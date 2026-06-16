Beauce Gold Fields Launches New Corporate Website Showcasing Gold and Phosphate Growth Strategy

(TheNewswire)
June 16, 2025 TheNewswire - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Beauce Gold Fields (Champs D'Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: "BGF"), referred to as "BGF" or the "Company," is pleased to announce to announce the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website at:
https://beaucegold.com
The new website provides a modernized user experience, improved navigation, enhanced mobile compatibility, and a clearer presentation of the Company's expanding portfolio of gold and phosphate exploration assets in Québec. The redesign reflects Beauce Gold's evolution from a single-project explorer into a diversified Québec-focused exploration company advancing both precious metals and critical mineral opportunities.
A key objective of the redesign was to clearly distinguish the Company's two strategic business segments:
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Gold Exploration– https://beaucegold.com/beauce-gold-projects
Centered on the Beauce Gold Property and Ditton Gold Property, where the Company is advancing both paleoplacer and hard-rock Saddle Reef gold targets in historically productive gold districts.
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Québec Phosphate Projects– https://beaucegold.com/quebec-phosphate
Highlighted through dedicated project pages showcasing the Company's CH-98 phosphate initiative and related critical mineral opportunities supporting fertilizer and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery markets.
The new platform also features updated project dashboards, improved geological graphics, expanded investor relations content, streamlined access to news releases and technical information, and enhanced search engine optimization and digital communications capabilities.
Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields, commented:
"Over the past several years, Beauce Gold Fields has significantly expanded both its gold and phosphate portfolios. The new website provides a clearer and more intuitive presentation of our projects, allowing investors, stakeholders and potential partners to better understand the unique value proposition of our gold exploration programs and our growing Québec phosphate initiatives. We invite shareholders and the investment community to explore the new platform and follow our continued progress."
The redesigned website includes dedicated sections covering:
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The Beauce Gold Property, site of Canada's first gold rush and home to the Company's emerging Saddle Reef gold discovery model.
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The Ditton Gold Property and its paleoplacer gold channel discoveries.
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The Company's Québec phosphate portfolio, including the CH-98 phosphate project.
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Investor resources, corporate presentations, news releases, technical disclosures and corporate information.
The Company encourages shareholders and interested investors to visit the new website and provide feedback as Beauce Gold continues to enhance its digital communications platform.
About Beauce Gold Fields
Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The Company's objective is the trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. The Company's flagship property is the Saint-Simon-les-Mines gold project, site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz+). (Source Sedar: 43-101 Report - Beauce July 4th 2018, Author B. Violette)
Beauce Gold Fields is currently drilling recently discovered antiform systems that is believed to have contributed to the development of extensive auriferous placer deposits in Beauce. The Company's geological model suggests that placer gold within the Beauce Gold paleochannel, including the renowned large nuggets from the 19th century, formed in stressed quartz pockets within layered domed Axis of Antiforms, exemplified by Saddle Reef formations. Notable global Saddle Reef formations include the Bendigo gold fields in Australia (over 60 million ounces) and the high-grade Dufferin deposit in Nova Scotia.
Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com
Disclaimers:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding mineral exploration. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact
Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239
www.beaucegold.com
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