Gold Investing News

TSXV: AZM
OTCQX: AZMTF

Azimut Exploration Inc. (" Azimut " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) is pleased to announce the closing of two transactions in respect of the Eleonore South and Wabamisk properties in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec (see press release of August 8, 2022 ).

The Eleonore South transaction involved the Company exchanging its interest in the Eleonore South joint venture (" ELSJV ") for 2.9 million of Azimut's issued and outstanding common shares (" Shares "), which Azimut cancelled upon acquisition. In addition, the reduction in Shares resulted in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (" Agnico Eagle ") having an approximately 10.09% ownership interest in the Shares. Azimut also announces that it has entered into an amended and restated investor rights agreement which provides Agnico Eagle with certain rights as described below.

Eleonore South Transaction

Azimut sold its 23.77% participating interest in the ELSJV to affiliates of (i) Newmont Corporation (TSX: NGT) (NYSE: NEM) and (ii) Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX: FURY) (NYSE: FURY).

In consideration for the sale of its interest in the ELSJV, Azimut received 2.9 million Shares that were directly or indirectly controlled by Newmont. The return of these Shares to treasury required their cancellation, which reduced the number of issued and outstanding Shares to 79,293,844. This cancellation resulted in a reduction in the Company's issued and outstanding Shares by approximately 3.5% and consequently results in an increase of approximately 3.7% of shareholders' respective interests in Azimut, including the 100%-owned flagship Elmer Property.

The ELSJV was considered a non-core asset for the Company after it announced a gold discovery on the Elmer Property in January 2020 . Azimut is actively delineating the Patwon Gold Zone on the Elmer Property and advancing a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate.

Wabamisk Transaction

Newmont has exercised its right to voluntarily withdraw from the Wabamisk joint venture and ceases to be a participant. In connection with such withdrawal, Newmont transferred its 51% participating interest in the Wabamisk joint venture to Azimut, resulting in Azimut regaining a 100% interest in the 333 mining claims forming the Wabamisk Property.

The mineral rights transfer forms for the Eleonore South and Wabamisk transactions have been filed with the Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles (Québec).

Strategic Investor

As a result of the cancellation of 2.9 million Shares in connection with the Eleonore South transaction, Agnico Eagle's ownership of Azimut's Shares increased from approximately 9.74% to 10.09%.

Since 2020, Agnico Eagle has participated in three of the Company's financings (see press releases of February 26, 2020 , June 23, 2021 , and July 16, 2021 regarding such financings) . Azimut's management is pleased by Agnico Eagle's continued interest in the Company's progress on the Elmer Gold project.

Immediately following the closing of the Eleonore South transaction, Agnico Eagle and Azimut entered into an amended and restated investor rights agreement pursuant to which, among other things, Agnico Eagle was granted the right to participate in future equity issuances in order to maintain its pro rata ownership in Azimut at the time of such issuance or to acquire up to a 12% ownership interest in Azimut.

About Azimut

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. Azimut is actively advancing its wholly-owned flagship Elmer Gold Project to the initial resource stage in the James Bay region.

Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMine TM expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, with 79.3 million shares issued and outstanding.

www.azimut-exploration.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect Azimut's current expectations regarding future events. To the extent that any statements in this press release contain information that is not historical, the statements are essentially forward-looking and are often identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "project", "plan" and "believe". The forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are many factors that could cause such differences, particularly volatility and sensitivity to market metal prices, impact of change in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates, imprecision in reserve estimates, environmental risks including increased regulatory burdens, unexpected geological conditions, adverse mining conditions, changes in government regulations and policies, including laws and policies, and failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities, as well as other development and operating risks. Although Azimut believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this document. Azimut disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required to do so by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Azimut Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/09/c0399.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less

Queen's Road Capital Announces Investment in Challenger Exploration Ltd.

Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) (the "Company" or "QRC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Challenger Exploration Ltd. (ASX: CEL) ("Challenger") whereby the Company will purchase US$15,000,000 of convertible debentures to be issued by Challenger. QRC's investment is being made concurrent with a A$2.6 million equity private placement by Challenger's largest shareholder at A$0.19 per share.

The convertible debentures will have a 4-year term, carry a 9% coupon, a 3% establishment fee and will be convertible into Challenger common shares at a price of A$0.25. The interest is payable quarterly, 7% in cash and 2% in shares at the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to each interest payment date.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101809168"]

Keep reading...Show less
Challenger Exploration

Challenger Secures a $22 Million Investment from Large North American Listed Resource Fund at a 30% Premium to Market

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into binding agreements for a US$15m (A$22.1m) private placement of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") with Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd ("QRC"). The Debentures are convertible into fully paid ordinary shares in CEL ("Shares") at a price of $0.25, a 30% premium to the 5-day volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) prior to 2 September 2022. Additionally, the Company's largest institutional shareholder has committed to invest pro-rata to its 12% shareholding via a $2.6m placement at 5-day VWAP, increasing combined funds raise to $24.7m from two parties.

Keep reading...Show less
5 Biggest Gold ETFs in 2022

5 Biggest Gold ETFs in 2022

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, have existed since 1993, but became much more common in the early 2000s. Since then, gold ETFs have risen in popularity among investors who want precious metals exposure.

ETFs are similar to mutual funds in that they track assets such as stocks, bonds, currencies or commodities; a key difference is that ETFs can be bought and sold on exchanges, making them widely accessible. They provide considerable flexibility in implementing various investment strategies and in building investment portfolios.

Precious metals-focused ETFs are fairly common today, and are a good choice for investors who want to invest in metals like gold without personally trading gold futures or physical gold, such as gold coins.

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl

Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl: Off the Beaten Path in the Yukon

Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl: Off the Beaten Path in the Yukonyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less
Star Minerals

Diamond Drilling At Tumblegum South Gold Project Begins

Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to advise that it has mobilised to site and commenced the Stage 3 Resource definition drilling program to expand the Resource and add to the Company’s knowledge of the geology and grade characteristics of its Tumblegum South gold project (“Tumblegum South”).

Keep reading...Show less
What are Gold Futures? (Updated 2022)

What are Gold Futures? (Updated 2022)

For investors looking to step into the gold market, there are a number of ways to invest in the precious metal. One common strategy is through gold futures.

Putting it simply, futures are a financial contract between an investor and a seller. The investor agrees to purchase an asset from the seller at an agreed-upon price based on a date set in the future.

In 1972, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange launched futures trading in seven currencies, but it wasn’t until 1974 that the first gold futures contract was traded on the COMEX in New York. Since then, gold futures have continued to grow in popularity as an investment strategy on various stock markets.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×