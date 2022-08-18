Battery MetalsInvesting News

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Battery Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held on August 23 rd .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations from companies addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and technology metals.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3dFIr88

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"OTC Markets is excited to host the upcoming Battery and Technology Metals Virtual Investor Conference," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.  "We appreciate the collaboration of our co-sponsor Independent Investment Research and look forward to strategic discussions from leaders on the forefront of this industry."

August 23rd

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL
10:30 AM Electra Battery Materials Corp. NASDAQ: ELBM | TSX-V: ELBM
11:00 AM Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX-V: PGE
11:30 AM ACME Lithium Inc. OTCQB: ACLHF | CSE: ACME
12:00 PM Cypress Development Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSX-V: CYP
12:30 PM Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: HNCKF | TSX-V: GIGA
1:00 PM Canada Nickel Company Inc. OTCQX: CNIKF | TSX-V: CNC
1:30 PM Faraday Copper Corp. Pink: CPPKF | CSE: FDY
2:00 PM Euro Manganese Inc. OTCQX: EUMNF | TSX-V: EMN
2:30 PM Frontier Lithium Inc. OTCQX: LITOF | TSX-V: FL
3:00 PM Phenom Resources Corp. OTCQX: PHNMF | TSX-V: PHNM
3:30 PM Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. Pink: TLOOF | CSE: GEMS
4:00 PM Bluejay Mining PLC OTCQB: BLLYF | LSE: JAY

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Avalon Provides Update on Separation Rapids Lithium Project

Avalon Provides Update on Separation Rapids Lithium Project

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its preparations for the installation and commissioning of its demonstration Dense Media Separation ("DMS") plant for the Separation Rapids Lithium Project north of Kenora, Ontario.

Roadwork and site preparation work for the installation and commissioning of the DMS plant have commenced at the Avalon Quarry site along the Avalon Road to the Separation Rapids project site. The Avalon Quarry site is a permitted Aggregate Quarry located approximately 2 km north of the Sand Lake Road and approximately 7 km south of the project site. Aggregate for the road work will be produced at this Quarry as part of an initiative to prepare the road for heavy equipment transport and to prepare the site for the DMS plant installation.

CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 22 Register Now

CEO Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on June 22 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 33 rd Emerging Growth Conference.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

UPDATE: BTV Covers Dolly Varden, Li-Metal, PopReach, E3 Lithium & Avalon Advanced Materials

UPDATED BROADCASTER SCHEDULE: On national TV Sat. June 4 & Sun. June 5, 2022 - BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSXV: DV) (OTCQX: DOLLF) - BTV goes to see Dolly Varden as they advance one of the largest high-grade, undeveloped precious metal assets in BC's Golden Triangle.

Li-Metal Corp. (CSE: LIM) (OTC Pink: LIMFF) - With a battery technology future just around the corner, BTV learns how this company plans to tackle the growing supply chain issues the EV market presents.

PopReach Corporation (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF) - BTV visits PopReach, a digital media consolidator that's providing investors with exposure to a complementary portfolio of high digital assets.

E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETMC) (OTCQX: EEMMF) - BTV discovers how E3's Direct Lithium Extraction (DLT) technology allows them to recover lithium efficiently and sustainably to service this burgeoning new economy.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) - As consumers make the switch to electric vehicles, lithium demand rises. BTV explores how Avalon looks to establish Ontario's first regional lithium battery materials refinery.

About BTV:

On air for more than 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday June 4 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 5 @ 5:30pm ET
Bell Express Vu - Saturday June 4 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 5 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun June 5 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To receive BTV news, click here to subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126357

Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Enters into $3,000,000 Convertible Security Funding Agreement to Accelerate Separation Rapids Lithium Work

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a $3,000,000 convertible security funding agreement (the "Funding Agreement") with Lind Global Fund II, LP, an entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York based institutional fund manager (together "Lind").

The convertible security to be issued under the Funding Agreement will have a two year term and will accrue a simple interest rate obligation of 10% per annum on the funded amount, which is prepaid and attributed to its face value upon issuance, resulting in a face value of $3,600,000 (the "Face Value"). Lind will be entitled to convert the Face Value amount over a 24 month period, subject to certain limits, at a conversion price equal to 85% of the five day trailing volume weighted average price of Avalon's common shares prior to the date of conversion. The convertible security matures 24 months after closing. Commencing 30 days after the expiry of the 4-month statutory hold applicable to the convertible security, Avalon has the right to repurchase the convertible security, subject to the holder's option to convert up to one third of the Face Value into Avalon common shares prior to this repurchase.

ACME Lithium Inc. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

ACME Lithium Inc. to Webcast Live at Virtual Battery Metals Investor Conference August 23rd

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada focused on lithium exploration today announced that Stephen Hanson, CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.

DATE: August 23rd, 2022
TIME: 11:30 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24 th , 25 th , 26 th

TINONE ANNOUNCES U.S. TRADING ON THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET UNDER SYMBOL TORCF

TINONE ANNOUNCES U.S. TRADING ON THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET UNDER SYMBOL TORCF

(TSX-V: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF)

TinOne Resources. Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (FRA: 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States and its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "TORCF". TinOne will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "TORC" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "57Z0".

ACME Lithium Announces New Lithium Discovery at Clayton Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Announces New Lithium Discovery at Clayton Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report positive sample results from the recently drilled DH-1 hole at its Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The Company's significant new lithium discovery has initiated Phase 2 planning and procurement of an expanded drilling and pump test program.

DH-1 was drilled to a total depth of 1400 feet (427) meters below ground surface and intersected multiple productive horizons including the targeted basal gravel aquifer at an approximate depth of 1,250 feet (381 meters) below ground surface (bgs).

Canada Silver Cobalt Appoints Gerhard Kiessling as Vice President Exploration

Canada Silver Cobalt Appoints Gerhard Kiessling as Vice President Exploration

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 17, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces the appointment of Gerhard Kiessling, P.Geo., as Vice President Exploration, succeeding Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., who will continue as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Alpha Lithium Reports First Operational Results in Hombre Muerto Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Reports First Operational Results in Hombre Muerto Salar, Argentina

-- Company Reports Vertical Electrical Sounding ("VES") Results on its Santo Tomas Property in Hombre Muerto Salar

-- Company Progresses Additional VES Campaign on its Gran Victoria Property in Hombre Muerto Salar

Fortune Minerals Negotiates Agreement in Principle to Extend the Term of Its 2015 Debentures

Fortune Minerals Negotiates Agreement in Principle to Extend the Term of Its 2015 Debentures

New United States Inflation Reduction Act includes measures to positively impact North American critical minerals supply chains

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement in principle with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 (the " 2015 Debentures ") to extend their maturity from August 12, 2022 to November 30, 2022. The extension of the maturity date of the 2015 Debentures remains subject to finalizing and executing definitive documentation between the Company and the holders of the 2015 Debentures (the " Extension Documents ").

