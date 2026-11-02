BetterInvesting Magazine Update on Amazon.com and UnitedHealth Group

BetterInvesting Magazine Update on Amazon.com and UnitedHealth Group

The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) as its "Stock to Study" and UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the January February 2027 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

To help you along your way, BetterInvesting has a number of free resources including: https://www.betterinvesting.org/learn-about-investing/investor-education/college-saving/investment-strategies-in-saving-for-college 

For a free lesson on 6 steps to successful investing, visit https://www.betterinvesting.org/learn-about-investing/investor-education/getting-started-with-stocks/6-steps-for-successful-stock-investing 

To become a member and learn more about the principles of the National Association of Investors, visit https://www.betterinvesting.org/about-us/mission-method-of-stock-investing 

Check the January February 2027 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine for more details about the latest stocks. Non-members can utilize the limited, trial version of the online stock selection and analysis tools  to study the investment potential of Amazon.com and UnitedHealth Group by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Dan Rutter, CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC/BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.  Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

BetterInvesting -877-275-6242

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterinvesting-magazine-update-on-amazoncom-and-unitedhealth-group-302925924.html

SOURCE NAIC-BetterInvesting

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