Barrick's 2025 Annual Information Form and Other Documents Now Available

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) (TSX:ABX) ("Barrick") today announced that its 2025 Annual Report, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F are now available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), EDGAR (www.sec.gov) and on Barrick's website.

In addition, Barrick has filed technical reports for each of the Pueblo Viejo Mine and the Kibali Gold Mine, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The technical reports are available on SEDAR+, EDGAR and on Barrick's website.

To access the above-mentioned documents, please visit www.barrick.com. Shareholders may also receive a copy of Barrick's audited financial statements without charge upon request to Barrick's Investor Relations Department, 161 Bay Street, Suite 3700, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1 or to investor@barrick.com.

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX'.

Investor Relations Contact
 Media Contact
Barrick Mining Corporation
 Brunswick Group
Cleve Rueckert, +1 775 397 5443
 Carole Cable, +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
cleveland.rueckert@barrick.com 
 barrick@brunswickgroup.com 



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

barrick-miningabx-cctsx-abxnyse-bgold-investing
ABX:CC
The Conversation (0)

Barrick Mining

None Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to Booth #2624B at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Tuesday,... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

RUA GOLD Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

Rua Gold INC. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZ: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that its common shares have begun trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol 'NZAUF'. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2... Keep Reading...
OTC Markets Group Welcomes RUA GOLD INC. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes RUA GOLD INC. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Rua Gold INC. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF; OTCQX: NZAUF), an exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Rua Gold INC. upgraded to OTCQX... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Expands South Zone 750 Metres to the East and Further Demonstrates Continuity Within High-Grade Core, Intersecting 618 Metres of 0.77% CuEq from Surface

American Eagle Expands South Zone 750 Metres to the East and Further Demonstrates Continuity Within High-Grade Core, Intersecting 618 Metres of 0.77% CuEq from Surface

Highlights: 618 m of 0.77% CuEq from surface in NAK25-80, linking high grade, at-surface gold rich mineralization to high-grade core at depth. Continuity from surface to depth: NAK25-80 builds on prior long-intervals, including NAK25-78: 802 m of 0.71% CuEq from surface, and strengthens... Keep Reading...
Pause in Trading

Pause in Trading

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Pause in TradingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Flow Metals

Flow Metals

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

Juggernaut Exploration Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Structured Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$10M

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NCX

New Age Metals Reports Up To 51.9% Antimony And 46.2 G/T Gold From Phase 2 Exploration At St. Alban's, Newfoundland

Related News

oil and gas investing

US-Iran Tensions Put Europe’s Gas Storage Plans at Risk

lithium investing

UK Enters Commercial Lithium Production with Geothermal Plant Launch

base metals investing

Juggernaut Exploration Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Structured Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$10M

base metals investing

Juggernaut Exploration Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Structured Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$10M

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Appointment of Vice President - International Projects

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Files Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report for Mirage Project

aluminum investing

2025 Financial Results