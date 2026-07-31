Besra Gold Announces: June 2026 Quarterly Activities Report

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Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces June 2026 Quarterly Report.
Please click on the link below to read this announcement in full.
https://www.besra.com/20260731-june-26-quarterly-final/
This announcement was authorized for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.
For further information, please contact John Blake, Chairman (info@besra.com)
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307441