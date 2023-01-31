Barrick makes initial payment of $3 million to Balochistan

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) has paid the first US$3 million (approximately 750 million Pakistani rupees) to the Balochistan provincial government as part of the new Reko Diq partnership. After the signing of definitive agreements and completion of legal process last month, Barrick and the Government of Balochistan recently agreed upon the timetable for the disbursement of committed funds to the province.

Reko Diq Pakistan Country Manager Ali E. Rind handed over the cheque for $3 million to Secretary, Mines and Minerals Development Department, Mr. Saidal Khan Luni.

The new Reko Diq agreement ensures that benefits from the project start accruing to the people of Balochistan well before the mine goes into production through advance royalties and social development funds.

During peak construction the project is expected to employ approximately 7,500 people and once in production it will create around 4,000 long-term jobs. Barrick's policy of prioritizing local employment and suppliers will have a positive impact on the local economy. Barrick is working to set up community development committees to identify priority projects focused on food security, environmental management and access to education, healthcare and potable water.

The company plans to finish the Reko Diq feasibility study update by the end of 2024, with 2028 targeted for first production.

Subject to the updated feasibility study, Reko Diq is envisaged as a conventional open pit and milling operation, producing a high-quality copper-gold concentrate. It will be constructed in two phases, starting with a plant that will be able to process approximately 40 million tonnes of ore per annum which could be doubled in five years following first production from phase one. With its unique combination of large scale, low strip and good grade, Reko Diq will be a multi-generational mine with a life of at least 40 years.

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "target", "plans", "will", "would", "expect", "ensure", "provide", "is working", "future", "commitment" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: the planned updating of the historical Reko Diq feasibility study; the future construction, development and operation of the Reko Diq project, including the anticipated timeline for construction and first production; the contemplated life of mine of the Reko Diq project; the anticipated sharing of the benefits from the Reko Diq project with Barrick's host governments and communities including social development and public health programs, future community development committees and priority projects focused on food security, environmental management and access to education, healthcare and potable water; and expectations regarding financial performance and other outlook or guidance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper or certain other commodities (such as diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation and development and for which additional technical, engineering and other analysis is required; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in development, construction and mining activities; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; the failure to obtain key licenses by governmental authorities; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan or the Province of Balochistan; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; risks associated with illegal and artisanal mining; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; damage to Barrick's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Barrick's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with Barrick's expectations; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; litigation; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, Barrick; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages related to climate change; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Reserve Replacement and New Opportunities Secure Kibali's +10-Year Plan

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Africa's largest gold mine, Kibali, is again on track to replace its reserves beyond the ounces depleted by mining in the previous year, while new growth opportunities will also support its +10-year business plan and its status as one of Barrick's Tier One 1 assets.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow told media here today that Kibali's prolific KCD orebody was continuing to deliver additional value with current drilling focused on converting resources into reserves and exploring the lodes which are still open down plunge. In addition, the Mengu Hill, Ikanva and Gorumbwa targets are showing the potential for joining Kibali's underground portfolio.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

