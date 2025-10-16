BD Looks Ahead to the Next Era of Manufacturing Excellence in Broken Bow, NE and Celebrates 65 Years of Innovation in the Region

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, proudly commemorates 65 years of manufacturing excellence at its Broken Bow, Nebraska facility—a cornerstone of BD's extensive U.S. manufacturing network.
Since opening its doors on Oct. 18, 1960, the Broken Bow site has grown from a 13,753-square-foot steel building with 20 associates to a 310,000-square-foot facility employing nearly 600 dedicated BD associates. Today, Broken Bow stands as the world's largest manufacturer of BD Vacutainer® tubes, producing billions of tubes, urine collection products and other devices each year. These essential products are used in millions of patient care settings worldwide, supporting high-quality specimen collection, patient comfort, and health care provider safety.
"For 65 years, our Broken Bow team has played a vital role in helping health care providers deliver quality care to patients around the world," said Bridget Bagnato, worldwide president of the Specimen Management business at BD. "We're proud to celebrate this milestone and honor the incredible work our associates do every day, as part of our lasting commitment to U.S. manufacturing and the communities we serve."
Manufacturing Investments in Nebraska
BD continues to invest in Nebraska, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the state's manufacturing strength and healthcare innovation. Building on more than $50 million invested since 2020 to expand operations and modernize equipment at the Broken Bow site—including upgrades to its state-of-the-art chemistry lab—BD is actively advancing its Nebraska footprint. With four manufacturing sites and approximately 2,700 associates, BD remains the largest manufacturer in the state. The company is further strengthening its presence with new investments, including more than $35 million and 50 additional jobs at its Columbus facility to expand prefilled flush syringe production and enhance the resiliency of the U.S. healthcare system. These efforts reflect BD's ongoing strategy to grow its operations, support local communities, and drive innovation in healthcare manufacturing.
As one of the largest U.S. manufacturers of medical devices, BD remains committed to continuing to increase the resiliency of the U.S. health care system. Earlier this month, BD celebrated the 55th anniversary of its Sumter, S.C. facility, which also plays an important role in BD's manufacturing network and community. BD operates more than 30 U.S. manufacturing and distribution facilities across 16 states and Puerto Rico that employ more than 10,000 people. These facilities form a critical backbone of the U.S. medical device supply chain, helping ensure consistent access to high-quality medical devices nationwide.
65th Anniversary Celebration
The 65th anniversary celebration ceremony in Nebraska honors the achievements of the site with BD leaders, local officials and members of the community. BD will recognize its longest-tenured associates, including four employees with more than 40 years of service and nearly 40 associates who have served for more than 25 years.
BD is donating $6,500 to the Custer County Foundation to fund scholarships for local graduates pursuing a career in a health care-related field. BD has been supporting Custer County Foundation for over 15 years, most recently donating $40,000 in the last five years to help advance youth programs, STEM education and other programs dedicated to advancing health and well-being in the community. The Company also partners with Mid-Plains Community College to design curriculum to support careers in MedTech manufacturing.
About BD Vacutainer® products
BD Vacutainer® products are used to care for millions of patients around the world today to support high-quality specimen collection, patient comfort and health care provider safety. They are also helping to advance care for tomorrow, with BD Vacutainer® tubes used in more than 16,000 published clinical studies since 2018 alone.
About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.
Contacts:
Media:
Investors:
Fallon Mcloughlan
Adam Reiffe
BD Public Relations
Vice President, Investor Relations
201.258.0361
201.847.6927
