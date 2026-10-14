B2Gold Third Quarter 2026 Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Third Quarter 2026 Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its third quarter 2026 financial and operational results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 9:00 am PCT / 11:00 am ET. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

  • Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (833) 821-2803
  • International: +1 (647) 846-2419
  • Webcast: access link

The conference call will be available for playback for two weeks by dialing toll-free in the U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay access code 9332075. All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay access code 9332075.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a responsible international gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. B2Gold has operating gold mines in Canada, Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries.

Source: B2Gold Corp.                


For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.B2Gold.com or contact: Rebecca Henare VP, IR & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 investor@B2Gold.com Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 investor@B2Gold.com

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