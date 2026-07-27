BacTech Announces the Passing of Director Jay Richardson

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario July 27, 2026 TheNewswire - BacTech Environmental Corporation ("BacTech" or the "Company") (CSE: BAC,OTC:BCCEF) (OTC: BCCEF) announces with great sadness the passing of James A. "Jay" Richardson, a Director of the Company and Chair of its Audit Committee, on July 25, 2026, following an illness.
Jay served on BacTech's board with distinction, bringing to the Company the judgment and rigour of a long and accomplished career in finance and corporate governance. A retired Partner of KPMG (UK) and Clarkson Gordon / Arthur Young (Canada and Singapore), Jay was Managing Partner of James A. Richardson & Partner following his retirement from KPMG in 1993. Over his career he served as board chair, director, and audit committee chair or member of more than a dozen listed public companies, including as Chairman of Argus Corporation and Interim CEO of Liberty Mines. He was equally devoted to the charitable sector, serving on the boards of numerous organizations including the Textile Museum of Canada, RiverBrink Art Museum, Life Saving Therapies Network and Craft Ontario, and as Chair of the Weir Foundation.
"Jay was far more than a director to us — he was a trusted advisor, a mentor, and a friend," said Ross Orr, President and CEO of BacTech. "He treated colleagues like family, gave generously of his time and wisdom, and held us to the highest standard while doing it with warmth and humour. On behalf of the board and employees of BacTech, we extend our deepest condolences to his family. He will be greatly missed."
The board will address the composition of the Audit Committee in due course.
About BacTech Environmental Corporation
BacTech Environmental Corporation is a leader in commercial bioleaching, utilizing naturally occurring bacteria to recover valuable metals while stabilizing harmful elements such as arsenic. The Company is advancing a fully permitted 50-tonne-per-day bioleach facility in Tenguel–Ponce Enríquez, Ecuador, and is developing its proprietary Zero-Tailings critical minerals recovery technology in Sudbury, Canada.
BacTech trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: BAC,OTC:BCCEF), the OTCQB (OTCQB: BCCEF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: 0BT1).
For further information, please contact:
Ross Orr, President & CEO
BacTech Environmental Corporation
Email: borr@bactechgreen.com
Phone: 416-346-5529
The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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