BetterLife Pharma Welcomes Daniel Carcillo as Corporate Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 25, 2025 TheNewswire - BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Compa ny") ( CSE: BETR OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ) an emerging biotech company, focused on development of BETR-001, its proprietary non-hallucinogenic derivative of LSD. BetterLife is pleased to announce Daniel Carcillo will join the Company as Corporate Advisor to advance BetterLife's BETR-001 development with focus on Traumatic Brain Injury ("TBI"), cluster headache and migraine.
Mr. Carcillo is a Canadian former professional hockey left winger who won two Stanley Cups as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League ("NHL"). He was forced to retire at the age of 30 due to Post Concussion Syndrome after seven concussions. After retiring from the NHL in 2015, Mr. Carcillo created a non-profit organization that assists former NHL-players suffering from post-concussion syndrome and mental health issues. A well-known speaker and advocate on behalf of TBI survivors and people dealing with mental health challenges, Mr. Carcillo was the founder and CEO of Wesana Health, a life sciences company that leverages psilocybin-based medicine to treat traumatic brain injuries.
Mr. Carcillo stated, "Joining BetterLife feels like the natural next step in my mission to help concussion survivors because we are advancing a medicine that carries the promise of psychedelic healing without the regulatory barriers and with all the serotonergic benefits people desperately need. I have lived the impact of brain trauma and I know how powerful these breakthroughs can be. This is about giving athletes veterans and anyone living with the invisible weight of concussion a real chance to heal and get their life back."
Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife, commented, "We are very excited to have Mr. Carcillo joining our advisory group. His first hand experience with TBI and his passion to advance the development of medicines and treatments for those injuries will provide us with invaluable guidance. We look forward to working with Daniel to advance the development BETR-001."
About BetterLife Pharma
BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing BETR-001 to treat various neurological disorders. BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife's synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent, for composition and method of use, covers treatment of various neurological disorders, until around 2042.
BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.
