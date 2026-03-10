Banyan Gold Continues to Intersect High-Grade Gold Mineralization in Airstrip, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN,OTC:BYAGF)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce additional drill results with high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization in the Airstrip Deposit ("Airstrip") at its AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada.

Airstrip Highlights:

  • AX-25-708 - 1.49 g/t Au over 8.8 metres ("m")*, 0.59 g/t Au over 50.1m, 0.62 g/t Au over 28.6m, AND 6.80 g/t au over 9.3m*, within 3.66 g/t Au over 17.6m*; includes high-grade interval of 18.90 g/t Au over 0.4m*, 20.30 g/t Au over 0.3m, and 35.98 g/t Au over 1.6m*

  • AX-25-782 - 2.99 g/t Au over 5.7m including high-grade interval of 13.20 g/t Au over 1.0m, AND 0.47 g/t Au over 32.8m;

  • AX-25-784 - 1.27 g/t Au over 8.5m;

  • AX-25-804 - 1.42 g/t Au over 3.7m, 1.79 g/t Au over 1.4m, and 1.94 g/t Au over 8.9m, all within 0.50 g/t Au over 102.7m.

*Note: some intervals for AX-25-708 previously reported in news release dated November 13, 2025 - portion of assays were pending at the time

"These results indicate ongoing improvement in the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization associated with skarn-style alteration within the Airstrip deposit," said Tara Christie, President and CEO. "With our exploration season underway with four drills turning and a fifth set to begin shortly, we are confident that our 2026 drill program will be transformative, building on the successful targeting of high-grade gold and silver achieved in 2025."

"Step out intersections at the edges of the conceptual pit, specifically AX-25-784 and AX-25-804, demonstrate significant potential for converting a substantial portion of waste blocks into ore in our upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") update and extending the mineralized envelope (see Figure 2)," stated Duncan Mackay, Vice President of Exploration. "In 2025, 70 drillholes returned assays [from Airstrip] successfully intersected strongly mineralized intervals. The high success rate of drilling in Airstrip demonstrates the consistent nature of mineralization within the deposit, further de-risking the project as we continue improving mineral domain continuity and expanding the indicated resource footprint. There are results from 56 drill holes from the 2025 program pending."

Figure 1: Plan map of highlight gold intersections at AurMac.
Figure 2: Cross-section 467000mE in Airstrip (See Figure 1). High-grade mineralization associated with calc-silicate alteration in Cal 1 and Cal 2 (orange units above) indicates the potential for substantial waste block conversion and extension of the mineralized envelope with continued drilling towards hole AX-25-807 (see news release dated February 8, 2026).
Figure 3: Diamond drill core from AX-25-804. Calc-silicate alteration or skarn associated with sulphide replacement mineralization hosts high-grade gold mineralization typical of the Airstrip Deposit (See Figure 2).
Figure 4: Cross-section 466775mE (See Figure 1) in Airstrip. High-grade gold mineralization intersected in AX-25-784 has potential to convert up-dip waste blocks in the Airstrip deposit and highlights the potential for near-surface high-grade mineralization.
Figure 5: Cross-section 467875mE (See Figure 1) in Airstrip. High-grade gold mineralization intersected in AX-25-795 and -792 is situated in a 500m step-out from the main deposit area within a conceptual satellite pit. Domains intersected here have potential to significantly expand the mineralized footprint of Airstrip as well as the potential to convert up-dip waste blocks and highlight the potential for near-surface high-grade mineralization, warranting further exploration along strike of the main deposit.

Table 1: Diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Airstrip in this release

HOLE NUMBER

depth from

depth to

Au Interval (m)

Au Interval (g/t)

AX-25-663

77.5

88.0

10.5

0.31

and

98.5

100.0

1.5

0.43

and

177.5

198.2

20.7

0.34

including

193.1

194.6

1.5

2.60

and

242.5

243.2

0.7

0.33

AX-25-680

99.9

101.2

1.3

0.30

and

222.6

256.4

33.8

0.24

including

222.6

223.6

1.0

1.63

and

301.1

308.8

7.7

0.71

including

301.1

302.0

0.9

3.81

AX-25-708*

24.0

25.5

1.5

0.44

and*

49.5

58.3

8.8

1.49

including*

57.1

58.3

1.2

7.60

including*

57.9

58.3

0.4

18.90

and

84.4

134.5

50.1

0.59

including

91.1

91.4

0.3

20.30

and including

104.9

133.5

28.6

0.62

including

132.2

132.6

0.4

12.10

and*

163.9

181.5

17.6

3.66

including*

164.8

174.1

9.3

6.80

including*

171.9

173.5

1.6

35.98

AX-25-718

8.1

26.2

18.1

0.41

including

21.8

23.2

1.4

2.93

and

66.0

67.1

1.1

0.31

AX-25-726

57.9

58.9

1.0

1.96

AX-25-733

4.3

13.4

9.1

0.42

including

10.7

12.0

1.3

1.12

and

106.7

108.2

1.5

0.31

and

122.0

123.0

1.0

0.88

AX-25-738

106.4

107.1

0.7

0.34

and

121.2

124.0

2.8

0.46

and

164.5

188.5

24.0

0.28

including

174.8

175.8

1.0

1.06

and

188.0

188.5

0.5

0.94

AX-25-740

25.0

26.5

1.5

0.30

and

86.1

87.2

1.1

1.37

and

98.1

100.0

1.9

0.72

AX-25-745

25.5

29.5

4.0

0.40

and

47.5

49.0

1.5

0.30

and

144.5

146.0

1.5

0.36

and

151.5

175.5

24.0

0.29

including

174.1

175.5

1.4

1.95

and

206.0

220.5

14.5

0.46

including

210.0

211.5

1.5

1.30

and

244.0

249.0

5.0

1.18

including

244.0

245.0

1.0

5.14

AX-25-753

31.5

33.1

1.6

0.56

and

90.9

118.9

28.0

0.36

including

90.9

92.4

1.5

1.08

and including

112.1

116.6

4.5

0.54

and

142.9

167.9

25.0

0.62

including

146.0

167.9

21.9

0.66

and

183.1

184.4

1.3

0.61

and

198.6

201.7

3.1

0.77

including

199.6

200.2

0.6

2.14

and

222.5

224.0

1.5

0.30

AX-25-778

81.0

82.5

1.5

0.58

and

88.0

97.0

9.0

0.34

and

102.7

103.5

0.8

1.23

and

113.5

114.4

0.9

0.69

and

172.3

179.1

6.8

0.37

and

191.4

192.7

1.3

0.34

and

201.6

202.7

1.1

0.43

AX-25-782

15.2

16.8

1.6

0.45

and

25.8

26.9

1.1

0.53

and

32.0

40.6

8.6

0.33

including

32.0

36.5

4.5

0.44

and

50.3

53.3

3.0

0.49

and

67.8

73.7

5.9

0.52

including

67.8

68.4

0.6

3.01

and

81.0

81.4

0.4

0.82

and

111.9

117.6

5.7

2.99

including

114.6

117.6

3.0

5.30

including

114.6

115.6

1.0

13.20

and

152.9

185.7

32.8

0.47

including

181.3

182.8

1.5

3.30

and

211.4

215.4

4.0

0.36

and

221.0

222.5

1.5

1.06

AX-25-784

3.0

11.5

8.5

1.27

including

3.0

7.6

4.6

2.02

and

42.5

44.4

1.9

0.71

including

43.7

44.4

0.7

1.33

and

59.0

60.5

1.5

0.82

AX-25-785

36.2

37.2

1.0

0.35

and

39.8

41.2

1.4

0.40

and

54.0

55.4

1.4

0.31

AX-25-787

8.9

10.1

1.2

2.75

and

34.8

36.3

1.5

0.30

and

51.0

52.5

1.5

0.56

AX-25-789

16.0

17.5

1.5

0.35

and

46.1

53.1

7.0

1.11

including

46.1

50.1

4.0

1.78

including

49.1

50.1

1.0

4.44

and

88.1

121.1

33.0

0.30

including

88.1

97.2

9.1

0.58

including

88.1

88.7

0.6

4.07

and

127.5

129.0

1.5

0.35

and

156.5

161.0

4.5

0.37

AX-25-795

83.4

90.9

7.5

0.29

and

118.7

134.1

15.4

0.38

including

124.0

134.1

10.1

0.40

AX-25-804

17.0

19.3

2.3

0.37

and

25.3

26.8

1.5

0.30

and

48.3

49.8

1.5

0.40

and

83.8

186.5

102.7

0.50

including

85.3

89.0

3.7

1.42

and including

101.6

103.0

1.4

1.79

and including

114.7

123.6

8.9

1.94

including

117.4

119.2

1.8

6.65

and including

153.5

154.5

1.0

5.04

and including

179.7

180.4

0.7

8.77

and

204.5

237.9

33.4

0.28

including

215.0

220.4

5.4

0.92

including

220.0

220.4

0.4

5.22

Note: Calculated true widths for drillholes are approx. 90% of reported drill widths.
Calculated true width for AX-25-782 is approx. 40% of reported drill widths.
*Portions of drillhole AX-25-708 were awaiting further re-assay and some intervals have been previously released (see news release dated November 13, 2025).

Table 2: Collar Locations for drillholes in this release

HOLE ID

EASTING (m)

NORTHING (m)

ELEVATION (m)

Depth (m)

Azimuth

Dip

AX-25-663

467932

7083936

794

249.9

0

-60

AX-25-680

467502

7083482

792

373.4

0

-60

AX-25-708

467001

7083858

772

190.5

0

-60

AX-25-718

466561

7084049

737

67.1

0

-60

AX-25-726

467297

7084051

790

115.8

0

-60

AX-25-733

467744

7083895

792

140.5

0

-60

AX-25-738

466389

7083902

717

201.2

0

-60

AX-25-740

466378

7083954

715

157.0

0

-60

AX-25-745

466604

7083702

747

257.6

0

-60

AX-25-753

466707

7083777

759

234.8

0

-60

AX-25-778

466540

7083920

733

202.7

0

-60

AX-25-782

466814

7084002

771

251.5

170

-75

AX-25-784

466741

7084070

763

65.5

0

-60

AX-25-785

466793

7084070

766

65.5

0

-60

AX-25-787

466704

7084072

757

65.5

0

-60

AX-25-789

467795

7084042

793

202.7

0

-60

AX-25-795

467883

7084089

792

146.3

0

-60

AX-25-804

466999

7083799

779

248.4

0

-60

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ‎defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.‎ Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the information.

Upcoming Events

  • SMI Zurich, Switzerland, March 18 -19

  • Italy Roadshow - Milan March 23

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ‎ounces of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ‎Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43‑101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit

Gold Cut-Off (g/t)

Tonnage
(M Tonnes)

Average Gold Grade (g/t)

Contained Gold (Moz)

Indicated MRE

Airstrip

0.30

27.7

0.69

0.611

Powerline

0.30

84.8

0.61

1.663

Total Combined Indicated MRE

0.30

112.5

0.63

2.274

Inferred MRE

Airstrip

0.30

10.1

0.75

0.245

Powerline

0.30

270.4

0.60

5.208

Total Combined Inferred MRE

0.30

280.6

0.60

5.453

Notes to Table 3:

  1. The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

  2. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.

  3. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ‎and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ‎Indicated Mineral Resource.

  4. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.[1]

  5. The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ‎ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ‎Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43‑101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corporation ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF Banyan Gold CorpORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"
Tara Christie
President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com
Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations, Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion, the potential for the 2026 drill program to be transformative, mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

[1]The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Banyan Gold Corp.
BYN:CC
