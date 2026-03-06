BCE files 2025 annual report on Form 40-F

BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced the filing of its 2025 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BCE's Form 40-F includes audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, and is available on BCE's website at BCE.ca in the Investors section and on the SEC's website at SEC.gov.

Holders of BCE securities may receive a printed copy of BCE's audited financial statements at no charge by contacting BCE Investor Relations by phone at 1-800-339-6353, by email at investor.relations@bce.ca or by mail at 1, carrefour Alexander-Graham-Bell, Building A, 8th Floor, Verdun, Québec H3E 3B3.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

Media inquiries: 
Ellen Murphy
media@bell.ca

Investor inquiries: 
Richard Bengian
richard.bengian@bell.ca

