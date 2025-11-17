BetterInvesting Magazine Update on Intuit Inc. and The Walt Disney Company

Intuit Inc.'s recent report has investors wondering if the company's stock is fairly valued. Or is it in the buy range? As such, the Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine consider Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) as worthy of further study and has named the company its "Stock to Study" for the JanuaryFebruary 2026 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

The fundamental data is eye-opening; investors can view Intuit's sales, earnings, pre-tax profit, return on equity, and more all on one page, courtesy of the National Association of Investors Corp., at: https://ssg.betterinvesting.org/trial/ssgplus/?studyid=17194820.

A full report on Intuit will appear in the January/February 2026 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine. 

The same issue of BetterInvesting Magazine will also include a fundamental review of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), which the independent Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee believes is worthy of further study from an undervalued perspective. 

Committee members are Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; Anne Nichols, CFA; and Dan Rutter, CFA.

Doron P. Levin, an editor of the magazine, serves as the committee's chairperson.

Securities mentioned are for study and presented for educational purposes only. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC/BetterInvesting. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

