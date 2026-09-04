Ball Over Everything in NBA® 2K27 Now Available Worldwide

Experience balanced two-way gameplay, run the first Co-Ed City featuring new environments, rewrite history in the all-new MyCAREER Eras mode, and more
E xecutive Summary :
- Now Available Worldwide : NBA 2K27 is now available on PS5, XBOX Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch™ 2 in three editions: Standard ($69.99) featuring Victor Wembanyama, Deluxe ($99.99) featuring Caitlin Clark, and the limited-time Ultra ($149.99) featuring Derrick Rose, available for a limited time through 11:59 PM PT on September 6, 2026.*
- Community-driven Enhancements : Key enhancements including a co-ed City experience, overhauled and balanced gameplay, a new MyCAREER Eras mode, 100-year MyNBA universe, new MyPLAYER Builder options, the expansive "Fire & Concrete" MyCAREER Story, and so much more.
Today, 2K announced that NBA® 2K27 , the latest iteration of the NBA video game franchise developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K, is now available worldwide on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), XBOX Series X|S, PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch™ 2. NBA 2K27 arrives with overhauled gameplay and new depth across every mode, from the court to The City to the front office.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260904939902/en/
Today, 2K announced that NBA® 2K27, the latest iteration of the NBA video game franchise developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K, is now available worldwide on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), XBOX Series X|S, PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch™ 2. NBA 2K27 arrives with overhauled gameplay and new depth across every mode, from the court to The City to the front office.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni_MOtxFif4
"With overhauled, balanced gameplay at its core, this year's release introduces a depth of content and features to satisfy every kind of player," said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. "From the new MyCAREER Eras mode and the first Co-Ed City in franchise history, to a 100-year MyNBA Legacy and Player XP on every MyTEAM card, every aspect of NBA 2K27 has been built to give players more ways to compete."
What's New in NBA 2K27
- Gameplay - Overhauled, Balanced, and Driven by Skill : NBA 2K27 overhauls both ends of the floor, powered by ProPLAY®. New offensive tools give players the creative freedom to separate from defenders, from step-through up-and-unders to a fully customizable dribbling suite. On the other end, defensive stoppers will experience redesigned hands-up defense, an overhauled shot contest system, expanded defensive cutoffs, and a new collision system while a revamped Takeover system and smarter AI bring every possession to life.
Philadelphia 76ers' guard Tyrese Maxey and Gameplay Director Mike Wang detail the latest gameplay improvements in the NBA 2K27 Gameplay Courtside Report Video .
- Welcome to the First Co-ed City : For the first time, players can build a female MyPLAYER to take to The City. Now male and female MyPLAYERs compete side by side across every multiplayer mode in The City - with all MyPLAYERs built on the exact same framework for on-court performance parity. Inspired by community feedback, The REC, The Theater, Ante-Up, and Seasonal Parks all feature brand-new environments. The REC now rotates between five distinct venues each game, a legendary court joins Street Kings, and new Daily Rivals mode puts daily standings on the line. The City also adds the all-new Crew HQ, a dedicated home base for squads to practice, ranked competition, private games, Crew progression, and seasonal tournaments, and Casual Corner, an optional rookie-friendly hub for players to find their footing. Jaylen Brown and Erick Boenisch of Visual Concepts break down the latest updates coming to The City in the NBA 2K27 City Courtside Report .
- MyCAREER : NBA 2K27 delivers one of the biggest updates to MyCAREER in years giving players unprecedented control over the path they take to the top. Players can run the NBA across one of five legendary eras in the brand-new MyCAREER Eras mode, live out a modern comeback story in "Fire & Concrete," the most expansive cinematic narrative in the series to date, or team up with a friend in the first co-op* MyCAREER in franchise history.
- Back to Basics in MyNBA : MyNBA gets back to basics with a rebuilt core franchise experience: community-requested roster tools, improved CBA contract negotiations, and an all-new GM Trust system that puts a player's executive reputation on the line. Topping it off is MyNBA Legacy, a brand-new player-locked RPG experience spanning a 100-year universe. Jeff Schrader of Visual Concepts breaks down the latest updates coming to MyNBA in the NBA 2K27 MyNBA Courtside Report .
- More MyPLAYER Builder Versatility, New Female Builds : The most versatile MyPLAYER Builder in franchise history. Shaped by strategic Badge Tokens, reworked Badge Progression, and the all-new Synergy system. For the first time, players can create female MyPLAYERs and take them into the now co-ed City. San Antonio Spurs' Center Victor Wembanyama and Gameplay Producer Bryant Colon break down the biggest MyPLAYER Builder updates in the NBA 2K27 MyPLAYER Builder Courtside Report video.
- Level Up In MyTEAM With Player XP And Expanded Exchange : MyTEAM in NBA 2K27 is built around a single idea: that every card has value. An expanded Exchange now accepts any Player Card (Free Agent cards excluded), an all-new Player XP system lets every card level up through play, and the Auction House is unified across PS5, XBOX Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch™ 2, creating the largest pool of community-listed cards in MyTEAM history. Fan-favorite modes Triple Threat Online and Clutch Time Online also return as part of a rotating slate of limited-time modes. San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle and Jonathan Smith of Visual Concepts break down the latest MyTEAM updates in the NBA 2K27 MyTEAM Courtside Report video .
- Call the Shots on the Court and From the Front Office in The W and MyWNBA : MyWNBA and The W include dedicated single-player experiences. Updates include a Build-as-You-Go progression model, an updated Game Attribute System, all-new Team Badges and Teammate Badges and tools to run a WNBA franchise. Check out the NBA 2K27 The W and MyWNBA Courtside Report .
- NBA 2K HQ App . Players can download the NBA 2K HQ app to create builds from anywhere and upload them directly to their console, or share with friends via QR code. The app also includes Crew and friend messaging, daily leaderboards and rewards tracking, improved Face Scan, and mobile-exclusive daily login rewards.
What's New for NBA 2K27 on Nintendo Switch 2
On Nintendo Switch 2, NBA 2K27 delivers a 60 FPS Performance Mode for the first time, with Fidelity Mode also available. The Switch 2 version adds party-style motion mini-games built around Switch 2 technology, including a 3PT Contest, Blacktop-style games, a Dunk Contest, and Pop-a-Shot. It also supports GameShare, and full mouse support.
Enhanced Visual Fidelity on PC with NVIDIA DLSS 5
NBA 2K27 supports NVIDIA DLSS 5 , raising the bar of visual fidelity even further by introducing 3D-Guided Neural Rendering exclusively for GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. Developed in close collaboration between NVIDIA and Visual Concepts, DLSS 5 boosts the visual quality of materials and lighting to deliver a jump in photorealism across the game all while preserving the integrity of athlete scans. DLSS 5 is optional for those with GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs GeForce NOW Ultimate.
Visit the NBA 2K27 official website for more information. Follow NBA 2K27 on TikTok , Instagram , X , YouTube , and Facebook for the latest NBA 2K27 news.
Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K27 is rated E for Everyone from the ESRB.
Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). NBA 2K27 is officially licensed by the NBA, the WNBA, the WNBPA, and PLYRS UNTD, the consumer-facing, commercial brand of the NBPA.
*Prices based on 2K's suggested retail price. Actual retail price may vary. See local retailers for more info and availability.
**Online play requires an Internet connection and NBA 2K Account. Console online play requires separate paid subscription. Terms apply.
About 2K
Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union, Cloud Chamber, Gearbox and HB Studios. 2K's portfolio currently includes several AAA, sports and entertainment brands, including global powerhouse NBA® 2K; renowned BioShock®, Borderlands®, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization® and XCOM® brands; popular WWE® 2K and WWE® SuperCard franchises, TopSpin® as well as the critically and commercially acclaimed PGA TOUR® 2K. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2K.com and on the Company's official social media channels.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Our strategy is to create hit entertainment experiences, delivered on every platform relevant to our audience through a variety of sound business models. Our pillars - creativity, innovation, and efficiency - guide us as we strive to create the highest quality, most captivating experiences for our consumers. The Company's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com .
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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, including statements relating to Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.'s ("Take-Two," the "Company," "we," "us," or similar pronouns) outlook, are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for our future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including risks relating to the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games; the risks of conducting business internationally, including as a result of unforeseen geopolitical events; the impact of changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, including on our short-term investment portfolio; the impact of inflation; volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on key management and product development personnel; our dependence on our NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles; our ability to leverage opportunities on PlayStation®5 and XBOX Series X|S; factors affecting our mobile business, such as player acquisition costs; and the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games.
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