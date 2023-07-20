Nano One Advances its Commercial LFP Plans at Québec Facility, Secures Six New Patents

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3rA8c0n

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"With over 25 companies presenting and a keynote from Socialsuite, we are excited to host our upcoming two-day Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference ," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today's resource companies as they look to engage more investors, and we are thrilled to see them leverage the VIC platform to support their outreach."

"We're excited to participate in the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference. Starting the ESG journey can be challenging for small to mid-cap companies and we want to help them navigate those challenges in a sustainable, yet efficient way," said Seth Forman, President of ESG at Socialsuite.  "We look forward to sharing the lessons our customers have learnt and how Socialsuite can help companies get started with ESG, fast."

July 26 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Socialsuite Keynote Presentation – ESG for Small Caps: Why Get Started Now?
Athena Catsoules, Account Executive
10:00 AM Century Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
10:30 AM WallBridge Mining Company Ltd. OTCQX: WLBMF | TSX: WM
11:00 AM Karora Resources Inc. OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR
11:30 AM American Rare Earth Ltd. OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR
12:00 PM Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR
12:30 PM Canterra Minerals Corp. OTCQB: CTMCF | TSXV: CTM
1:00 PM Sabre Gold Mines Corp. OTCQB: SGLDF | TSX: SGLD
1:30 PM Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
2:00 PM First Tellurium Corp. OTCQB: FSTTF | CSE: FTEL
2:30 PM Clean Air Metals Inc. OTCQB: CLRMF | TSXV:AIR
3:00 PM Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC
3:30 PM Silver Hammer Mining Corp. OTCQB: HAMRF | CSE: HAMR

July 27 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Pan African Resources PLC OTCQX: PAFRY | AIM: PAF
10:00 AM Galantas Gold Corp. OTCQX: GALKF | TSXV: GAL
11:00 AM Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
11:30 AM Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
12:00 PM Minera Alamos, Inc. OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
12:30 PM G2 Goldfields Inc. OTCQX: GUYGF | TSXV: GTWO
1:00 PM Kodiak Copper Corp. OTCQB: KDKCF | TSXV: KDK
1:30 PM Archer Exploration Corp. OTCQB: RCHRF | CSE: RCHR
2:00 PM Chilean Cobalt Corp. Private
2:30 PM Fathom Nickel Inc. OTCQB: FNICF | CSE: FNI

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Century LithiumLCE:CATSXV:LCEBattery Metals Investing
LCE:CA
The Conversation (0)
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3rA8c0n

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

CENTURY LITHIUM APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Corby G. Anderson to its Board of Directors, effective July 14, 2023 .

Century Lithium Appoints New Director (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

Dr. Anderson is a Licensed Professional Chemical Engineer with over 40 years of global experience in engineering, design, industrial plant operations, corporate level management, education, research, and professional service. He holds degrees of BSc in Chemical Engineering from Montana State University , an MSc in Metallurgical Engineering from Montana Tech , and a PhD in Mining Engineering and Metallurgy from the University of Idaho . He most recently assisted Century Lithium as its Technical Advisor, Metallurgy.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Anderson to the Company's Board of Directors," said Bryan Disher, Chair of Century Lithium. "As Technical Advisor, Dr. Anderson has been instrumental in the advancement of our Clayton Valley Lithium Project, and we look forward to his continued contribution to the Company in his new role on the Board of Directors."

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-appoints-new-director-301878450.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/17/c6654.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM RECONFIRMS PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE PURITY LITHIUM CARBONATE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

CENTURY LITHIUM RECONFIRMS PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE PURITY LITHIUM CARBONATE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report it has repeated the production of a high-purity lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) grading 99.87% with lithium-bearing claystone from the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada, USA . Several kilograms of the high purity Li 2 CO 3 were made from the intermediate lithium solutions generated in January at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada . Following leaching and direct lithium extraction (DLE) at the Pilot Plant, solutions were shipped to Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Saltworks) where the final processing was completed.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON COLLABORATION WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON COLLABORATION WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Canada Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to report that further to its news release dated February 9, 2023 the Company has received from Koch Technology Solutions' ("KTS") equipment for KTS' Li-Pro™ process for direct lithium extraction ("DLE"). The KTS equipment has been installed and is now operating at Century Lithium's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA.

Century Lithium Corp. logo (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

The collaboration between Century Lithium and KTS begins a field trial of KTS' Li-Pro™ equipment to treat the process solutions generated at the Pilot Plant in the leaching of bulk sample claystone collected from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project"). Following successful installation, operation of KTS' equipment went very well throughout an initial 7-day start-up. Results from the program will enable KTS to provide engineering and cost data to Century Lithium for a full-scale installation of the DLE plant in Century Lithium's Project.

About Koch Technology Solutions

Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) is the technology licensing business of Koch Engineered Solutions (KES). KTS creates value for its customers across a growing portfolio of technologies including direct lithium extraction, the polyester value chain, refining industry and 1,4-Butanediol plus its derivatives. KTS combines its exclusive technologies, expertise, and capabilities with those of other KES companies to provide overall solutions to optimize customers' capital investments and existing manufacturing assets.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-provides-update-on-collaboration-with-koch-technology-solutions-301798695.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/17/c1897.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CENTURY LITHIUM AND KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COLLABORATE ON Li-Pro PROCESS FOR COMMERCIAL DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION

CENTURY LITHIUM AND KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COLLABORATE ON Li-Pro PROCESS FOR COMMERCIAL DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium") is pleased to announce its collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions ("KTS"), a Koch Engineered Solutions ("KES") company, in the application of the Li-Pro™ process for direct lithium extraction ("DLE") at Century Lithium's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA.

Century Lithium & Koch Technology Solutions Collaborate on Li-Pro™ Process for Commercial Direct Lithium Extraction Logo (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

"Century Lithium's collaboration with KTS and KES has been productive, and we look forward to working together as we broaden our relationship," said Bill Willoughby , President & CEO of Century Lithium. "Our DLE process in the Pilot Plant is performing very well and we are excited to work with Koch as we advance the Project."

In March 2022 , Century Lithium purchased a license to the Lionex DLE process ("Lionex") and KTS subsequently acquired exclusive rights to the Lionex technology, which has been integrated into KTS' Li-Pro™ process. Through an agreement completed February 6, 2023 , the companies will work together to evaluate the added features of the Li-Pro™ process at Century Lithium's Pilot Plant. With the information obtained, KTS will provide engineering for a full-scale deployment of the Li-Pro™ process for Century Lithium's Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project") located in Esmeralda County , in west-central Nevada .

"Century Lithium has done a great job identifying and validating a world-class lithium resource," said Adam Sackett , President of Koch Technology Solutions. "As the energy transformation accelerates, we are excited to collaborate with them on the path to commercializing Li-Pro™ technology with our expanding set of complementary capabilities."

As part of the program, certain key components of the Li-Pro™ process will be tested at Century Lithium's Pilot Plant. KTS will also provide engineering design and costs for the full-scale DLE portion of the processing plant for Century Lithium's Project. This program is independent from the Project's ongoing Feasibility Study and will begin upon delivery of KTS equipment to the Pilot Plant. Century Lithium will fund the study, installation, and operation of the equipment at the Pilot Plant, and KTS will provide training and technical support.

About Koch Technology Solutions

Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) is the technology licensing business of Koch Engineered Solutions (KES). KTS creates value for its customers across a growing portfolio of technologies including direct lithium extraction, the polyester value chain, refining industry and 1,4-Butanediol plus its derivatives. KTS combines its exclusive technologies, expertise, and capabilities with those of other KES companies to provide overall solutions to optimize customers' capital investments and existing manufacturing assets.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-and-koch-technology-solutions-collaborate-on-li-pro-process-for-commercial-direct-lithium-extraction-301742955.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/09/c7063.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE DEFINES NEW ZONE OF STRONG LITHIUM-IN-SOIL ANOMALISM AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE DEFINES NEW ZONE OF STRONG LITHIUM-IN-SOIL ANOMALISM AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has defined a new zone of anomalous lithium-in-soil at its 100%-owned, 9,600 hectare Aberfoyle Project located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 25.1 Meters Grading 1.00% Li2O From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 25.1 Meters Grading 1.00% Li2O From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received all results from its drilling campaign at the Anatacau West project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The final results are from the six remaining holes. In total, 17 out of 18 holes intercepted pegmatites and, importantly, the pegmatites remain open a depth and with potential for new pegmatites further south and to the east.

Drill result highlights from this release:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces London South East Investor Webinar Presentation

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces London South East Investor Webinar Presentation

London South East Investor Webinar Presentation

Bradda Head Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that CEO Charles FitzRoy will be presenting at the London South East Investor Webinar on 25 July 2023 at 18:30. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Completes Phase 1 Exploration On 39 Properties in Ontario

Beyond Lithium Completes Phase 1 Exploration On 39 Properties in Ontario

Phase 2 Exploration Set To Begin As Planned In Early August

HIGHLIGHTS 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR6) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 7,205,000 options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to management, employees and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.05 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW DISCOVERS SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT NEW MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

NORTH ARROW DISCOVERS SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT NEW MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to report it has staked prospective spodumene bearing pegmatites discovered in the MacKay Lake area of the Northwest Territories immediately adjacent to the winter road connecting Yellowknife with the Lac de Gras diamond mines. The Mackay pegmatites were identified and staked by North Arrow in an area where, in the 1940's, the Geological Survey of Canada noted tantalite mineralization within tourmaline-muscovite pegmatites. Photos of the pegmatite exposures and spodumene mineralized samples can be found here . Initial prospecting samples from the pegmatites have been submitted for analysis and results will be reported when received.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Heritage Mining Engages Mira Geoscience for Geophysical Modelling

TINONE DEFINES NEW ZONE OF STRONG LITHIUM-IN-SOIL ANOMALISM AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

ARway.ai Secures $500,000 Annual License Agreement for Its Augmented Reality Spatial Computing Navigation Platform

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Engages Mira Geoscience for Geophysical Modelling

Gold Investing

White Gold Corp. Commences Maiden RAB Drill Program on Wolf and Toonie Properties, Yukon, Canada

Gold Investing

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 1.01 G/T AU OVER 256 M AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Lithium Investing

Update on Quebec Fire Situation

Resource Investing

Strong Rare Earths In Soils Confirm Significance Of 14% REE In Stream Sediments And Define Drill Target At Lockier Range

Nickel Investing

Primary Source Of High Grade Veri Veri Nickel Sulphide Float Confirmed

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Completes Vietnamese Studies for Ta Khoa Refinery

×