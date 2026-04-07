Ballard Announces Q1 2026 Results Conference Call

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 5th, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review first quarter 2026 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-833-821-2814 (Canada/US toll free). Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com), in the 'Latest News' section. Following the call, a link to the webcast will be available in the 'Investor Hub' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.

Further Information
Sumit Kundu –Investor Relations +1.604.453.3517 or investors@ballard.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-announces-q1-2026-results-conference-call-302736272.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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