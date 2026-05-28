BacTech Environmental Corporation Receives First Quarterly Update from Crystal Research Associates

BacTech Environmental Corporation Receives First Quarterly Update from Crystal Research Associates

(TheNewswire)

BacTech Environmental Corporation

Toronto, Ontario — TheNewswire — May 28, 2026 — BacTech Environmental Corporation (CSE: BAC,OTC:BCCEF | OTCQB: BCCEF) announced today that Crystal Research Associates ("CRA"), a firm retained by the Company to provide paid investment research, has published its first quarterly research update following the comprehensive Executive Informational Overview® issued in January of this year. The update is available at www.bactechgreen.com under the Investors/Research Coverage section.

 

About BacTech Environmental Corporation

BacTech Environmental Corporation is a green metallurgy company focused on transforming mine concentrates and toxic mining waste into new value streams and cleaner futures. Using its proprietary BacOx™ bio-oxidation and Zero-Tailings bioleaching technologies, BacTech recovers critical and base metals — including gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper — while permanently stabilizing harmful elements such as arsenic and eliminating Acid Rock Drainage. The Company is currently advancing projects in Ecuador, the Sudbury Basin in Ontario, Canada, and Peru, with a mission to protect communities, restore environments, and create sustainable value for all stakeholders. BacTech is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: BAC,OTC:BCCEF) and trades on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: BCCEF).

Ross Orr, President and CEO of BacTech, is responsible for the content of this press release

borr@bactechgreen.com + 416-346-5529

 

About Crystal Research Associates

Crystal Research Associates LLC is an independent investment research firm that produces in-depth, institutional-quality research on public companies. CRA's Executive Informational Overview® (EIO®) reports are designed to provide investors with comprehensive, factual coverage of companies across a wide range of sectors. CRA research is distributed to a broad network of institutional and retail investors. For more information, visit www.crystalra.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in commodity prices, the ability to obtain required financing, regulatory approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public filings. BacTech does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

 

Investor Contact

Ross Orr

President & CEO BacTech Environmental Corporation

37 King Street East, Suite 409 Toronto, Ontario M5C1E9

Tel: (416) 813-0303 x222

Email: info@bactechgreen.com

www.bactechgreen.com

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