Battery Mineral Resources Corp., (TSXV: BMR) today announced that Martin Kostuik, CEO & Director will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, Battery Mineral Resources CEO Martin Kostuik will highlight the Company's recent drilling successes at its flagship Punitaqui copper mine in Chile as well as the ongoing work to complete a resource update and technical report ahead of the planned restart of operations and cash flow at the mine. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in Investors' section of the Battery Mineral Resources website, (bmrcorp.com).

 Event:  Q1 Investor Summit
 Date:  March 8-9th, 2022
 Presentation:   March 8th @ 12:30PM ET
 Location:  Public webcasting link

 

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) has been public for less than one year but has been active for nearly five years. Our flagship asset is our former producing Punitaqui copper mine in Chile. We acquired Punitaqui out of bankruptcy in early 2021 and initiated infill and exploration drilling as part of a technical report to be published in late Q1 or early Q2. The technical report will be our blueprint to restart the Punitaqui mine in the next nine to twelve months. Historically, Punitaqui produced between 20m to 25m lb. of copper in concentrate per annum which is our primary goal. Beyond that, we will continue to conduct both infill and exploration drilling while also exploring new "blue sky" exploration targets on our properties around our Punitaqui mill. We also hold a high-grade cobalt property in the Cobalt Embayment of Ontario that hosts a +1m pound cobalt resource. We have a dominant position in the Ontario cobalt belt with over 1,100 km2 of claims. We own two high-grade drill ready cobalt projects in the Idaho cobalt belt. We have an early-stage lithium brine project in Nevada as well as two former producing graphite mines in South Korea.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 70+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115399

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Overview

The global battery metals market is a rapidly growing billion-dollar industry. This market represents the raw materials used in the production of batteries such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite. With the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, energy storage systems, consumer electronics and electric alternatives to everyday applications, the demand for these metals has seen unprecedented growth.

In 2019, analysts valued the market at US$11.3 billion and projected it to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent and reach US$20.5 billion by 2027. A rapid surge in the renewable energy industry has many looking to the battery mineral and metal exploration and development companies to supply the demand, which shows robust projections across global markets.

Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV:BMR,OTCQB:BTRMF) is a Canadian multi-commodity resource company focused on exploring, mining and bringing essential battery minerals to market through project development and production. Its unparalleled management team and high-quality asset portfolio set the company apart from other emerging battery metals players.

battery mineral resources punitaqui plant

BMR stands as the largest claim holder across all minerals in the Ontario Cobalt Belt, which is one of the most richly endowed mining regions in the world. It currently has a robust asset portfolio, including its McAra, Gowganda, Iron Mask, Island 27 projects in Ontario and additional projects in the works across the province and Quebec. As a first-mover in the district, the company has led efforts in recognizing the potential of multiple new, at-surface and high-grade primary cobalt discoveries in this region.

In March 2021, BMR acquired the near-term cash flow Minera Altos de Punitaqui copper-gold project in Chile, which consists of a centralized process plant fed by four satellite copper deposits — San Andres, Cinabrio, Dalmacia and Los Mantos. The past-producing mining operation leverages easy road access to local population centers and presents outstanding exploration opportunities across its classic IOCG and manto style copper-gold-silver veins.

The company's cobalt reach extends into the prolific mining district of Idaho with its three 100 percent owned properties covering 14 significant cobalt prospects in the state. Bonanza, Desert and East Fork properties are strategically positioned near the home of eCobalt Solutions Idaho cobalt project, the only advanced stage, near term, environmentally permitted, primary cobalt deposit in the U.S.

Another exciting addition to the BMR portfolio is its highly prospective graphite assets located in South Korea and lithium assets in prolific U.S. mining districts. The Guemam and Taehwa projects are two past-producing graphite mines, which leverage close proximity to excellent lithium-ion industrial infrastructure and considerable yield and high-grade graphite potential.

battery mineral resources san andres trend punitaqui

The next steps for the company involve extensive drilling in Chile and a 9,000-meter drilling program across its assets in Ontario, targeting eight cobalt silver prospects. Exciting development work and operational construction in the near future could propel exploration and drilling forward significantly. Positive drill results at its Idaho properties also present higher-than-expected cobalt grades and exploration opportunities.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp.'s management team consists of leaders with extensive operational and development experience. Combined with a stellar and supportive shareholder portfolio, the company is primed for exceptional economic growth and well-funded development.

Battery Mineral Resources' Company Highlights

  • Battery Mineral Resources is a multi-commodity resource company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing battery metals projects (cobalt, lithium, graphite, nickel & copper), in North and South America and South Korea. It's poised to become a premier and sustainable supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace.
  • BMR is currently developing the Punitaqui Mining Complex and pursuing the potential near-term resumption of operations at the prior producing Punitaqui copper-gold mine.
  • BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp, Canada. It controls a robust portfolio of cobalt assets across the prolific Timmins & Sudbury and Rouyn & Val d'Or Quebec areas.
  • Its Canadian cobalt portfolio consists of McAra, Gowganda, Iron Mask, Island 27, Fabre in Quebec and several additional highly prospective projects in politically stable jurisdictions of Ontario.
  • Additional battery mineral exposure includes its strategically acquired graphite assets in South Korea and lithium properties in prolific mining districts like Nevada and California.
  • BMR's management team combines seasoned experts across related industries in finance, resource development and battery mineral exploration.

Click here to follow Battery Mineral Resources on LinkedIn

Battery Mineral Resources' Key Projects

Minera Altos de Punitaqui Copper Complex

battery mineral resources minera altos de punitaqui copper complex map

Minera Altos de Punitaqui (MAP) is an integrated copper and gold mining complex located in the region of Coquimbo, Chile approximately 50km south of the Andacollo copper mine owned by Teck Resources. The 8.095-hectare asset consists of a centralized process plant that is fed by four satellite copper deposits – San Andres, Cinabrio, Dalmacia and Los Mantos. The fully permitted operation also leverages excellent road access and widespread mineralization.

MAP boasts a past production history and near-term production potential. Cinabrio and San Andres mining zones leverage underground portal access and Mantos-type copper mineralization up to 30 meters thick. The Dalmacia drill target contains copper-silver-gold mineralization which is structurally controlled. All regional targets offer immediate exploration and district-scale potential to BMR.

After its acquisition in March 2021, BMR has been quick to begin development on the asset. The company plans to immediately commence restart activities at the site to resume mining and milling operations which will be carried out in conjunction with an aggressive regional exploration campaign to better define historical mineral resources and add new resources for mining in the future. Re-start is projected to begin within 12 months to a potential annual EBITDA of US$50 million per annum.

Canadian Cobalt Exploration Projects

battery mineral resources cobalt mining camp

BMR controls a large 1,100-kilometer squared land package in the Ontario Cobalt Belt, which hosts multiple high-grade and widespread mineralized targets. The company has conducted geotechnical assessments and assays on the property with samples from outcrop revealing target prospects that present up to-21 percent cobalt values.

The project portfolio consists of McAra, Gowganda, Iron Mask, Island 27, other additional Ontario properties and highly prospective cobalt assets in Quebec. The projects access well-serviced mining networks and infrastructure with excellent exploration, development and mining suppliers in the prolific Timmins & Sudbury and Rouyn & Val d'Or Quebec areas. BMR stands as the largest regional landholder with extensive claim packages in the Elk Lake and Gowganda mining camps.

Over 42,244 meters have been drilled on 20 cobalt-silver prospects across seven properties. McAra has a measured and indicated resource of approximately 1,124,000 pounds of cobalt and stands as the highest-grade cobalt dominant deposit worldwide in more than 50 years with grades upwards of 1.5 percent cobalt. Exciting next steps for the company's Ontario cobalt assets include a 9,000-meter drilling program and a projected centralized processing plant at Gowganda.

Idaho Cobalt Projects

battery mineral resources idaho cobalt belt projects

Battery Mineral Resources has 434 mineral claims in three 100 percent owned properties covering fourteen significant cobalt prospects within a three by six kilometer cobalt-copper mineralized zone. Its properties include Bonanza, Desert and East Fork assets located in the historic cobalt-copper Blackbird mining district approximately 30 kilometers west of Salmon, Idaho.

The largest Bonanza hosts multiple surface and subsurface shoots of copper-cobalt mineralization hosted along contact with gabbro sill. Historic drilling results demonstrated cobalt grades ranging 0.4 percent to 0.58 percent with anomalous gold from surface level to 100 meters deep. All projects host excellent high-grade copper-cobalt discovery potential.

Graphic Assets — Geumam and Taehwa, South Korea

battery mineral resources south korea projects

BMR has 100 percent ownership of Guemam and Taehwa graphite exploration projects containing high-purity flake graphite deposits. Both assets are past-producing mines with existing local infrastructure and near-term production potential. Advantageous positioning in South Korea puts BMR close to established and booming battery industries in Asia.

Guemam is located 20 kilometers from South Korea's second-largest lithium-ion battery factory and has a maiden NI 43-101 resource. Indicated mineral resources on the property stand at approximately 101-kilo tons containing 6.6 percent graphite grades. The Taehwa project also has excellent discovery potential with historical mineral resource estimates of 99,000 tons of graphite at 6.8 percent and additional inferred mineral resource of 70,000 at seven percent graphite grades.

Battery Mineral Resources' Management Team

Lazaros Nikeas — Executive Chairman

Lazaros Nikeas has over 15 years of strategy and capital markets advisory for resource, chemicals and industrial companies, with over US$25 billion of M&A transactions completed. He is currently a principal investment manager of Weston Energy LLC, a Yorktown Partners LLC portfolio company with investments in energy minerals assets. Nikeas was previously a partner of Traxys Capital Partners, a private equity firm backed by The Carlyle Group.

Martin Kostuik — CEO & Director

Martin Kostuik has over 28 years of diversified experience in the mining industry as a mining engineer and senior executive. He was the president and director for the last four years at Arizona Gold Corporation and before was CEO and director of Rupert Resources Limited.

Previously, Kostuik built a broad base of experience in operations, engineering, exploration and capital projects with various companies including Luna Gold (Equinox), Barrick Gold Corporation, Taseko Mines Limited and DMC Mining Services.

Jack R. Cartmel — CPA, CA, CFO

Jack R. Cartmel is a finance executive with over 15 years of experience in the mining industry with expertise in M&A, IPOs, taxation, public company accounting and disclosure and financial and risk management. Previously, he held a position with TSX-listed Monument Mining, a mid-size gold producer in Asia and White Tiger Gold, a mid-size gold producer.

Peter Doyle — VP of Exploration

Peter Doyle has over 40 years of experience in all aspects of mineral exploration from regional reconnaissance to project evaluation and development, in a variety of geological terrains throughout Canada, the U.S., South America and Australia. He was previously with PT Freeport Indonesia, Gold Fields and Troy Resources.

Jacob Willoughby — VP of Corporate Development & Strategy

Jacob Willoughby is a geologist and MBA graduate with nearly 17 years of diversified experience in mining capital markets. He has worked as a mining analyst for over eight years, covering exploration and development companies globally in both precious and base metals. Willoughby also worked as a capital markets consultant, an investor and as a director and senior executive.

Willoughby was most recently VP of Research and Analyst at Red Cloud Securities in Toronto. Prior, he was a partner and mining analyst at Beacon Securities. He began his career in mining equity research at Paradigm Capital, where he worked for five years. He also spent two years as President and Director of Aldridge Minerals, a Canadian public company with assets in Turkey and Papua New Guinea.



Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 53 Meters of 2.34% Copper from Dalmacia Target at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 53 Meters of 2.34% Copper from Dalmacia Target at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce encouraging drill core assay results from the recently completed phase 1 exploration and in-fill drill program at the Dalmacia target of the Punitaqui mine complex ('Punitaqui") in Chile. Drilling continues at the Cinabrio Norte target where three diamond drills are in operation. The Punitaqui mine is slated for resumption of copper concentrate production in mid to late-2022.

Dalmacia is located in the southern portion of Punitaqui about 6 kilometers ("km") south of the Punitaqui copper processing plant. The Dalmacia target has underground mining access, partially delineated mineralized zones and is targeted as a potential new source of ore feed to the Punitaqui plant (see Figure 1).

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Upsizing of Convertible Debenture Private Placement from C$5 Million to C$10 Million

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Upsizing of Convertible Debenture Private Placement from C$5 Million to C$10 Million

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has upsized its non-brokered private placement of 8% unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"). The Company is now offering Debentures resulting in total gross proceeds of up to C$10 million, up from the previously announced C$5 million. The offering is now expected to close on or around March 31, 2022 and may close in one or more tranches. The offering was previously announced in the Company's news releases of January 14, 2022, January 24, 2022, and February 14, 2022.

As previously announced, the proceeds from the initial Debentures will be used to fund an extension of the successful 2021 phase 1 exploration drilling program at the Company's recently acquired Punitaqui copper project in Chile ("Punitaqui") and for general working capital purposes.

Battery Mineral Resources Continues to Deliver Favorable Drilling Results at Punitaqui Copper Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Continues to Deliver Favorable Drilling Results at Punitaqui Copper Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging drill core assay results from the on-going 2021 exploration and in-fill drill program at the San Andres zone of the Punitaqui mine complex ("Punitaqui") in Chile. Punitaqui is slated for resumption of copper concentrate production in the second half of 2022.

San Andres is the "normal" fault displaced upper portion of the adjacent Cinabrio copper deposit that is part of Punitaqui. Cinabrio was the primary source of copper for the Punitaqui mill which typically produced between 20 and 25 million pounds of copper annually and was operated for nine plus years by each of Glencore and Xiana Mining. The San Andres zone is one of several historic zones within BMR's Punitaqui project with partially delineated resource potential and established underground access. Historic wide-spaced drilling completed by the previous operators between 2011- 2020 totaled 9,676 meters in 76 holes.

Battery Mineral Resources Closes Second Tranche of Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing

Battery Mineral Resources Closes Second Tranche of Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement of 8% unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") previously announced in the Company's news releases of January 14, 2022, and January 24, 2022 (the "Offering").

Gross proceeds for the Second Tranche total C$698,960. Together with the first tranche of the Offering, which closed on January 24, 2022, for gross proceeds of C$3,250,000, the Company raised an aggregate of C$3,948,960 under the Offering.

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 102 Meters Grading 1.41% Copper, at Dalmacia Target at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 102 Meters Grading 1.41% Copper, at Dalmacia Target at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce encouraging drill core assay results from the on-going 2021 exploration and in-fill drill program focused on extensions of the Cinabrio orebody, the Dalmacia and San Andres targets within the Punitaqui mine complex ("Punitaqui") in Chile. Punitaqui is slated for resumption of copper concentrate production in mid to late-2022.

Dalmacia is in the southern portion of the Punitaqui area about 6 kilometers south of the Punitaqui copper processing plant. The Dalmacia target has underground mining access, partially delineated mineralized zones and is targeted as a potential new source of ore feed to the Punitaqui ore concentration plant (see Figure 1).

Canada Silver Cobalt Reports Positive Battery Metals Assay Results from its Massive Sulphide Discovery at Graal in Northern Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Reports Positive Battery Metals Assay Results from its Massive Sulphide Discovery at Graal in Northern Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Assay results confirm the existence of strong nickel, copper and cobalt mineralization in addition to discovering low grade platinum and palladium.

Canada Silver Cobalt Reports Positive Battery Metals Assay Results from Its Massive Sulphide Discovery at Graal in Northern Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Reports Positive Battery Metals Assay Results from Its Massive Sulphide Discovery at Graal in Northern Quebec

Assay results confirm the existence of strong nickel, copper and cobalt mineralization in addition to discovering low grade platinum and palladium.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce it has received positive assay results including intercepts up to 2.08% nickel and 3.75% copper from the first three diamond drill holes that intercepted massive sulphides at its Graal property in the Lac St-Jean region of Quebec.

Noble Secures Approximately 4,800 hectares in Calder, Lennox, and Ottaway Twps

Noble Secures Approximately 4,800 hectares in Calder, Lennox, and Ottaway Twps

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario March 2, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB.PK:NLPXF) announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire 241 mining claims (the "Claims" ) in Calder, Lennox and Ottaway Townships, Ontario, covering an area of approximately 4,800 hectares (the "Transaction" ).

Sherritt Appoints Decarbonization Expert to its Board of Directors and Names Maryse Bélanger Deputy Chair

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt") (TSX:S) today announced changes to its Board of Directors consistent with its commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters and to ongoing Board renewal, naming Maryse Bélanger Deputy Chair and Chih-Ting Lo, P.Eng., an expert in decarbonization and sustainability in the mining industry, as director. The appointments are effective today.

Government of Canada to Fund Electra, Glencore and Talon Metals Study

Government of Canada to Fund Electra, Glencore and Talon Metals Study

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSXV: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce a financial commitment of C$250,000 from the Government of Canada in support of a recently announced battery materials park study.

Noble Completes Previously Announced Transactions with Canada Nickel to Option its Properties in Mann, Hanna, Duff and Reaume Twps and to Sell its Properties in Kingsmill and Mabee Twps

Noble Completes Previously Announced Transactions with Canada Nickel to Option its Properties in Mann, Hanna, Duff and Reaume Twps and to Sell its Properties in Kingsmill and Mabee Twps

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario February 24, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announced that it has completed agreements with Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" CNC ") to option approximately 625 single cell mining claims (the " Claims ") in Mann, Hanna, Duff and Reaume Townships (the " Option Agreement "), and to sell approximately 198 of its mineral rights only patented properties (the " MRO Patents ") in Kingsmill and Mabee Townships (the " Purchase Agreement "). These agreements were entered into further to the letter of intent previously signed between Noble and CNC, as announced in the Company's news release of November 22, 2021.

