Barrick Announces Leadership Appointments

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today announced the appointments of James J. McGuire as Chief Legal and Policy Officer and Woo Lee as Chief Global Affairs Officer. Both will report to Barrick's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Hill, and will be members of the Executive Committee.

Mr. McGuire brings over 30 years of legal (civil and criminal) experience representing leading corporations, financial institutions, and individuals on a wide range of complex legal and policy matters. As Chief Legal and Policy Officer, Jim will oversee Barrick's legal, compliance, regulatory, and public policy functions. Poupak Bahamin will become Barrick's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer and will remain a member of Barrick's Executive Committee.

Jim joins Barrick from Greenspoon Marder LLP, where he was a Litigation Partner and Managing Partner of the New York office. Prior to private practice he served as a federal criminal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York and was a law clerk to a distinguished U.S. District Judge. Jim was educated at Harvard Law School (graduating cum laude), the London School of Economics (Rhodes Scholar), University of Oxford (Rhodes Scholar), and Yale University (graduating cum laude with distinction).

Mr. Lee has worked at Barrick for over 11 years, most recently as Senior Vice President and Head of Government & Corporate Affairs, Asia Pacific, where he worked with government officials, business and community leaders to advance the Company's strategic objectives. As Chief Global Affairs Officer, Woo will lead Barrick's global government affairs strategy in all markets as well as manage government and sovereign relationships.

Woo has over 30 years of experience in Washington, China and East Asia and worked as a U.S. diplomat in the State Department, where he held senior posts at American embassies and consulates across the APAC region. Woo's foreign languages are Chinese, Japanese and Korean, and he holds a bachelor's degree from Yale University.

These appointments reflect Barrick's strengthened focus on government engagement and public policy as core capabilities that support the Company's strategy, license to operate, and long-term value creation.

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX'.

