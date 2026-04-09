Beauce Gold Fields Commences 2026 Saddle Reef Drill Program at Grondin Zone

(TheNewswire)
April 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Montreal, Quebec - Beauce Gold Fields (Champs d'Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: BGF), referred to as "BGF" or the "Company," is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at the Grondin Zone, located within its Beauce Gold Project in Beauceville, Québec.
This program follows the Company's February 9, 2026 announcement outlining a planned drill campaign of up to 1,500 metres targeting the Saddle Reef antiform structure.
The 2026 drill campaign will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 consists of five diamond drill holes totaling approximately 500 metres. Phase 2 will follow to test of the induced polarization (IP) Grondin Zone anomaly PP-2, incorporating results from Phase 1 and additional geophysical work to refine targeting along strike and identify new zones.
Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields, commented: "Having the drill now on site marks an important step forward in advancing the Saddle Reef discovery. Phase 1 is designed to test depth extensions and validate continuity of mineralization, while Phase 2 will allow us to refine and expand our targeting based on real-time results and additional geophysics."
Phase 1 Drill Program – Grondin Zone
The initial Phase 1 program is designed to test the down-dip continuity of known mineralized zones and evaluate new geophysical targets.
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Hole GR-26-01
This 100-metre hole will test the mineralized zone approximately 100 metres southwest and at greater depth (approximately 60 metres vertical) compared to hole GR-25-08 (approximately 30 metres vertical).
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Hole GR-26-02 is planned to 75 metres at -50°, targeting approximately 60 metres vertical depth to test NW flange of the antifoam and under the hole GR-25-02
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Holes GR-26-03 and GR-26-04
These holes of aproximatly 130 meters are designed to test the Grondin Zone at depth, stepping back from previous holes GR-25-05 and GR-25-06. Depending on results, the holes may be extended to greater depth (up to 300 metres),
These holes aim to determine whether the mineralized zone widens or persists at depth and to test for additional zones beneath the Grondin showing.
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Hole GR-26-05
Planned to a depth of approximately 55 metres, this hole will test the induced polarization (IP) anomaly PP-1. In addition, this will be the northeasternmost hole in the Grondin Zone and will help determine whether the mineralized zone extends further to the northeast.
Phase 2 – Follow-Up and Target Expansion
Phase 2 of the program will be planned based on:
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Results from Phase 1;
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Testing of the induced polarization (IP) anomaly PP-2;
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Additional geophysical surveys to be carried out laterally along the structure toward the northeast.
This phase is expected to refine drill targeting and test newly identified zones, further evaluating the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
Grondin Zone – Exploration Background
The Grondin Zone has been the focus of systematic exploration by Beauce Gold Fields since 2023, including multiple diamond drill campaigns, geophysical surveys, geological mapping, and limited bulk sampling.
Drilling completed in 2023 and 2025 confirmed structurally controlled gold mineralization associated with a Saddle Reef antiform geometry, with mineralization traced over several hundred metres and remaining open both along strike and at depth.
The Grondin Zone forms part of the Company's broader exploration strategy aimed at identifying the bedrock sources of the historic Beauce placer gold deposits. Drilling to date has confirmed gold-bearing mineralization along the Saddle Reef structure over a strike length of approximately 4 kilometres from the Grondin Zone. Subsequent induced polarization (IP) surveys and integrated geological interpretation have outlined an approximately 8-kilometre antiform structural corridor, providing a large-scale framework for ongoing exploration.
Based on geological, structural, and geochemical observations, the Company interprets this antiform-hosted structure as one of the likely bedrock sources contributing to the historical placer gold deposits within the Saint-Simon-les-Mines paleoplacer channel.
Jean Bernard, BSc, Geo, a qualified independent person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.
About Beauce Gold Fields
Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The Company's objective is the trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. The Company's flagship property is the Saint-Simon-les-Mines gold project, site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz+). (Source Sedar: 43-101 Report - Beauce July 4th 2018, Author B. Violette)
Beauce Gold Fields is currently drilling recently discovered antiform systems that is believed to have contributed to the development of extensive auriferous placer deposits in Beauce. The Company's geological model suggests that placer gold within the Beauce Gold paleochannel, including the renowned large nuggets from the 19th century, formed in stressed quartz pockets within layered domed axis of antiforms, exemplified by Saddle Reef formations. Notable global Saddle Reef formations include the Bendigo gold fields in Australia (over 60 million ounces) and the high-grade Dufferin deposit in Nova Scotia.
Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com
Disclaimers:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding mineral exploration. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact
Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239
www.beaucegold.com
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