2023 available via the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Beyond Lithium Inc.

Beyond Lithium Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 64 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 150,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondLithium.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Frame
President and CEO
Tel: 403-470-8450
Email: allan.frame@beyondLithium.ca

Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@beyondLithium.ca

18.0 Mt at 1.07% Li2O Maiden Mineral Resource at Mavis Lake, See Critical Resources (ASX: CRR) announcement released 4 May 2023
2See Green Technology Metals (ASX: GT1) Wisa Project Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167609

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. has announced a name change to Beyond Lithium Inc.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on May 18, 2023.

Beyond Minerals Completes Name Change to Beyond Lithium and Announces AGM Results

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium")  is pleased to announce that, at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on May 15, 2023 (the "Meeting"), shareholders voted in favour and approved all items of business.

The Company's shareholders elected all director nominees, being Allan Frame, Craig Gibson, Tom Provost, James Campbell, and Michelle DeCecco. The shareholders also re-appointed Clearhouse LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company; approved a special resolution to change the name of the Company from "Beyond Minerals Inc." to "Beyond Lithium Inc." (the "Name Change"); and adopted an ordinary resolution, approved by a vote of disinterested shareholders, to ratify and confirm the Company's new omnibus equity incentive plan to replace its current incentive stock option plan.

Beyond Minerals Closes $1.38-Million Flow-Through Financing

2023 Exploration Program Fully Funded and Underway

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

HIGHLIGHTS

  • $1.38-Million Flow-Through Financing Fully Funds 2023 Exploration Program

  • Phase 1 Exploration Program Has Commenced:

    • Covering all 64 Beyond Lithium projects, the largest greenfield Lithium portfolio in Ontario, including a significant position in every major lithium, cesium, tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite district known in that province

    • Up to six teams conducting extensive field exploration work on all projects

    • Actively sampling, mapping and assessing over 500 mapped pegmatites outcrops aimed at prioritizing potential pegmatite-bearing structures. Some individual pegmatites are mapped as being over 100 meters wide and are traced up to 2.5 kilometers along strike

    • Phase 1 expected to be completed by August, 2023

  • Crews Currently At The Dryden East Group Of Lithium Projects Next To Critical Resources' Mavis Lake Lithium Deposit Which Has A Resource Of 8.0 Mt At 1.07% Li2O1

  • Phase 2 Program Will Follow Up On Projects Showing The Highest Potential For Discovery After Interpreting The Results From The Phase 1 Program

  • Field Teams Are Led By Experienced Prospecting Companies, Bounty Gold Corp. And Last Resort Resources Ltd.

  • Three Of Beyond's Lithium Projects (Scholfield, Oneman Lake, and Sollar Lake) Intercepted Pegmatites In Historical Drilling And The Drill Cores Available For Relogging And Sampling, To Be Conducted During Phase 1

  • LiDAR Survey Is Planned For The Wisa Lake Lithium Project Next To Green Technology Metals' Wisa Project With A Mapped Pegmatite Striking 1.5km In Length And Exceeding 20m In Width2

Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement of 2,764,600 common shares in the capital of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,382,300 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2023.

Beyond also announces that it has begun an extensive Phase 1 exploration program to assess its 64 Lithium projects located across Ontario, Canada.

Beyond's President and CEO, Allan Frame, commented: "With the closing of this flow-through financing, Beyond is uniquely positioned to execute on its 2023 exploration program, starting with a Phase 1 exploration program that will cover our 64 Lithium projects, representing the largest lithium portfolio in Ontario. Our projects are located within the most active Lithium exploration areas across Ontario. We are pleased to start the field season early in the Dryden East area and will gradually shift to the central and northern areas as the snow continues to melt. The results from the Phase 1 program will lead to a Phase 2 program which will have its primary focus to delineate potential drill targets and provide additional geological information to enter into potential joint ventures."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_003.jpg

Figure 1: Tenure map of Dryden area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_004.jpg

Figure 2: Geological map of Dryden area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_004full.jpg

Beyond has 64 Lithium projects totalling over 150,000 hectares across Ontario. Most of the projects are accessible via highways and logging roads except for eight projects (12,051 hectares) which require helicopter access support. These eight projects are situated near Frontier Lithium's Pak and Spark Lithium deposits in northwestern Ontario. In addition, most of the projects are close to cities and towns and proximal to infrastructures such as the Trans-Canada Railway and hydro power lines.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_005.jpg

Figure 3: Locations of Beyond Lithium projects in Ontario

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_005full.jpg

Exploration Program

The 64 Beyond Lithium projects located in Ontario are greenfield exploration projects that historically have not been prospected or explored specifically for Lithium or Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum pegmatites. Beyond has reviewed the historical and regional data available of all the projects and geo-referenced most of the mapped pegmatite outcrops. The main focus of the Phase 1 exploration program is to formally map, assess and systematically sample these pegmatite outcrops, identify new pegmatite showings, and locate prospective regional or terrane structures.

A total of 11 projects have records with historical drilling information and 8 of them reported intercepts of pegmatites noted in the drill logs. Drill cores from three projects, the Scholfield, the Oneman Lake, and the Sollar Lake are available for relogging and sampling. Re-examination and sampling of the pegmatites intercepts of these three projects will be conducted during Phase 1. Assays from these historical drill holes will quickly outline potential follow-up drill targets to confirm these historical drill holes.

The LiDAR survey planned for the Wisa Lake Lithium project next to the Green Technology Metals' Wisa Project will provide a detailed digital elevation model (DEM) of the area which is a useful exploration tool for identifying and prioritizing areas within the project evidencing the highly prospective combination of outcrop and structure. LiDAR is a remote sensing method that is utilized to create digital terrain (DTM) and DEM of the landscape. As the topography of the area is generally flat, a subtle change to elevation high may indicate pegmatite outcrops or features worth prospecting.

All data collected from the Phase 1 exploration program will be integrated into the existing database for interpretation and used to prioritize projects for the Phase 2 program planned later this field season. The Phase 2 program will include detailed geological mapping and sampling of the selected projects. The key objective of the Phase 2 program will be to define potential drill targets.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible third parties dealing at arm's length with the Company (the "Finders"): (i) cash commissions totalling $88,224.50, representing 6.5% of the proceeds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such Finders; and (ii) an aggregate of 176,449 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), representing 6.5% of the number of Flow-Through Shares sold to such subscribers, each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for 2 years from the date of issuance at exercise price of $0.50 per share.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance.

The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 64 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 150,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Minerals is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondminerals.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Frame
President and CEO
Tel: 403-470-8450
Email: allan.frame@beyondminerals.ca

Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@beyondminerals.ca

Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 common shares of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2023.

Beyond Minerals new CEO drawn to the job because of companyâs strong portfolio

(NewsDirect)

Beyond Minerals CEO Allan Frame joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share details about the company that it says is Canada's only project generator with the largest portfolio of lithium projects in Ontario.

Frame talks more about those projects and how the company plans to work on them. Frame said that will include boots on the ground in May to start assessing key projects, which the company may work on alone or bring in a joint venture partner. He also talks about the company's structure and seasoned management team.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com

ION Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Ion Energy (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 30th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

CENTURY LITHIUM RECONFIRMS PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE PURITY LITHIUM CARBONATE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report it has repeated the production of a high-purity lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) grading 99.87% with lithium-bearing claystone from the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada, USA . Several kilograms of the high purity Li 2 CO 3 were made from the intermediate lithium solutions generated in January at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada . Following leaching and direct lithium extraction (DLE) at the Pilot Plant, solutions were shipped to Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Saltworks) where the final processing was completed.

Helen Cai Joins Largo's Board of Directors

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) today announces the appointment of Helen Cai as an independent director to its Board of Directors (the " Board ") and the resignation of Ms. Koko Yamamoto.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005909/en/

IIROC Trade Resumption - FT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fortune Minerals Limited

Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium-in-Sediment Results for Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received final geochemical analyses for lithium mineralization in sediment samples collected from borehole GEM23-05, drilled at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Borehole GEM23-05, the third hole of the Phase 2 program, was completed to depth of 1,740 feet (530.49 metres) for a cumulative total footage drilled at Gemini beginning in March 2022 of 7,330 feet (2,234.76 metres) in five reverse circulation ("RC") boreholes.

Highlights of GEM23-05

Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 26.5 Meters Grading 1.51% Li2o in Initial Drill Results From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received a first set of results from its recently completed drilling campaign at the Anatacau West project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The initial results presented today are from twelve holes with another six pending. Final assays for the remaining holes are expected in the coming weeks.

Drill result highlights

