Beauce Gold Fields Acquires the France Phosphate Property Expanding its Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Land Package

(TheNewswire)
May 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Beauce Gold Fields (Champs d'Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: BGF) ("BGF" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the France Phosphate Property ("France Property"), located in the Lac-Saint-Jean region of Québec.
The France Property is immediately adjacent to the eastern boundary of the Company's CH-98 Phosphate Property. Together, the two properties form a continuous block of 102 claims, totaling 5,665 hectares, significantly strengthening BGF's land position within the Lac-Saint-Jean anorthosite complex, one of North America's premier phosphate districts.
Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields, commented:
"The acquisition of the France Property represents a strategic expansion of our Québec Phosphate initiative. By consolidating a continuous land position adjacent to CH-98, we are building scale in one of Canada's most important phosphate districts. The presence of widespread apatite mineralization at surface, combined with encouraging grades and favorable geology, strengthens our confidence in the district's potential. Our focus is to advance near-surface targets that could contribute to secure North American phosphate supply chains."
Apatite-bearing material was observed directly in road construction aggregate sourced locally
Highlights of the France Property
The France Property comprises 10 map-designated exploration claims (DEE) and hosts phosphate mineralization identified through historical work and recent prospecting programs.
Key technical highlights include:
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Phosphate Grades: Historical and recent sampling has returned values ranging from approximately 2.1% to 9.1% P₂O₅
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Recent Sampling Results: Prospecting work returned values up to 7.13% P₂O₅, with several samples in the 4%–6% P₂O₅ range
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High Apatite Content: Outcrops commonly contain 5% to 10% apatite, with localized zones and quarry material grading 15% to 20% apatite
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Favorable Host Lithologies: Mineralization hosted in ferro-norite, anorthosite, and ultramafic units typical of phosphate-bearing systems in the region
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Magnetic Targets: North-south trending magnetic anomalies interpreted to reflect oxide-rich and apatite-bearing units
Notably, apatite-bearing material was observed directly in road construction aggregate sourced locally, indicating widespread near-surface phosphate mineralization across the property.
BGF has acquired a 100% interest in the property, free of any net smelter return (NSR) royalty. As consideration for the acquisition, BGF incurred $20,000 in exploration expenditures on the France Property. The vendor is arm's length to the Company
The France Property complements the Company's CH-98 Phosphate Property, where previous work confirmed:
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Up to 8.07% P₂O₅ in rock samples
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Production of 38.9% P₂O₅ apatite concentrate with 93.4% recovery through conventional flotation
By consolidating both properties into a single continuous land package, Beauce Gold Fields enhances its ability to:
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Trace favorable phosphate-bearing lithologies across a broader area
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Apply integrated geophysics and geological modeling at the district scale
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Identify and prioritize near-surface targets with potential for development
The Company plans to advance the France Property through:
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Detailed geological mapping and prospecting
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Channel sampling of apatite-rich outcrops
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High-resolution magnetic surveys to delineate favorable units
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Mechanical stripping and washing to expose mineralized zones
These programs will be integrated with ongoing exploration at CH-98 to evaluate the scale and continuity of phosphate mineralization across the combined property.
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District-Scale Consolidation: The acquisition creates a continuous claim package by linking the France Property directly with the CH-98 Property
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Proven Phosphate District: Located within the Lac-Saint-Jean anorthositic suite, host to major phosphate deposits
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Surface Mineralization: Multiple apatite-bearing outcrops identified at surface along accessible forest roads
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Favorable Infrastructure: Property is accessible via maintained forestry roads, facilitating low-cost exploration
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Christian Tremblay, M.Sc., P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Pessamit Innu First Nation
Beauce Gold Fields respectfully acknowledges that the CH-98 Phosphate project is located within the traditional territory of the Pessamit Innu First Nation. The company is committed to fostering respectful, transparent and collaborative relationships with local indigenous communities.
Advancing Québec Phosphate
The CH-98 property forms part of Beauce Gold Fields' broader Québec Phosphate initiative, which targets phosphate occurrences within the Lac-Saint-Jean anorthosite complex, one of North America's most important phosphate-titanium districts.
Phosphate is essential for fertilizers and is a key component of LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery cathodes. The Company's strategy is to advance near-surface targets with potential to contribute to North America's critical minerals supply chain. Phosphate was recently added to Canada's and Québec's critical minerals lists
About Beauce Gold Fields
Beauce Gold Fields is focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. The Company's objective is to trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. The Company's flagship property is the Saint-Simon-les-Mines gold project, site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from the 1860s to the 1960s. These operations produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz+). (Source Sedar: 43-101 Report - Beauce July 4th 2018, Author B. Violette)
Beauce Gold Fields is currently drilling recently discovered antiform systems that are believed to have contributed to the development of extensive auriferous placer deposits in Beauce. The Company's geological model suggests that placer gold within the Beauce Gold paleochannel, including the renowned large nuggets from the 19th century, formed in stressed quartz pockets within layered domed axes of antiform structures, exemplified by Saddle Reef formations. Notable global Saddle Reef formations include the Bendigo gold fields in Australia (over 60 million ounces) and the high-grade Dufferin gold deposit in Nova Scotia.
Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com
Disclaimers:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding mineral exploration. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact
Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239
www.beaucegold.com
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