Belararox Raises $2.5 Million Via Placement

Energy Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Baselode Details Drill Program Strategy for the Hook Project

Baselode Details Drill Program Strategy for the Hook Project

  • Diamond drilling is underway at ACKIO targeting shallow, high-grade uranium mineralization
  • Video update with James Sykes on ACKIO's potential for high-grade unconformity uranium mineralization

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to offer an in-depth review of the strategy behind the recently started 10,000 m diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") as part of the larger Program for the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project").

For details on the Company's drill targets at ACKIO and within Hook, watch this video:

The video identifies target areas for each scope of the Program, including:

  1. Definition and delineation drilling within ACKIO;
  1. Reconnaissance drilling in proximity to ACKIO, i.e., within 1 km of the zone;
  1. Wildcat drilling targets with similarities to the Raven-Horseshoe basement-hosted uranium deposits.

"This video summarizes our exploration thesis for the Hook project along a regional crustal-scale structure. We're excited about the potential to discover more high-grade uranium with all three Program objectives; 1. extend and define the interpreted ACKIO footprints; 2. drill along sub-parallel structural trends within the ACKIO shadow; and 3. along a regional structural trend that extends for more than 10 kilometres. We see a lot of geological evidence that supports multiple zones of basement-hosted uranium mineralization on Hook, and we intend to drill-test new targets outside of ACKIO. These are exciting times for Baselode's shareholders as we embark on a new summer drill program while the uranium market continues to improve," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

ACKIO/Hook 2023 Summer Drill Program is Underway
10,000 metres of diamond drilling are planned for Hook this summer. The breakdown includes 7,500 metres allocated to delineation and expansion diamond drilling on ACKIO, and 2,500 metres partitioned in three to five areas for reconnaissance exploration to discover the next uranium zone on Hook. The ACKIO delineation and expansion part of the Program will first focus on the shallowest and/or the highest-grade uranium intersections defined in last years successful 22,500 metre drill campaign. Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups, and by limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths. The drill program is anticipated to be complete by October. The Company remains fully-funded to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Baselode Energy Corp.
FIND on the TSXV
info@baselode.com
www.baselode.com

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170480

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode EnergyTSXV:FINDEnergy Investing
FIND:CA
The Conversation (0)
Baselode Closes Final Tranche, Securing Full Proceeds of $5 Million

Baselode Closes Final Tranche, Securing Full Proceeds of $5 Million

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the final tranche, the Company sold 870,000 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$417,600.00 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 at any time on or before June 8th, 2025. The FT Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months expiring on October 10th, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Drill Program at ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Zone, Hook Project

Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Drill Program at ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Zone, Hook Project

  • Diamond drilling is underway at ACKIO targeting high-grade and shallow uranium mineralization

  • Updates will be released accordingly

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Baselode Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the second tranche, the Company sold 385,538 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$185,058.24 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 at any time on or before May 24, 2025. The FT Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months expiring on September 26, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Announces Closing of First Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$4.4 Million

Baselode Announces Closing of First Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$4.4 Million

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the first tranche, the Company sold 9,161,811 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$4,397,669 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 at any time on or before May 11, 2025. The FT Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months expiring on September 11, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Prepares for 10,000 Metre Drill Program at ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Zone, Hook Project

Baselode Prepares for 10,000 Metre Drill Program at ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Zone, Hook Project

  • 10,000 metres diamond drilling includes 7,500 metres dedicated to delineation and expansion at ACKIO, and 2,500 metres dedicated to exploring for new zones of mineralization
  • Drilling anticipated to start in June

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for the diamond drilling program (the "Program") scheduled to start in June for the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") and the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project").

A total of 10,000 metres of diamond drilling are planned for Hook this summer. The breakdown includes 7,500 metres allocated to delineation and expansion diamond drilling on ACKIO, and 2,500 metres partitioned in three to five areas for reconnaissance exploration aimed at discovering the next uranium zone on Hook. The ACKIO delineation and expansion part of the Program will first focus on the shallowest and/or the highest-grade uranium intersections defined in last years successful 22,500 metre drill campaign. Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups, and by limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths. The drill program is anticipated to start in June, with logistical planning and site preparation visits already being organized.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Consolidated Uranium to Acquire the Past Producing Huemul Uranium-Vanadium-Copper Project in Argentina

Consolidated Uranium to Acquire the Past Producing Huemul Uranium-Vanadium-Copper Project in Argentina

Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR", the "Company", "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into two purchase agreements to acquire 100% of the Huemul-Agua Botada Uranium-Vanadium-Copper Mine (" Huemul ") and surrounding prospective ground totalling ~27,350 hectares located in the Malargüe department of southern Mendoza province, Argentina (Figure 1) (collectively referred to as the "Huemul Project" ). Huemul was Argentina´s first producing Uranium mine and operated between 1955 and 1975, recording approximately 500,000 pounds of historical U 3 O 8 production before it closed in 1976. 1

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Mobilizes Team and Crew For Drill Program at Geikie Uranium Project

CanAlaska Mobilizes Team and Crew For Drill Program at Geikie Uranium Project

Drilling Focused on Discovery of Shallow High-Grade Basement-Hosted Uranium

Three High Priority Target Areas to be Drill Tested

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Proposes to Spinout Five Nickel Properties

CanAlaska Proposes to Spinout Five Nickel Properties

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") announces that it intends to spinout five of its nickel properties: Halfway Lake, Resting Lake, Hunter, Odei River and its recently acquired Mel nickel deposit lease and claims (the "Nickel Properties"). It is expected that the spinout of the Nickel Properties would be effected through a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which CanAlaska would transfer the Nickel Properties to a wholly-owned subsidiary, Core Nickel Corp. ("Core Nickel"), in consideration for common shares of Core Nickel. The Core Nickel shares would then be distributed to CanAlaska's shareholders pro rata their interest in CanAlaska resulting in CanAlaska's shareholders owning shares in two public companies upon completion of the Arrangement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Stakes Voyager Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Stakes Voyager Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

Historical Uranium Showings Up to 0.797% U3O8 Within Voyager Project Area

Strategically Located 30 Kilometres South of Key Lake Uranium Mine and Mill

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Global Private Streaming Platform

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Global Private Streaming Platform

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities
Critical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets
Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial ESG Sponsor: Socialsuite
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, CDPQ, Amex Exploration, Out of the Box Capital, Amvest Capital, INFOR Financial, Global Business Reports, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY Technology
Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World, LFG Equities
Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants, The Prospector

THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Québec City, June 19-21, 2023 is pleased to announce the launch of THE Global Private Streaming Platform dedicated to virtual attendance limited availability through registration only.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Consolidated Uranium Announces Drill Results from Daneros and Rim Mines and Acquisition of Key Surrounding Properties in Utah

Consolidated Uranium Announces Drill Results from Daneros and Rim Mines and Acquisition of Key Surrounding Properties in Utah

Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR", the "Company", "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) is pleased to announce the results of recently completed drilling programs at its past-producing Daneros and Rim uranium and vanadium mines in south-eastern Utah. Following the successful drill programs, the Company has acquired ten State of Utah uranium and vanadium leases, covering approximately 4,760 acres in the Rim Mine and Sage Plain project areas and 275 unpatented lode mining claims in the Daneros Mine, Rim Mine and Sage Plain project areas. These important additions to CUR's property portfolio cover a combined area of approximately 10,070 acres. The new mining claims staked by CUR are not subject to any underlying agreements and do not carry any royalty obligations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Aclara Announces Change in Board of Directors

TECPETROL PROVIDES AN UPDATE REGARDING ITS OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION

Platinex Receives Exploration Permits for W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project and Provides Update on Shining Tree and Heenan Mallard Gold Projects

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Announces Change in Board of Directors

Base Metals Investing

Platinex Receives Exploration Permits for W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project and Provides Update on Shining Tree and Heenan Mallard Gold Projects

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Completes Purchase of Industrial Site in Thunder Bay as Key Next Step in Becoming Ontario's First Vertically Integrated Lithium Producer

Base Metals Investing

Xander Resources Announces AGM Results, Appointment of New Director and Adoption of New Omnibus Incentive Plan

×