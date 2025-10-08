Benton Continues to Deliver High-Grade Gold Results at Great Burnt, Including 31.35 g/t from New Surface Sampling

Benton Continues to Deliver High-Grade Gold Results at Great Burnt, Including 31.35 g/t from New Surface Sampling

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX,OTC:BNTRF) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the high-grade gold results up to 31.35gt (grams per ton) from surface prospecting located just a few hundred meters northwest from the Great Burnt Copper Deposit (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1). This new mineralization may represent the northern extension of the previously announced NGB Target (see news release dated September 10, 2025) where drill hole GB-25-63 intersected 5.46gt gold and 0.35% copper over 2.75 m and 2.16gt gold and 1.09% copper over 3.00 m, and hole GB-25-59 returned 2.15gt gold and 1.09% copper over 3.00 m located 50 m to the south. Bedrock sampling returned additional results of 31.35, 4.57, 2.56 and 1.19gt. Drilling intersections and surface sampling now define a minimum defined strike length of over 280 m of this new zone and remains open. It's important to note that most of the historical holes seen on the map sample location below were not assayed for gold.

Limited exposure more than 200 m NNW of GB-25-63 describes the zone as a silicified mafic volcanic, containing breccia and fractured-filled pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite mineralization up to 5 m in width. This area has seen very little historical exploration and remains wide open to the north. Multiple samples collected from the trend returned assays above 1.0g/t gold. The Company is planning immediate follow-up work, including further prospecting to the north, soil sampling and trenching.

Benton continues to identify new high-priority drill targets on the project and will aim to test several of these targets in the current drill campaign. Drilling also continues in the South Pond Area with the goal of connecting more than 2.7 km of gold mineralization, which is open to the north and south (Figure 1). The drill core for all holes is currently being logged, cut and sampled and will immediately be sent to Eastern Analytical for gold and ICP base metal assays. Results will be released as soon as received and compiled.

Table 1: Rock Sample Descriptions:

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/269612_bentontable1_550.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/269612_bentontable1.jpg

In addition the Company has decided to limit its current financing to a maximum of $2.0M and further to its September 17, 2025, September 23, 2025, and September 29, 2025 news releases, the Company is pleased to announce that it has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking final approval to close its $0.055 Unit private placement financing (the "Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,980,011. In this second and final tranche close the Company will issue 2,627,272 Units, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at $0.10 for a period of 5 years from the date of issue, for a total of 36,000,182 Units. The Company will use the proceeds from the private placement to advance its Newfoundland projects and for general working capital purposes. The Financing is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval, and all securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month hold from the date of issue.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/269612_870d647734a9fa39_003full.jpg

Figure 1: Great Burnt Project Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/269612_870d647734a9fa39_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/269612_870d647734a9fa39_004.jpg

Figure 2: North Great Burnt (NGB) Target Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/269612_870d647734a9fa39_004full.jpg

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30 g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website). Grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent the average mineralization of a bedrock exposure.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Stares, President & CEO
Phone: 807-474-9020
Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca

Nick Konkin, Investor Relations
Phone: 647-249-9298 ext. 322
Email: nick@grovecorp.ca

Website: www.bentonresources.ca
Twitter: @BentonResources
Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269612

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Benton ResourcesTSXV:BEXBase Metals Investing
BEX:CA
The Conversation (0)
alset marketing

Benton Resources

Precious and Base Metals Project Generator in Canada

Benton and Sokoman Announce Updates on Newfoundland Joint Venture Projects Golden Hope and Grey River

Benton and Sokoman Announce Updates on Newfoundland Joint Venture Projects Golden Hope and Grey River

Additional High-Grade Cesium Assays from Hydra Dyke at Golden Hope: Gold Mineralization Expanded at Grey River Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to report final assay results from... Keep Reading...
Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the final option payment of CAD$100,000 from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada ("RTEC") for the Baril Lake West project (see press release dated January 2, 2019). Pursuant to the terms of the Option... Keep Reading...
Benton Advises that Clean Air Metals Closes First Tranche of CAD$15 Million Royalty Financing Agreement on Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Benton Advises that Clean Air Metals Closes First Tranche of CAD$15 Million Royalty Financing Agreement on Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been notified by Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air") that it has entered into a CAD$15 million mineral royalty financing agreement with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. ("Triple Flag"). Clean Air... Keep Reading...
Sokoman and Benton Channel Samples up to 13.57% Cs2O and Confirm High-Grade Cesium Discovery at the Golden Hope Joint Venture, Southwestern Newfoundland

Sokoman and Benton Channel Samples up to 13.57% Cs2O and Confirm High-Grade Cesium Discovery at the Golden Hope Joint Venture, Southwestern Newfoundland

Channel sampling at the Hydra Zone returns up to 13.57% Cs2OSokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce that recent channel sampling at the cesium dyke prospect has confirmed a... Keep Reading...
Benton Resources and Sokoman Minerals Report Kraken Lithium Prospect Phase 3 Drilling Program Underway; First Three Holes Cut Spodumene-Rich Dykes up to 14 m Thick

Benton Resources and Sokoman Minerals Report Kraken Lithium Prospect Phase 3 Drilling Program Underway; First Three Holes Cut Spodumene-Rich Dykes up to 14 m Thick

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman"), together, (the "Alliance") are happy to report the commencement of the third phase of drilling at the Kraken Lithium Prospect. The Alliance is also extremely pleased to announce a new... Keep Reading...
Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold Project

Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold Project

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed

1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced 1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples CompletedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Canada One Acquires 4,836 ha Copper-Gold Property Adjacent to Copper Mountain Mine

Canada One Acquires 4,836 ha Copper-Gold Property Adjacent to Copper Mountain Mine

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") announces it has agreed to acquire a 4,836-hectare copper-gold property contiguous to the northwest of Hudbay Minerals' Copper Mountain Mine, to be known as "Copper Dome North" (the... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Reports Historical Drill Results Ahead of Planned Phase I Drill Program

Corcel Exploration Reports Historical Drill Results Ahead of Planned Phase I Drill Program

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to provide a summary of the results of historical drilling conducted at the Yuma King mine, within the 100%-owned Yuma King Project in west-central Arizona. The Yuma King Project hosts the historical Yuma... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Enters Into Letter of Intent and Announces Private Placement of up to $1 Million

Anteros Metals Enters Into Letter of Intent and Announces Private Placement of up to $1 Million

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company and Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift") have entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated October 6, 2025, pursuant to which the Company has been granted an option (the "Option") to acquire a... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANK

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANK

Trading resumes in: Company: Angkor Resources Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: ANK All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 11:15 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Production Update

Kobo Resources Intersects 17.0 m at 3.87 g/t Au, Further Defining High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at its Kossou Gold Project

Canada One Mining: Positioned for Significant Copper Discovery in  British Columbia

Related News

lithium investing

Saskatchewan Implements New Lithium Royalty

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Production Update

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Intersects 17.0 m at 3.87 g/t Au, Further Defining High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at its Kossou Gold Project

Copper Investing

Canada One Mining: Positioned for Significant Copper Discovery in  British Columbia

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Produces High Grade Antimony Concentrate

Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking Untapped, High-grade Gold Deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California