Benz Announces Closing Tranche 2 of a $30M Financing

Benz Announces Closing Tranche 2 of a $30M Financing

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ,OTC:BENZF) (ASX: BNZ) (Benz or the Company) is pleased to announce that, further to its announcements dated August 12, 2025, August 20, 2025 and October 21, 2025 in relation to the private placement for 30,456,853 new fully paid CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) in the Company at an issue price of A$0.985 (C$0.8846) per CDI to raise approximately A$30,000,000 (C$26,943,000) (before costs) (Placement), it has completed the second tranche of the Placement, which was placed to Mr. Jolly, a Director of Benz (Tranche 2 Placement). As previously announced, the Tranche 2 Placement, which consists of 50,762 CDIs at a price of A$0.985 per CDI to raise an additional A$50,000 (C$44,905) (before costs), was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting held on December 16, 2025 (Perth, Western Australia time). The participation by Mr. Jolly in Tranche 2 Placement is considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") of Canadian securities laws. The Tranche 2 Placement is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any CDIs issued to or the consideration paid by Mr. Jolly exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Each CDI represents one underlying common share in the Company on a one for one basis. All CDIs and underlying common shares issued in connection with the Placement are subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four months and one day from their respective date of issuance. There are no finder's fees payable in connection with the Tranche 2 Placement.

Australian dollar amounts disclosed above were converted into Canadian dollars using the Bank of Canada's exchange rate posted on August 12, 2025 of A$1 = C$0.8981.

The Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

- END -

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Benz Mining Corp.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Lynch-Staunton
Chief Executive Officer Benz Mining Corp.
E: mstaunton@benzmining.com
T: +61 8 6143 6702

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ,OTC:BENZF) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia.

Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/278451_e2c31facc45eab06_001.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please click here.

For more information, please visit: https://benzmining.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278451

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Benz MiningBZ:CCTSXV:BZPrecious Metals Investing
BZ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Approval Received to Restart White Dam Heap Leach Irrigation

Approval Received to Restart White Dam Heap Leach Irrigation

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Approval Received to Restart White Dam Heap Leach IrrigationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

Laurion Announces Proposed Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire) THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ONTARIO (December 17, 2025) TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME|OTC:... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Commences Drill Program at the Ogama-Rockland Gold Deposit

1911 Gold Commences Drill Program at the Ogama-Rockland Gold Deposit

1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce the commencement of a 2,200-metre ("m") diamond drill program at the Ogama-Rockland gold deposit ("Ogama-Rockland"), located approximately 27 kilometres ("km") southeast... Keep Reading...
NevGold Adds 6 Square Kilometers of Highly Prospective Outcropping Antimony-Gold Targets at Limo Butte, Nevada

NevGold Adds 6 Square Kilometers of Highly Prospective Outcropping Antimony-Gold Targets at Limo Butte, Nevada

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce that is has staked an additional 90 claims, approximately 6 square kilometers or 1500 acres, with strong antimony-gold prospectivity at its Limousine Butte Project (the... Keep Reading...
Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling

Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Ultra High-Grades Returned in Burbanks Phase 1 DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Resource Expansion Drilling Confirms 3,000 metres of New Uranium Trends with Best Drill Hole of 1.4 GT over 7.6 metres

Placement Advances H2 and CO2 Tank Development

Transformational A$9.1m ARR Global Contract Win

Trading Halt

Related News

uranium investing

Resource Expansion Drilling Confirms 3,000 metres of New Uranium Trends with Best Drill Hole of 1.4 GT over 7.6 metres

Tech Investing

Placement Advances H2 and CO2 Tank Development

Base Metals Investing

Group Eleven Announces Issuance of Stock Options and DSUs

Silver Investing

John Rubino: Silver's Breakout is Real, Price to Go "Much Higher"

Silver Investing

Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025

Silver Investing

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

uranium investing

Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-Barkly