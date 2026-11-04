BD Names Bridget Bagnato Worldwide President of Peripheral Intervention

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Bridget Bagnato has been appointed worldwide president of its Peripheral Intervention business unit, effective November 16.
Based at Peripheral Intervention's headquarters in Tempe, Arizona, Bagnato will be responsible for driving the business unit's global strategic, operational and commercial performance. She will report to Peter Menziuso, executive vice president and president of the Interventional segment.
"Bridget brings deep experience across BD and a strong understanding of our customers, with a proven ability to grow businesses through innovation and operational excellence," said Menziuso. "I'm confident she will build on Peripheral Intervention's strong foundation, advancing differentiated technologies across peripheral vascular disease, oncology, and end-stage kidney disease to address significant unmet needs and deliver greater value for customers and patients."
Bagnato currently serves as worldwide president of BD's Specimen Management business unit. During her more than 27 years at the company, she has held leadership roles across a range of BD businesses, including in Medication Delivery Solutions and Surgery, where she served as vice president and general manager of Surgical Complication Solutions.
Bagnato holds a bachelor's degree from Villanova University and an MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.
About BD
BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X or Instagram @becton_dickinson.
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SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)