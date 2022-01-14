Base Metals Investing News
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures for total gross proceeds of up to C$5 million. The proceeds from the Debentures will be used to fund an extension of the successful 2021 exploration drilling program at the Company's recently acquired Punitaqui copper project in Chile and for general working capital ...

The Debentures will mature on the date (the "Maturity Date") that is three years from the date of issuance. The holder of any Debenture may, at its option, at any time from six months from the date of issuance, and prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the Maturity Date, convert all, but not less than all, of the principal amount of such Debenture into common shares of the Company at the conversion price of C$0.65 per share.

The Debentures will bear interest at 8% per annum, compounded annually, from the date of issuance, payable upon the earlier of the date of any conversion thereof and the Maturity Date, by way of issuance of common shares of the Company. If a Debenture is converted as of a date that is on or before the first anniversary date (the "First Anniversary Date") that it was issued, interest will be calculated as of the First Anniversary Date, and if a Debenture is converted as of a date that is after the First Anniversary Date but before the second anniversary date (the "Second Anniversary Date") that it was issued, interest will be calculated as of the Second Anniversary Date. Common shares issued for payment of accrued interest on the principal amount of the Debenture will be issued at the market price of the common shares at the time the accrued interest becomes payable, calculated in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. If not converted prior to the Maturity Date, the Debentures will automatically convert upon the Maturity Date into common shares of the Company on the same terms as described above.

At least one of the proposed purchasers of the Debentures is an insider of the Company and, the purchase of any Debenture under the private placement by an insider will be considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the private placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for the private placement is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing date because the Company intends to complete the private placement as soon as commercially possible.

The Debentures will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Closing of the private placement is subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Battery CEO, Martin Kostuik states, "Attaining funds to enable the advancement of our successful 2021 drilling program is a tremendous opportunity to bring increased value to the shareholders. By continuing the drilling, engineering, and permit modification activities, we are charging ahead towards copper production in a very robust copper market. We will take the opportunity to build on the success of the 2021 program now, instead of taking a pause, and are very encouraged that our largest shareholder is standing by us to help fund our progress - it is a great show of support. This round of financing provides funding to reach our next milestone and is a compelling arrangement with minimal shareholder dilution. We are a battery metal and electrification-focused company, and we remain as excited as ever about this sector of the global economy with copper reaching new highs as the gap between demand and supply continues. We look forward to updating the market and shareholders on further advancement of the Punitaqui mine in the coming days and weeks."

Appointment of New Director to the Board

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Joseph Tuso to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Tuso is currently a partner at Reed Smith LLP, one of the world's largest law firms, which he re-joined in July 2019. His practice focuses on both the origination and resolutions of complex investments and other special situation transactions, including the diligence, structuring, risk management, and resolution process of portfolio investments. Mr. Tuso's corporate, funds and finance experience has covered numerous industries and he has closed hundreds of investment transactions worth billions of dollars. Prior to re-joining Reed Smith, Mr. Tuso spent eight years at a New York City based United States Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser focusing on asset oriented and special situation credit transactions, with assets under management of approximately (USD) $1.8 billion dollars. Mr. Tuso held numerous C-Suite roles during his tenure, including Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel, Head of Asset Management, and Chief Compliance Officer, as well serving as an officer of the funds' Cayman Islands feeder funds.

Battery Chair of the Board of Directors, Lazaros Nikeas, states, "We are very pleased to welcome Joe to the BMR Board. Joe brings more than two decades of both broad, practical experience, and in-depth expertise in corporate governance and regulatory oversight, which will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and pursue our mission to our shareholders. I look forward to working with him in meeting our corporate strategic goals."

Additional Information

The Company announces it has granted an aggregate of 345,832 options to acquire common shares of the Corporation ("Options"), and an aggregate of 208,332 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to its new director and existing officers of ESI Energy Services Inc. ("ESI"), pursuant to the Stock Option and RSU plan. The Options have an exercise price of C$0.65 per share, have an eight-year term from the date of grant, and vest over the next 1 to 3 years on the first anniversary of the date of grant. The RSU will vest over the next 1 to 3 years. The Company's RSU and stock-based option plans are aimed to compensate and reward its directors, officers, and employees for working towards the Company's long-term objectives and in alignment with the shareholders' best interest.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

A battery mineral company with high-quality assets providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification and focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration and acquisitions in the world's top mining jurisdictions. BMR is currently developing the Punitaqui Mining Complex and pursuing the potential near term resumption of operations for second half of 2022 at the prior producing Punitaqui copper-gold mine. The Punitaqui mine, operating as recently as April 2020, has typically produced 20 to 25 million lb. of copper in concentrate during its 9 plus year operating history and is located in the Coquimbo region of Chile.

BMR is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (cobalt, lithium, graphite, nickel and copper), in North and South America and South Korea with the intention of becoming a premier and sustainable supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp, Canada and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high grade cobalt resource at McAra by testing over 50 high-grade primary cobalt silver-nickel-copper targets. In addition, the Company owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc., also known as Ozzie's, a mainline pipeline and renewable energy equipment rental and sales company with operations in Leduc, Alberta and Phoenix, Arizona. ESI, established in 1979, typically generates positive EBITDA in the range of C$4-$5 million and is poised for growth in 2022. For more information on the business of Ozzie's Pipeline Padder, see http://ozzies.com.

For further information, please contact:

Battery Mineral Resources Corp.
Martin Kostuik
Phone: +1 (604) 229 3830
Email: info@bmrcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of the Company on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to complete exploration and development activities, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, government regulation and fluctuating metal prices. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Battery undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110118

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The global battery metals market is a rapidly growing billion-dollar industry. This market represents the raw materials used in the production of batteries such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite. With the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, energy storage systems, consumer electronics and electric alternatives to everyday applications, the demand for these metals has seen unprecedented growth.

In 2019, analysts valued the market at US$11.3 billion and projected it to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent and reach US$20.5 billion by 2027. A rapid surge in the renewable energy industry has many looking to the battery mineral and metal exploration and development companies to supply the demand, which shows robust projections across global markets.

Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV:BMR,OTCQB:BTRMF) is a Canadian multi-commodity resource company focused on exploring, mining and bringing essential battery minerals to market through project development and production. Its unparalleled management team and high-quality asset portfolio set the company apart from other emerging battery metals players.

battery mineral resources punitaqui plant

BMR stands as the largest claim holder across all minerals in the Ontario Cobalt Belt, which is one of the most richly endowed mining regions in the world. It currently has a robust asset portfolio, including its McAra, Gowganda, Iron Mask, Island 27 projects in Ontario and additional projects in the works across the province and Quebec. As a first-mover in the district, the company has led efforts in recognizing the potential of multiple new, at-surface and high-grade primary cobalt discoveries in this region.

In March 2021, BMR acquired the near-term cash flow Minera Altos de Punitaqui copper-gold project in Chile, which consists of a centralized process plant fed by four satellite copper deposits — San Andres, Cinabrio, Dalmacia and Los Mantos. The past-producing mining operation leverages easy road access to local population centers and presents outstanding exploration opportunities across its classic IOCG and manto style copper-gold-silver veins.

The company's cobalt reach extends into the prolific mining district of Idaho with its three 100 percent owned properties covering 14 significant cobalt prospects in the state. Bonanza, Desert and East Fork properties are strategically positioned near the home of eCobalt Solutions Idaho cobalt project, the only advanced stage, near term, environmentally permitted, primary cobalt deposit in the U.S.

Another exciting addition to the BMR portfolio is its highly prospective graphite assets located in South Korea and lithium assets in prolific U.S. mining districts. The Guemam and Taehwa projects are two past-producing graphite mines, which leverage close proximity to excellent lithium-ion industrial infrastructure and considerable yield and high-grade graphite potential.

battery mineral resources san andres trend punitaqui

The next steps for the company involve extensive drilling in Chile and a 9,000-meter drilling program across its assets in Ontario, targeting eight cobalt silver prospects. Exciting development work and operational construction in the near future could propel exploration and drilling forward significantly. Positive drill results at its Idaho properties also present higher-than-expected cobalt grades and exploration opportunities.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp.'s management team consists of leaders with extensive operational and development experience. Combined with a stellar and supportive shareholder portfolio, the company is primed for exceptional economic growth and well-funded development.

Battery Mineral Resources' Company Highlights

  • Battery Mineral Resources is a multi-commodity resource company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing battery metals projects (cobalt, lithium, graphite, nickel & copper), in North and South America and South Korea. It's poised to become a premier and sustainable supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace.
  • BMR is currently developing the Punitaqui Mining Complex and pursuing the potential near-term resumption of operations at the prior producing Punitaqui copper-gold mine.
  • BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp, Canada. It controls a robust portfolio of cobalt assets across the prolific Timmins & Sudbury and Rouyn & Val d'Or Quebec areas.
  • Its Canadian cobalt portfolio consists of McAra, Gowganda, Iron Mask, Island 27, Fabre in Quebec and several additional highly prospective projects in politically stable jurisdictions of Ontario.
  • Additional battery mineral exposure includes its strategically acquired graphite assets in South Korea and lithium properties in prolific mining districts like Nevada and California.
  • BMR's management team combines seasoned experts across related industries in finance, resource development and battery mineral exploration.

Battery Mineral Resources' Key Projects

Minera Altos de Punitaqui Copper Complex

battery mineral resources minera altos de punitaqui copper complex map

Minera Altos de Punitaqui (MAP) is an integrated copper and gold mining complex located in the region of Coquimbo, Chile approximately 50km south of the Andacollo copper mine owned by Teck Resources. The 8.095-hectare asset consists of a centralized process plant that is fed by four satellite copper deposits – San Andres, Cinabrio, Dalmacia and Los Mantos. The fully permitted operation also leverages excellent road access and widespread mineralization.

MAP boasts a past production history and near-term production potential. Cinabrio and San Andres mining zones leverage underground portal access and Mantos-type copper mineralization up to 30 meters thick. The Dalmacia drill target contains copper-silver-gold mineralization which is structurally controlled. All regional targets offer immediate exploration and district-scale potential to BMR.

After its acquisition in March 2021, BMR has been quick to begin development on the asset. The company plans to immediately commence restart activities at the site to resume mining and milling operations which will be carried out in conjunction with an aggressive regional exploration campaign to better define historical mineral resources and add new resources for mining in the future. Re-start is projected to begin within 12 months to a potential annual EBITDA of US$50 million per annum.

Canadian Cobalt Exploration Projects

battery mineral resources cobalt mining camp

BMR controls a large 1,100-kilometer squared land package in the Ontario Cobalt Belt, which hosts multiple high-grade and widespread mineralized targets. The company has conducted geotechnical assessments and assays on the property with samples from outcrop revealing target prospects that present up to-21 percent cobalt values.

The project portfolio consists of McAra, Gowganda, Iron Mask, Island 27, other additional Ontario properties and highly prospective cobalt assets in Quebec. The projects access well-serviced mining networks and infrastructure with excellent exploration, development and mining suppliers in the prolific Timmins & Sudbury and Rouyn & Val d'Or Quebec areas. BMR stands as the largest regional landholder with extensive claim packages in the Elk Lake and Gowganda mining camps.

Over 42,244 meters have been drilled on 20 cobalt-silver prospects across seven properties. McAra has a measured and indicated resource of approximately 1,124,000 pounds of cobalt and stands as the highest-grade cobalt dominant deposit worldwide in more than 50 years with grades upwards of 1.5 percent cobalt. Exciting next steps for the company's Ontario cobalt assets include a 9,000-meter drilling program and a projected centralized processing plant at Gowganda.

Idaho Cobalt Projects

battery mineral resources idaho cobalt belt projects

Battery Mineral Resources has 434 mineral claims in three 100 percent owned properties covering fourteen significant cobalt prospects within a three by six kilometer cobalt-copper mineralized zone. Its properties include Bonanza, Desert and East Fork assets located in the historic cobalt-copper Blackbird mining district approximately 30 kilometers west of Salmon, Idaho.

The largest Bonanza hosts multiple surface and subsurface shoots of copper-cobalt mineralization hosted along contact with gabbro sill. Historic drilling results demonstrated cobalt grades ranging 0.4 percent to 0.58 percent with anomalous gold from surface level to 100 meters deep. All projects host excellent high-grade copper-cobalt discovery potential.

Graphic Assets — Geumam and Taehwa, South Korea

battery mineral resources south korea projects

BMR has 100 percent ownership of Guemam and Taehwa graphite exploration projects containing high-purity flake graphite deposits. Both assets are past-producing mines with existing local infrastructure and near-term production potential. Advantageous positioning in South Korea puts BMR close to established and booming battery industries in Asia.

Guemam is located 20 kilometers from South Korea's second-largest lithium-ion battery factory and has a maiden NI 43-101 resource. Indicated mineral resources on the property stand at approximately 101-kilo tons containing 6.6 percent graphite grades. The Taehwa project also has excellent discovery potential with historical mineral resource estimates of 99,000 tons of graphite at 6.8 percent and additional inferred mineral resource of 70,000 at seven percent graphite grades.

Battery Mineral Resources' Management Team

Lazaros Nikeas — Executive Chairman

Lazaros Nikeas has over 15 years of strategy and capital markets advisory for resource, chemicals and industrial companies, with over US$25 billion of M&A transactions completed. He is currently a principal investment manager of Weston Energy LLC, a Yorktown Partners LLC portfolio company with investments in energy minerals assets. Nikeas was previously a partner of Traxys Capital Partners, a private equity firm backed by The Carlyle Group.

Martin Kostuik — CEO & Director

Martin Kostuik has over 28 years of diversified experience in the mining industry as a mining engineer and senior executive. He was the president and director for the last four years at Arizona Gold Corporation and before was CEO and director of Rupert Resources Limited.

Previously, Kostuik built a broad base of experience in operations, engineering, exploration and capital projects with various companies including Luna Gold (Equinox), Barrick Gold Corporation, Taseko Mines Limited and DMC Mining Services.

Jack R. Cartmel — CPA, CA, CFO

Jack R. Cartmel is a finance executive with over 15 years of experience in the mining industry with expertise in M&A, IPOs, taxation, public company accounting and disclosure and financial and risk management. Previously, he held a position with TSX-listed Monument Mining, a mid-size gold producer in Asia and White Tiger Gold, a mid-size gold producer.

Peter Doyle — VP of Exploration

Peter Doyle has over 40 years of experience in all aspects of mineral exploration from regional reconnaissance to project evaluation and development, in a variety of geological terrains throughout Canada, the U.S., South America and Australia. He was previously with PT Freeport Indonesia, Gold Fields and Troy Resources.

Jacob Willoughby — VP of Corporate Development & Strategy

Jacob Willoughby is a geologist and MBA graduate with nearly 17 years of diversified experience in mining capital markets. He has worked as a mining analyst for over eight years, covering exploration and development companies globally in both precious and base metals. Willoughby also worked as a capital markets consultant, an investor and as a director and senior executive.

Willoughby was most recently VP of Research and Analyst at Red Cloud Securities in Toronto. Prior, he was a partner and mining analyst at Beacon Securities. He began his career in mining equity research at Paradigm Capital, where he worked for five years. He also spent two years as President and Director of Aldridge Minerals, a Canadian public company with assets in Turkey and Papua New Guinea.

