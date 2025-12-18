BD and Penn Institute for Immunology and Immune Health Collaborate to Advance Immunotherapy through Flow Cytometry

BD and Penn Institute for Immunology and Immune Health Collaborate to Advance Immunotherapy through Flow Cytometry

BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzer to Enable Investigation of 30+ Cellular Characteristics to Capture Key Biological Insights and Support Planned 1,000-Person Immune Profiling Study

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced a strategic collaboration with the Institute for Immunology and Immune Health (I3H) at the University of Pennsylvania, to advance research in deep human immune profiling and support the development of immune-mediated therapies.

The collaboration includes developing and validating a high-parameter flow cytometry panel that can capture key functional pathways in whole blood, including phosphorylation markers, which provide powerful insight into how single cells respond to drugs or disease states. The panel will support a planned 1,000-patient immune profiling study, in partnership with the Penn Colton Center for Autoimmunity, expected to start this summer. The project will leverage the BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzer, BD Rhapsody™ System, BD reagents, software and informatics, with BD teams managing reagents, instrumentation, and spectral data algorithms, and I3H teams serving as scientific and clinical leads. The team intends to publish a peer-reviewed manuscript describing the results of the study.

"This project demonstrates the power of collaboration between academia and industry," said Dr. E. John Wherry, PhD, the Richard and Barbara Schiffrin President's Distinguished Professor, director of the Institute for Immunology and Immune Health at the University of Pennsylvania, and the director of the Colton Consortium for Autoimmunity. "We are bringing together cross-functional experts to transform human immune profiling for maximum impact, enabling deeper insights from our immune cells that could accelerate development of precise medical treatments."

The collaboration reflects a shared vision of unlocking the power of the human immune system to advance science and health. It is made possible by the BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzer, which is the first cell analyzer featuring breakthrough spectral and real-time cell imaging technologies, and the new BD Horizon™ Chroma solution for dried high-parameter panels. The project supports the commitment of both organizations to contribute to the research community through collaboration and knowledge sharing.

"High-parameter single-cell studies of this kind, once considered infeasible, are increasingly becoming central to better understanding the human immune system," said Steve Conly, worldwide president of BD Biosciences. "Our ecosystem of industry-leading BD flow cytometers, single-cell systems, reagents, software and informatics, provide a critical missing puzzle piece that can support the important work of organizations like I3H to translate and deliver immunological insights into quantitative, actionable information for discovery and clinical care teams around the world."

More information is available at bdbiosciences.com.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson

Contacts:


Media:

Investors:

Fallon McLoughlin

Adam Reiffe

Director, Public Relations

VP, Investor Relations

201.258.0361

201.847.6927

fallon.mcloughlin@bd.com

adam.reiffe@bd.com


Media for Penn Medicine:

Eric Horvath

Associate News Director

Penn Medicine

215-821-4289

Eric.horvath@pennmedicine.upenn.edu

 

